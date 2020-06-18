Dozens of photographers and graphic designers have signed on to donate works to an initiative that promises to give all proceeds to Black communities, namely through the National Bail Out and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute. The art sale has been named Reframing the Future, and was "founded by a group of creative colleagues united by a common goal of becoming stronger allies," according to the group.



The art sale will run from June 16 to June 30 via rtfprintsale.com. The goal, according to the sale manifesto: "To raise money to support Black communities now and forever as we continue to protest and raise awareness of the systemic racism and police brutality against Black citizens of this country."

You'll probably recognize the names of some of the photographers and graphic designs, like Kyle Weeks, Peter Ash Lee, and Ekua King—they've shot for companies like Nike and for publications like New York Times Magazine and Vogue.

Even more exciting: Prints range from $25 to $100, so they're very affordable. Check out some of the artwork featured, below.

SHOP THE SALE

