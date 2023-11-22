I’ve Been Holiday Gift Shopping All Day—16 Items I’m Sold On

Cozy essentials for the win.

dkny holiday gifts
(Image credit: Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas)
Raina Mendonça
By Raina Mendonça
published

My hunt for the best holiday gifts has officially begun, and since my friends and family know me for loving all things fashion, they can expect to receive cozy, cold-weather essentials this year. After a full day of searching the web for worthy contenders, I landed on DKNY's gift guide. Believe me when I say the brand has every fashion item I'm looking for including elevated knitwear, classic scarfs, warm jackets, and bags to match. And since I succeeded in finding the perfect gifts for each of my loved ones, I'm rewarding myself by purchasing a few new wardrobe additions of my own. Take a look at the 16 items I'm completely sold on.

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Long Sleeve Scarf Sweater

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Fleece Pocket Pants

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Justine Slip On Sneaker

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Windowpane Check Plant Scarf

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Cotton Jersey Asymmetrical Sweater

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Reversible Fleece Popover

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Mixed Gauges Hat

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Uptown Exotic Leather Hobo Bag

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Puffy Trench Coat

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Cotton Jersey Top With Logo Embossing

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Shearling Ski Boot

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Jacket With Satin Details

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Cotton Jersey Cargo Jogger With Logo Embossing

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Mixed Gauges Scarf

DKNY holiday gifts
DKNY Uptown Leather Card Case

dkny holiday gifts
DKNY Textured Sweater

Raina Mendonça
Raina Mendonça
Associate Fashion Editor

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

Latest