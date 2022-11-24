It's a rule universally understood by all gym-goers: When you look and feel good, you work out more. That might not be true during the festive season, when we swap spin classes for sipping mulled wine and runs for ice-skating rinks, but come January, when we dust off the gym membership, getting into activewear that feels comfortable and looks great is half the battle. As my mom always says, "preparation is the key to success"—so this year, I'm stocking up early and shopping lululemon's Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) for all the flattering leggings (opens in new tab), sweat-wicking sports bras (opens in new tab), and perfectly-fitting activewear accessories our workout wardrobe could ever need.

Right now at Lululemon, you can get up to 60 percent off old favorites, new must-haves, cool color-blocked pieces, and celebrity favorites (ever wanted to match with Olivia Wilde or Chrissy Teigen?). Race you to the treadmill.

(opens in new tab) Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25" $128 $69 | lululemon (opens in new tab) Not only are these high-waisted leggings super-flattering and uber-comfy, they also come in 20 different colors, meaning you can always match your workout wear to your mood (or your sneakers, or whatever you like). And right now, you can save up to 50 percent!

(opens in new tab) InStill Tank Top $78 $28 | lululemon (opens in new tab) Perfect for any yogis (and yes, you do count as a yogi even if you're only a beginner as far as I'm concerned), this InStill Tank from the yoga collection gives you soft support while allowing you to breathe, stretch and hold the tree pose.

(opens in new tab) Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu $118 from $69 | lululemon (opens in new tab) Sorry, but did someone say flared yoga pants?! Say no more, we're sold. Available in 10 colors, from camo to a gorgeous brier rose, we can't wait to wear these on and off the mat. They're buttery-soft, designed to feel weightless, and sit comfortably on your waist without rolling over themselves or falling down.

(opens in new tab) Align™ Reversible Bra Light Support $58 $29 | lululemon (opens in new tab) With almost 50 percent off, this reversible (yes!) sports bra will keep everything in place, whether you're stretching it out in Pilates or bossing it in the weight area. Though it is technically a lighter support option, it is more than enough for low-impact activities - and would work well under a tee, too!

(opens in new tab) Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" $128 $89 | lululemon (opens in new tab) If you recognize these high-rise pants, that's probably because you've seen them on celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Teigen, and Camila Cabello. Yep, that's right—these not-so-humble leggings are a favorite among Hollywood dwellers. Designed for yoga, but perfect for any low-impact workout or even just as leisurewear, they’re ultra-lightweight, buttery, stretchy, and have a super comfy high-rise waistband. Plus, they have pockets!!

(opens in new tab) Align™ High-Rise Short 8" $58 $19 | lululemon (opens in new tab) Available in 18 colors, 11 sizes (from a 0 to a 20) and at a 35 percent discount in the lululemon Black Friday Sale, we can't think of any downsides to adding these high-rise shorts to our workout wardrobes.

(opens in new tab) Define Jacket Luon $118 $49 | lululemon (opens in new tab) If you plan on working out this fall or winter—or just leaving the house at all, to be honest—you'll need to invest in a suitable jacket. Which is why we're all over this lululemon fan-favorite, the Define Jacket. The slim-fit, flattering piece is designed with easy movement in mind and can be thrown on ahead of a run or even just a morning coffee run.