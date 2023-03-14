Raise your hand if you take gift-giving a tad too seriously. Same. Whenever the occasion comes up, whether it be for a friend's birthday, Mother's Day, or during the holidays, I'll spend countless hours scrolling through the internet for a meaningful gift that says "I care." From my time spent scouting for the perfect gift, I've come to realize that there's one place where you can cross off your list for every woman in your life, and that place would be Amazon.

But because there are truly an enormous number of gifts on Amazon to sift through, we did all the heavy lifting for you. We dug through the reviews and shuffled through countless Amazon categories in the lifestyle space to find the must-have kitchen gadgets, home decor, fashion and beauty products, and tech-y devices any woman in your life will love. We've arranged this guide by category so you can easily navigate to the products you're looking for, plus we included customer reviews to help with your buying decisions. So whoever you're shopping for (even if it's for your boss or Gen-Z cousin) and no matter your budget, consider Amazon your one-stop-shop for finding the perfect present for everyone on your gift-giving checklist.

Best Home Gifts on Amazon

(opens in new tab) Paddywax Checkmate Artisan Hand Poured Scented Candle $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A candle is never a bad gifting option in my option, especially if it's as cute as this one. Choose from six different colors and corresponding scents for a gift that speaks to your recipient. Personally, the yellow amber-scented candle is at the top of my wishlist.

Customer review: "I am very picky about scents, but this one is AMAZING! I can even smell it when it’s not lit. Also, I make this a better value by reusing the adorable container after the candle is spent. It goes great with my decor!"

(opens in new tab) Top Plaza Healing Crystal Stones $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab) She's super into crystals, tarot cards, and feng shui as a way to stay spiritual and connected to the energies around her. Gift her a set of crystal elephants that represent protection, luck, wisdom, and fertility.

Customer review: "I bought these for my Witchy girlfriend and she loves these little elephants. She always carries the pink elephant!"

(opens in new tab) Ardax Gold Home Décor Balloon Figurine $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Is this not the cutest little figurine you've ever seen? This little dog (or elephant, monkey, or rabbit) would make the perfect decor for a book shelf, coffee table, or even a children's room. Reviewers say the quality is top-notch and looks so fun in their homes.

Customer review: "This product is so cute, looks great on my desk and is great quality! I have no complaints and I’m happy to have bought it!"

(opens in new tab) The Wine Savant Colored Wine Glass Set $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the wine lover in your life, why not give the gift of cute glasses? This set of six wine glasses are each a different color of the rainbow to bring a fun pop of color to your bestie's kitchen or bar cart. And if she prefers stemless glasses, there's an option for that too.

Customer review: "My boyfriend got these for me for my birthday and I am obsessed with them. The only wine glasses we use! The colors absolutely mesmerized us both when I opened the packaged… felt like we were looking at a rainbow. They are beautiful to say the least."

(opens in new tab) Wilton Navy Blue and Gold Measuring Cups, Measuring Spoons and Whisks Set $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the baker, this 10-piece set will give her all the tools she needs to whip up banana bread, chocolate chip cookies, and more. Perhaps she'll show up at your place with said dessert goodies as a thank you.

Customer review: "This product is good for occasional users like me. Looks beautiful in the kitchen and does the job."

(opens in new tab) Umbra Trigg Geometric Planter $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Her WFH desk needs some greenery, so gift her these geometric vessels (plants not included) to brighten up her working space. The plant pots are elegant and beautiful, plus they will go with the rest of her decor.

Customer review: "Love! They look even better in person. Get so many compliments on them too! If you are a plant lover, buy them now, even if you aren’t a plant lover, get em and become one."

(opens in new tab) Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set $160 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $124.92 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $159 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Did your friend just move into a new home? A 12-piece pot and pan set will help any amateur cook start off on the right foot in the kitchen. It comes in several colors, though our pick is this teal blue.

Customer review: "I absolutely love my pot set. I would recommend. My food cooks so well with these pots. Very easy to clean. The color and the quality of these pots are top tier you will not be disappointed with your purchase."

(opens in new tab) Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps With Jojoba Oil $17 at Amazon (opens in new tab) An alternative to plastic wrap anyone will appreciate. These reusable food wraps come in several sizes and are the kind of gift that doesn't leave a negative impact on this planet. Choose from four fun prints for an eco-friendly gift she'll use over and over again.

Customer review: "When I bought these, I didn't quite know what to expect. I had been looking for an affordable alternative for plastic wrap, and I certainly found just that in this product. These wraps are an excellent product!"

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If she still doesn't have an air fryer, stop what you're doing and add this one to your cart ASAP. Adding an air fryer to my kitchen devices has honestly been life-changing—I use it at least two times a week, if not more. This one not only fries food, but it can also roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate up to three pounds of food at once.

Customer review: "Been having this fryer for 2 weeks now and it has NOT rested yet. I LOVE IT & wonder how I've gone this long w/out one. I've owned a few Ninja products blenders and still have one that's over 10 years old. They make quality machines. This fryer is a life & time saver...especially if you're a lazy cook."

(opens in new tab) Planter's Choice Window Herb Garden Visit Site (opens in new tab) Give her the gift of a new hobby with this cute gardening set. This 32-piece set comes with just everything she needs to grow herbs right in her window. Not only will she earn her green thumb, but she'll also be glad to always have common cooking herbs like parsley, basil, and cilantro on hand.

Customer review: "I got it for my mom for Christmas and she planted some and it’s always popping out. it’s so cute u should definitely get it."

Best Fashion Gifts on Amazon

(opens in new tab) Avidlove Women Pajamas Set $37 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If your friend has been wearing the same oversized t-shirt to bed for years, it's time for an upgrade. Reviewers say this pajama set is as soft as can be, and with 29 different colorways, there's bound to be an option to suit your friend's style.

Customer review: "Bought 2 pair of these pajamas. They are so soft and comfortable. Plenty of room to move around without binding. Plan to buy these again."

(opens in new tab) LTP-V007G-9EUDF Casio Wristwatch $66 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ICYMI, watches are back and better than ever, but we bet your stylish friend is already aware. On the off chance she hasn't already invested in the trend, pick up this affordable option from Casio. Its simple and small design means she can pair the rest of her gold jewelry with it, no problem. One reviewer even compared this watch to a vintage Cartier design.

Customer review: "Such a cute classy affordable gold watch. It’s the perfect size, you can even stack other jewelry with it. It Just needs to be adjusted to your size which was little tricky other than that it’s great. Highly recommend it!"

(opens in new tab) CLUCI Small Hobo Bag $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For a very on-trend hand bag, gift her this dumpling-like shoulder bag. The neutral tone goes with all wardrobe items, from jeans to a dress. On days she wants to be more dressy, she can pull this out of the closet, tuck under her arm and feel fab.

Customer review: "I used this for the first time and got so many compliments on it!! It can fit so many things and is one of my all time favorite purchases!"

(opens in new tab) Sam Edelman Tully Loafer Black $150 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Everyone needs a pair of loafers in their closet and this one has a classic preppy style that can be dressed up with tights or simple wool socks. Pair this with a blazer and graphic tee and she'll be an unstoppable force in fashion.

Customer review: "They look and fit great. True to size. Very comfortable. I read a review about the shoes making a noise when you walk. Possibly a bad pair. I’ve tested mine on all surfaces and no noise."

(opens in new tab) PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A pair of chunky gold hoops will never go out of style, we promise. These timeless earrings makes for the perfect gift for any woman with pierced ears. With a sterling silver base plated in 18k gold, these vermeil earrings were made to last.

Customer review: "The earring are perfect! Heavy enough to know it’s good quality, light enough to not continuously remember you’re wearing earring. The cherry on top for me was seeing that everything comes in a recyclable packaging."

(opens in new tab) PASCACOO Passport Holder $10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Whether she's a jet-setter or takes just one trip a year, she'll be grateful to have this chic passport holder. Not only does it securely hold your passport, but it also comes with several pockets and card slots to hold your valuables while traveling. It even blocks RFID rays to prevent theft.

Customer review: "Took a girls trip to Mexico & I purchased this cover to put my passport, credit card and money & I loved it! I even got compliments from TSA & Customs agents!"

(opens in new tab) BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women $13 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Everyone needs sunglasses come summertime, but especially if they are prone to breaking them or leaving them around. No shade—pun intended. This two-pack of retro sunglasses on Amazon will suit any outfit your bestie throws on. These would make an excellent stocking stuffer or gift them on their own.

Customer review: "Glasses are a lot sturdier and well made than expected for the price! Super cute and trendy, perfect sunnies!"

(opens in new tab) UGG Women's Coquette Slipper $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If she works from home most days or just loves to be cozy, this is the gift for her. Lined with soft sheepskin and with a durable sole, these slippers are going to be the only things she wears day in and day out. Reviewers say the luxurious feel is definitely worth the money.

Customer review: "I really love them. I wear slippers around the house and I’m home most of the time. So they are perfect. I have back problems, and these seem to help. Since I’m not walking around on the hard floor anymore. There worth the money."

(opens in new tab) Modern Picnic The Luncher $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the girl boss in your life. On the outside, this is a chic vegan leather handbag that will go with all of her outfits. But on the inside is an insulated interior that will keep her food cold until lunchtime. She'll be grateful that she no longer has to bring a sad Tupperware along with her.

Customer review: Ladies, if you’re guilty of carrying around a luxury purse but a paper bag for your lunch….this product is for you! The most chic lunchbox with plenty of room for snacks and it’s insulated which makes clean up so simple (I spilled coffee inside and it only took me one wet wipe to clean)."

(opens in new tab) Floerns Women's Letter Graphic Hoodie $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Can one ever really have too many hoodies? We're going to say no. Add a little positivity to her collection with this candy-colored hoodie. Reviewers say it's extra cozy and colors are as described. Choose your pick from 19 different designs and opt for a size up if you want that comfy, oversized fit.

Customer review: "I love this sweatshirt. I get sooooo many compliments when I wear it. The color is exactly what it looks in the picture. I ordered a size up for an oversized look. It’s so cute and comfy."

(opens in new tab) Kate Spade New York Idiom Bangle $38 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Grab this for your sister, daughter, cousin, grandmother, or really any woman in your life to show them that you care. The inside is engraved with a special phrase and its simple, modern design means she can wear it with anything.

Customer review: "It is an elegant piece of jewelry. Perfect to add just a touch of class to casual attire or to finish off that dressy outfit. Perfect accent."

Best Beauty Gifts on Amazon

(opens in new tab) ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Gua Sha & Massage Stick Set $10 (opens in new tab) Make your bestie's skincare routine feel a little more luxurious with this gua sha and jade roller set. With a little face oil or moisturizer, these massagers work to drain your facial lymphatic system. If used consistently, she'll achieve cheekbones and a jawline sharp enough to kill in just a few months.

Customer review: "I just put the product in the freezer and every morning I take it out and use it when I wake up it takes the puffiness away from my face and it makes my face tighter. I really enjoy this product."

(opens in new tab) La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Winter weather calls for carrying lotion wherever you go. These pocket-sized hand creams are made with 20 percent organic shea butter, vitamin E, and argan oil to keep your skin moisturized and smooth.

Customer review: "I love this set. The box is adorable. I like hand cream that has a fragrance. The tubes are the right size for keeping one in my purse. So far, the cream is helping my dry hands."

(opens in new tab) Pure Instinct Roll-On $17 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If she is an avid scroller on TikTok, there's no doubt she hasn't heard about this perfume. This roller perfume uses pheromones that blend with your skin's PH to create a one-of-a-kind scent. She can use it alone, layer with her other favorite scents, or even add it to her diffuser!

Customer review: "The scent is pleasant, clean and citrusy and woodsy all at the same time. It really is a pleasant smell that is not overwhelming is applied correctly. It does absorb quickly and doesn't fade quickly."

(opens in new tab) Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Industry experts swear by these facial sprays. She'll keep these in her bag and on her desk for whenever she needs a quick spritz to help her feel more refreshed. These feel especially great during hot summer days or in dry locations.

Customer review: "I have purchased SO MANY facial mists, some reasonably priced and some high dollar! I did not repurchase any of them. I take skincare seriously and I can honestly say....I will never be without Mario Badescu facial spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater!!!"

(opens in new tab) LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $19.99 (opens in new tab) at Gilt (opens in new tab) $24 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Like the reviewers say, the hype is real on this lip product. A tiny scoop of this lip mask goes a long way to deliver intense moisture that lasts long after you wake up. But you don't have to just use this as a sleep mask. I like to use this as a lip balm during the cold winter months when my lips are especially dry, so I'm sure your gift recipient will appreciate it then, too.

Customer review: "One use, yesterday evening, and my lips look and feel so different I can hardly believe it. The hype is real. I will buying the other flavours to change it up a bit when this runs out, but that may be in while."

(opens in new tab) The Little Flower Soap Co Essential Oil Aromatherapy Gift Box $28 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This gift set is her one-stop-shop to setting up a spa day in the comfort of her own home. The box includes spa necessities such as bath salt, a rescue balm tin, soap, and a lip balm. Customize this box with her favorite scent for a personalized gift. Plus, you'll be supporting a small business with your purchase.

Customer review: "Bought it as a Mother’s Day gift and the person loved it. It arrived on time and the person loved the presentation, products. Will definitely buy again as a gift or for myself."

(opens in new tab) Revlon One Step Volumizer $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Give her the gift of salon-level blowouts from the comfort of her home. This blow dryer brush went viral on TikTok after influencers showed off their bouncy blowouts achieved in minutes. This new and improved version comes with more heat settings and a slimmer handle for easier use.

Customer review: "This brush right here is THE best secret in my beauty tool belt! Best results when you wait for your hair to dry a bit and is just slightly damp- I get a fresh salon look every time!"

(opens in new tab) Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If she's a regular at the nail salon, she'll thank you for all the extra time and money she'll be saving with this kit. This handy kit includes everything she needs to create salon-level manicures from home including a UV light, shaping tools, and gel polish in classic colors like red, white, and pink.

Customer review: "I took my time and it came out JUST LIKE THE SALON. It was so easy to use and I did it in the comfort of my own home. It is worth every penny and will allow me to look like I go to the salon!"

(opens in new tab) Jessup Makeup Brushes $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Maybe it's just me, but I'm guilty of keeping my makeup brushes until they are dingy and old. If this sounds like someone you know, they would surely love a new set. This 14-piece set comes with all of the face and eye brushes you need to create a flawless makeup look. I've also heard this one is a dupe for the more expensive Ariel x Morphe brushes (opens in new tab).

Customer review: "These makeup brushes are perfect for beginners and professionals! They feel sturdy and have great quality. Cute color as well. Easy clean up, too."

Best Entertainment Gifts on Amazon

(opens in new tab) Manifestation Magnet: Daily Morning Journal Visit Site (opens in new tab) In 2023, we're all about positive vibes and manifesting our best life. This journal will help the woman in your life get there. With short prompts and reflections, she only needs about five minutes a day to start manifesting her dream life.

Customer review: "I love starting my mornings with this journal! I’ve tried other manifestation/gratitude journals in the past and have found the prompts to be too time consuming or even confusing – this journal is short, clear and to the point."

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $109.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $229.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The bookworm in your life will love you forever if you get her the Kindle Paperwhite. No longer will she have to lug heavy books with her and can instead read and download thousands of titles on this little tablet. One charge lasts up to 10 weeks and the lighting is easy on the eyes, i.e. no blue lights!

Customer review: "The Kindle paper white is such a great device. Imagine having a library of books that is light weight and fits in your pocket that you can read multiple different books whenever you want, no glare, no paper cuts, no heavy books. The Kindle Paperwhite makes reading COOL!"

(opens in new tab) Singing Machine Official Carpool Karaoke The Mic $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You don't need a big karaoke sound system to sing your heart out. Now, you and her can partner up or duel it out to cover your favorite songs with these handheld mics. Simply connect your phone to the mic via Bluetooth and get ready to give the performance of a lifetime.

Customer review: "This has got to be the best thing I have ever bought myself. I love to sing in the car and this makes it so easy to do! It is very loud and it gives you an option to mute out the person on the song. Highly recommend for any age!"

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera $76 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $72 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $75.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Whether or not your bestie likes to have her picture taken, she will have a blast watching her photos come to life in real time. This Polaroid-esque camera is conveniently compact, so it's incredibly easy to take along on trips.

Customer review: Great quality, I love the pictures and the price is much cheaper for a polaroid. Would recommend if you are on a budget and is a perfect gift

(opens in new tab) Newsight DIY Oil Painting $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Let her creative streak shine with this easy-to-follow painting kit. This one comes with three brushes, a set of paints, and four different canvases to choose from. During the pandemic, I spent hours painting with one of these sets, so I can personally attest to how relaxing and fun painting by numbers is.

Customer review: "Loved this painting. Really enjoyed doing it probs took around 12 hours in total. So worth it."

(opens in new tab) Unsolved Case Files Banks, Jamie - Cold Case Murder Mystery Game $27 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Any true crime aficionado will jump at the chance to play detective. Perfect for game night, this game includes over 50 investigation documents and photos for her to solve a cold case in real life. This game will turn any boring night into an exciting one.

Customer review: "Bought this to gift to my boyfriend for valentines day! This was our first case and we absolutely loved it and plan on buying more soon!! Was beginner friendly yet was not an obvious give away! Loved it!"

(opens in new tab) Bala Bangles $55 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $55 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $55 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Bala Bangles are game-changers when it comes to working out. With either their one-pound or two-pound sets, they instantly add a crazy amount of resistance to amp up your workouts when worn on the arms or legs. If she's a fitness girl, she's going to use these all of the time.

Customer review: "They're perfect and I'm noticing faster results with my work outs. I can't believe I've waited so long to get a pair. My core workouts feel so much more challenging. Serious game changer."

Best Tech Gifts on Amazon

Anker Portable Charger $22 at Amazon (opens in new tab) She always freaks out when her battery runs low. With this portable charger at her disposal, however, she'll be less inclined to go into panic mode the next time her phone says its on 30 percent battery. This one can fully charge an iPhone 13 twice before needed to be recharged.

Customer review: "I've really enjoyed having a portable charger in general and this one has served my needs. It holds enough juice for me to charge my iPhone 2.5 times. It charges it around the same speed as when I'm plugged into the wall with a regular adapter (vs. fast charge)."

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $19.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $19.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Think of the Echo Dot as your own personal assistant. Alexa can pretty much do anything if you just ask—tell you the weather, play your favorite music and audiobooks, set timers, and more. You can even pair it with other smart home devices to turn on lights when you enter a room or to turn on a fan if it gets hotter than you like. How cool is that?

Customer review: "This device has many more features than just telling you the weather, setting reminders, giving you directions and playing music, all those features are wonderful but I like the fact it's amazing security boost, Like it can sense a person in the room and alert your phone if you're away..."

(opens in new tab) TheraGun Wave Series Wave Solo $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This ball may look small, but it packs a mighty punch. This TheraGun massager works by sending extra-strength vibrations to focused areas like your hip flexors and feet to reduce soreness. She can easily throw this in her gym bag and be ready for a post-workout massage.

Customer review: "This was very easy to use. I got it for Christmas for my son who stands all day at his job. The only thing is , everyone at our house was trying it out and loved it. I should have gotten everyone this for Christmas."

(opens in new tab) Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If she's a queen of social media, she'll definitely appreciate this handy selfie light. This mini light clips onto any surface like laptops and phones to ensure the lighting is selfie-ready wherever she goes. It's also chargeable, making it a great gadget to bring along with on vacations.

Customer review: "My friend had this in her purse and took it out when we were out with friends and I immediately bought it. No regrets because it’s great. Has different settings which is nice and makes my pictures so much better."

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $82.97 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple AirTags might be the most useful gift you can give. She can throw one in her wallet, on her keys, on her AirPods, and even on her dog's collar. Once connected to your phone, you can play a sound out loud to alert you to your lost item, or if the item is far enough, use the help of other Apple devices in the Find My network.

Customer review: "I use airtags for everything! My cat (airtag collar), my keys, luggage, camera, wallet and its life changing... With the airtag, I can remotely turn on a sound within the airtag to find it. This had helped me find my cat when she went missing in the basement of our home."

(opens in new tab) Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera $100 (opens in new tab) I have a handful of friends that are so obsessed with their fur babies, they have a hard time leaving the house (I would surely be the same way if I had a pet). To ease their anxiety just a bit, gift them a pet camera. With this camera, you can check on your pet at any time, talk to them, and even give them a treat.

Customer review: "This is very fun for you and your pet! When I had to leave town and had someone come in to feed and let my girl out I was able to not only give her treats but check in on her."

(opens in new tab) EZVALO LED Night Light $37 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This all-in-one bedside gadget is a steal for all of its functions. Not only is it a nightlight (with three different settings), but it also serves as a Bluetooth speaker and wireless charging pad. With three devices in one, anyone on your list is going to love this.

Customer review: "As soon as I opened it I was surprisingly impressed by the quality and feeling of it, and all the features work! Its great for the price and makes a really cool and practical gift."