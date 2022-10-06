Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The holidays might be weeks away, but it’s never too early to start your shopping—especially if you’re planning on surprising someone special with an *extra* thoughtful present. Think: custom-made jewelry, personalized luggage, or a limited-edition gift set that quite frankly will sell out well before the Christmas trees come out. While you may have been saving up all year for a highly specific splurge-worthy surprise, it’s also possible you have absolutely no idea where to start. Shopping for your dad? Your fiancée? Your best friend who quite literally has everything? That’s where we come in.

The Marie Claire editors have sourced the best of the best luxury gifts across tech, beauty, fashion, home decor—you name it, we’ve found it. From professional-grade espresso machines that offer a pick-me-up morning after morning to splurge-worthy skincare kits that will get anyone through the impending, skin-dehydrating winter, here’s a comprehensive, tried-and-tested list of the best luxury gifts on the market for the 2022 holiday season. Without further ado, grab your credit card, scroll ahead, and shop for your loved ones.

Pajamas

Hybernate Slouchy PJ Set $198 at Hybernate (opens in new tab) “Ever since the pandemic, I've seriously stepped up my loungewear and pajama game, determined to look and feel great always—whether I'm home alone or not. Not only is this pajama set buttery soft and cozy, but it also looks great. My personal favorite colorways are the olive green and cool grey tones. Gift this to a loved one who habitually wears t-shirts with holes in them to sleep (a.k.a. me, two years ago) and watch their eyes light up with delight.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer (opens in new tab) NK Imode Dylan Urbane Short Silk PJ Set $355 at NK Imode (opens in new tab) “If being in lockdown has taught me anything, it's that small indulgences, particularly those that can be enjoyed at home (and especially during the EOD wind-down), make the worst days feel a little more sumptuous. NK Mode's 100% silk pajama set is chief among my "quick-fixes," one that often leads me to light a candle, dim my lights, and find a moment of peace while swathed in buttery-soft luxuriousness. I believe that the best kind of presents are those that you'd be more likely to find on someone's wishlist than in their wardrobe, and this set checks all the boxes.” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

Tech

Beauty

(opens in new tab) Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Kit $210 at Dr. Sturm (opens in new tab) “As a beauty editor, I’ve tried my fair share of skincare brands. And through it all, Dr. Barbara Sturm remains one of my all time favorites. This little kit is the perfect sampling of her product range, complete with the facial scrub, face mask, glow drops, hyaluronic serum, niacinamide drops, and enzyme face cleanser. It has everything your friend, mom, sister, or even you (no judgement) could possibly need to get through winter—with a glow. If you’re really looking to up the ante on your gift, I’ll leave you with this: All the products are TSA-friendly, so maybe just maybe you could pop some plane tickets inside.” — SH (opens in new tab) Yves Saint Laurent Beaute Water Stain Lip Stain $38 at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) “I could write a book about how much I love this lipstick. A few years ago, I tried a free sample of it and became completely hooked. It smells divine, stays on all day, and never feathers or smudges. Its bright shade of red is also highly pigmented--something that I truly appreciate, being that I have naturally deeper colored lips. Finally, the formula goes on smooth and doesn't dry out my lips (a rarity with lip stains!). Buy this for any lipstick lover, and you're guaranteed to get them hooked.” — GU (opens in new tab) La Mer The Restored & Refresh Collection 4-Piece Set $395 at Saks (opens in new tab) “This is less of a recommendation than a personal plea to my friends and family. Every year, I secretly hope someone will get me La Mer, but as my friends and family are not mind-readers I always end up, with, like, a candle. (And don't get me wrong! I love a good candle! But I love-love La Mer.) La Mer is one of those lines that everyone can universally agree is worth the investment, from the lip balm (opens in new tab) to the serum (opens in new tab). You can't go wrong with gifting this one.” — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy (opens in new tab) Auteur Definitive Exploration Set $340 at Auteur (opens in new tab) “Very rarely does a new skincare line really, truly woo me, but such was the case with Auteur. I was introduced to the brand via the Exploration Routine Hydrating set and can’t recommend it enough. The trio of products have plumped, calmed, and hydrated my skin, all while giving it a gorgeous glow. Plus, the bottles look stunning on any vanity. I have this top of mind for my mom and my grandmother—I’m convinced they’ll love it just as much as I do.” — SH

Fashion

(opens in new tab) Rowing Blazers Gyles & George Men's 'I'm a Luxury' Sweater $295 at Rowing Blazers (opens in new tab) “This sweater from one of my favorite brands, Rowing Blazers, is an ode to one of Princess Diana's most iconic looks. It's also so warm and comfortable, and screams luxury and self-love in a way that few other clothing items can.” — GU (opens in new tab) Sleeper Party Pajama with Double Feathers in Hot Pink $370 at Sleeper (opens in new tab) “The love I have for my Daily Sleeper outfit is overwhelmingly large. Like, words can not accurately describe how obsessed I am that these super soft, pajama-esque sets can be worn in public, to work, or out to dinner. I swear to god, it doens’t get better or comfier. The feathers are detachable, so I can play it cool at home and up the ante before I head to an event. The basic shades are obviously classic, but the newest hot pink addition has caught my eye for obvious Barbiecore reasons.” — SH (opens in new tab) Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini Studded Mirror Top-Handle Bag $4600 at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) “A bag is an investment—and I will die on that hill. My investment of choice these days is looking like it’s going to be taking the form of this studded, mirrored mini Jodie. I’m all about fun bags, and there’s nothing more exciting than this little guy. I’m already mentally planning every holiday party outfit around it.” – SH

Accessories

(opens in new tab) Smythson Soho 2023 Textured-Leather Diary $280 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) $280 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) “They say that once you fly business class, you can never go back. I have zero experience in business class, sadly, but I'm pretty sure the same applies to the Symthson Soho planner. Aside from my phone, there's no single object I'm more reliant on in my day-to-day life (and unlike my phone, time spent with my beloved Soho planner is never wasted time). There's something almost primally satisfying about how it feels to write on the gilt-edged, pale blue, feather-light paper, and, I mean, can you put a price on bringing joy into your everyday life and staying organized? No. No, you cannot. (PS: If you're gifting this to someone else, get it monogrammed via Symthson's website.) (opens in new tab)” — JH (opens in new tab) 3.1 Philip Lim Embellished Scallop Trim Beanie $175 at Philip Lim (opens in new tab) “With glass rhinestone embellishments, a scallop trim, and the warmest wool known to man, I’m going to have to buy one of these for a friend—and myself. It’s a practical gift that will 100 percent be put to good use this season, but also adds a little something-something to any winter outfit. I’m partial to the Midnight Black shade, although it’s also available in Anique White.” — SH

Jewelry

(opens in new tab) Tiny Tags 14K Gold Skinny Bar Necklace $510 at Tiny Tage (opens in new tab) “Growing up in Queens, I used to love collecting Tanya nameplate pendants, rings (and yes, even hoop earrings) in bold script. That was the style. But these days I love understated personalized pieces that welcome more names than just my own. I discovered Tiny Tags, a female-founded, luxury, celeb-favorite jewelry collection specializing in both ready-to-ship and custom pieces, and quickly fell in love with its Mini Dog Tags where I could get my husband and sons' names engraved on each tiny tag. But its most popular luxury necklace is its 14K Gold skinny bar necklace (opens in new tab), which allows for front and back engraving. In addition to names and special dates, you can add a meaningful birthstone to elevate this timeless piece. It's an instantly unforgettable gift for a mom, sister, or any loved one.” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor (opens in new tab) Ring Concierge Toi et Moi Personalized Gemstone Ring $998 at Ring Concierge (opens in new tab) “I’m a loyal Ring Concierge Instagram follower. And, while she has so many stunning monogrammed necklaces and mutli-carat tennis necklaces to choose from, my jaw repetitively hits the floor every single time she shows off this Toi et Moi Gemstone Ring. I am deeply, deeply, deeply obsessed with the endless color combos, gorgeous cuts, and dainty band. So hint-hint wink-wink: If anyone out there is looking to buy me a *very* nice holiday gift, I’d like this. Please.” — SH Haverhill Warren Nantucket Blue Topaz Pendant in 14k Gold $625 at Haverhill (opens in new tab) “I love celebrating birthdays and holidays with a birthstone gift. And even though I'm a May Emerald girl, I love the baby blue of December Topaz. When I need a good gem I turn to Haverhill. The female founded brand was created by designer Haverhill Leach, whose family has been making jewelry in New England since the 1880s. Its topsellers include the Bayberry necklace which features 4mm briolette stones dotted along a chic paper clip chain. But to celebrate a milestone or a special holiday, I'd browse the Warren , Haverhill's most luxurious collection. It features emerald-cut stones set in 14k gold with the option to add accent stones for a little more bling. With or without the extra accents, and no matter what month, the sustainably grown gemstones make the perfect holiday gift.” — TK

Home

Nouhaus Classic Massage Chair With Ottoman—Decor Enhancing Massage Chair $2,500 at Nouhaus (opens in new tab) “This massage chair is one of my favorite items in my apartment, hands down. Its egg-like, modern look bucks against the stereotypically hulking massage chairs of yore, and it comes in a variety of colors so it can fit in with any apartment decor (I personally like the camel colorway). The chair provides thorough full-body massages that are great after a challenging workout or just a long day at work, but the chair is also unbelievably comfortable when not providing massages. When you sit back and put your feet up on the minimalist footrest that this chair comes with, you'll never want to get up.” — GU Bedsure Weighted Electric Heating Pad With Massager $69 at Bedsure (opens in new tab) “A weighted blanket, heating pad, and massager all in one? Sign me up! This piece is the perfect gift for the loved one who has everything--especially if the loved one in question works out frequently, deals with back pain, or gets painful cramps. It also comes with a remote control that allows the user to control the temperature, making this the ultimate pick for customizable comfort.” — GU Nox and Vesta Alexandria Candle $65 at Nox and Vesta (opens in new tab) “I'm a huge candle aficionado, so it's no surprise that one of Nox & Vesta's candles made my list. This particular scent is an ode to the lost Library of Alexandria, and incorporates some of my favorite fragrance notes, including patchouli, sandalwood, leather, and lemon. The overall effect is perfect for a chilly night spent reading indoors.” — GU

Kitchen

(opens in new tab) DeLonghi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine $700 at DeLonghi (opens in new tab) “I like to call this espresso machine my ‘statement kitchen appliance.’ It's a stunning stainless steel work of art, and it looks like something that belongs in a real cafe rather than in an apartment. It also comes with a built-in coffee grinder, saving me the time and aggravation when I want to make a morning coffee but haven't ground my espresso beans. Plus, despite its hefty price tag, it saves me tons of money: Gone are the days that I needed to go out when in the mood for a latte or cappuccino. Now, I can have my favorite fancy drinks in the comfort of my own kitchen.” — GU Nespresso Vertuo Next $139.95 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $169.95 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) $179.95 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) “If you have a wannabe barista on your list or a plain old coffee lover, you can’t go wrong with a Nespresso machine. It’s slim enough to find a home on just about any countertop (even my itty-bitty New York City apartment), comes in 10 gorgeous colors, and brews every type of caffeinated beverage your heart could desire. It’s a great investment—and will save you or a loved one money in the long run” — SH

Sexual Wellness

Honey Birdette Marymay 3 Piece Bralette $275 at Honey Birdette (opens in new tab) “Whether you're buying for your special someone or simply getting a little gift for yourself, lingerie is always a great luxury option. I love this set's subtle, unique marriage of mesh and color. The floral detailing is positioned to accentuate your curves and the tiny ribbons on the back of the garter belt are a delightfully cheeky touch. Plus, the set is surprisingly comfortable!” — GU (opens in new tab) ZALO Queen Set G-spot PulseWave Vibrator with Suction Sleeve - Twilight Purple $150 at Amazon (opens in new tab) “Nothing says luxury quite as memorably as a Swarovski crystal-encrusted G-spot vibrator. This sex toy is not only beautiful, but it also comes with a removable suction sleeve and a warming function that's designed to simulate human touch. Whether you're buying a gift for your partner, your friend, or yourself, this unique product is definitely worth the splurge.” — GU

Travel