Deciding on the best gift for your boss can either be a walk in the park or a huge pain, depending on how well you know her. Not to mention, there’s no rulebook on how much to spend, or what’s deemed “office-appropriate.” But not to worry—even if you have just a general idea of your boss' taste, or at the bare minimum, a working relationship with her, it's hard to go wrong with one of the gift ideas on this list.

We’ve scoured the internet to find the best gifts for your boss come the holidays, from a neck massager to lavish hand cream (which would also make a great gift for your coworkers). As soon as your boss opens one of these gifts, you’re sure to stand out from the rest of the office. Did I hear someone say “Employee of the Year?”

Best Gift for the Boss Who Loves Coffee (opens in new tab) OHOM Ui Mug and Warmer Set $88 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Is your boss glued to her coffee mug? Now she doesn't have to sip on room-temperature coffee any more, thanks to you—and this warmer set! The sleek, modern mug comes in three colors and boasts a custom charger to heat up the liquid inside.

Best Gift for the Boss Who Packs Lunches (opens in new tab) w&p Porter Ceramic Bowl $40 at Revolve (opens in new tab) Does she carry her lunch to work every day in a plain old Tupperware container? This Porter Ceramic Bowl will change all that.

Best Gift for Your Boss' Office (opens in new tab) diptyque Figuier/Fig Tree Room Spray $68 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Since lighting candles is generally frowned upon in the office, gift her this luxe room spray to make her office smell amazing.

Best Gift for Your Boss in Winter (opens in new tab) Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves $99 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Now she'll never not have the chance to send you an on-the-go Slack message. Plus, these leather gloves are far more stylish than your typical touch screen options.

Best Cozy Gift for Your Boss (opens in new tab) State Cashmere Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I can all but guarantee that this cashmere beanie will not leave your boss' head this winter.

Best Gift for the Boss Who Travels (opens in new tab) Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask $27 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) If your boss travels a lot, gift her this amazing weighted eye mask. It instantly soothes in-flight headaches and will let your boss get some much-needed sleep.

(opens in new tab) Posh Tech Rose Apple Watch Bracelet Watchband $40 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This rose gold band will instantly make her Apple Watch feel like a piece of jewelry on her wrist rather than a techy accessory.

Best Jewelry Gift for Your Boss (opens in new tab) Lola Ade 18K Gold Filled Thick Hoop Earrings $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Buying your boss jewelry doesn't need to be scary. This pair of chunky gold hoops are so classic, she'll want to wear them every single day.

Best Candle Gift for Your Boss (opens in new tab) FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set &72 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Candles are never not a good gift idea, especially for your boss (who can be tricky to shop for!). This duo from mega YouTuber Jackie Aina's brand FORVR Mood includes Sip Happens—which features notes of prosecco and pomegranate—and Floral Play—which is made up of scents like gardenia and warm cedar.

Best Punny Gift for Your Boss (opens in new tab) Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil $80 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $34 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $34 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) We love an on-brand holiday gift. Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow contains Vitamin C and turmeric to decrease redness and instantly brighten skin. Your boss will be reminded of how much of a badass she is when she does her skincare routine after coming home from a long day.

Best Coffee Table Book Gift for Your Boss (opens in new tab) Abrams 'Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion' $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Speaking of decor, Marcellas Reynolds' beautiful book celebrating iconic Black women who revolutionized fashion, including industry icons like Tyra Banks and Joan Smalls, is filled with gorgeous photos. After you're done perusing through the tome, it makes a great coffee table book.

Best Phone Case Gift for Your Boss (opens in new tab) Keebos KEEBOS Pink Crossbody Phone Case $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Your boss will never lose track of her work phone again. Even better, she'll be singing (and Slack-ing) your praises to the rest of the office all winter long.

Best Gift for Your Boss Who's Stressed (opens in new tab) Etekcity Cordless Neck Massager with Heat $55 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The holidays can be a stressful time so your boss may be in need of some TLC. There’s nothing like a mid-day neck massage to relieve some stress.

Best Decor Gift for Your Boss (opens in new tab) UODBUYO Mini Humidifier $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This desk-friendly cactus isn’t just cute decor. At the touch of a button, it becomes a handy humidifier, making your boss’ time in the office a bit more enjoyable, especially in the dryer winter months.

Best Gift for the Boss Who Needs Sleep (opens in new tab) Huzi Infinity Pillow $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Whether your boss is a huge jet-setter or just needs a little extra neck support, this pillow will do it all. With its versatile shape, this pillow can provide all kinds of comfort whether it be a back pillow or headrest.

Best Gift for the Germaphobe Boss (opens in new tab) Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Value Set $40 at Sephora (opens in new tab) If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that we can never be too careful when it comes to germs. Your boss will surely appreciate this set of moisturizing hand sanitizers that smell amazing.

Best Gift for Your Boss Who Flies A Lot (opens in new tab) Twelve South AirFly Pro $55 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If your boss travels a lot for work, this handy gadget is the perfect gift. It connects your AirPods to the in-flight TVs so your boss will never have to use those uncomfy wired headphones again.

Best Gift for Your Boss Who Drinks Tea (opens in new tab) Art of Tea Tea Travel Bundle $49 at Art of Tea (opens in new tab) Not everyone is a coffee drinker, and that's ok! There are plenty of gifts for the tea lover, like this bundle. Filled with best-selling tea and a cute to-go tumbler, this set is a thoughtful gift for a tea-drinking boss.

Best Gift Set for Your Boss (opens in new tab) L'Occitane Hand Cream Trio $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Don't let your boss' hands suffer in the winter. This gift set includes hand creams in three different scents: Almond, Lavender, and Shea Butter. Her hands (and cuticles!) will thank you.

Best Luxurious Gift for Your Boss (opens in new tab) C by Bloomingdale's Oversized Cashmere Wrap $188 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) A uber-luxurious scarf isn't something people tend to buy for themselves, which makes it the perfect gift. This scarf is 100 percent cashmere, doubles as a wrap, and even hits on the hot pink trend.