There are many, many ways to financially support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, including donating toward bail funds for protesters and financially supporting the families of victims of racially motivated violence. There is also plenty of information online about how to amplify and further the movement in general (and, finally, advocates are starting to see real change). But what if you want to help but can't go outside to protest—especially given the continuing uncertainty about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic—and, for whatever reason, you aren't able to donate money right now? Thankfully, there are a number of alternatives available, from donating your points to watching monetized videos. There's always a way to help—you just have to be willing to support the cause with your time and energy. For example...

Watch monetized YouTube videos about racial justice.

Black YouTuber Zoe Amira had the brilliant idea of creating a nearly hour-long video filled with ads that highlights Black creatives. One hundred percent of the associated revenue goes to BLM organizations like the ACLU, Black Visions Collective, and more depending on the need at the time. So long as you don't watch with an ad-blocker on and don't skip the ads, just watching the video will generate ad revenue. You can watch/listen multiple times (just make sure to copy the URL, then paste it into your browser instead of just hitting refresh) and share with others.

In the caption, Amira explained, "Investing in our future can be difficult for young people, so 100 percent of the advertisement revenue this video makes through AdSense will be donated to the associations that offer protester bail funds, help pay for family funerals, and advocacy listed in the beginning of the video." She also has a large number of petitions you can sign in her caption to further your impact.

As of this writing, the video has 9.5 million views, 876,000 likes, and 132,000 comments.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Others have followed suit, but YouTube has taken a number of them down or demonetized them because of a "policy not to run ads on videos about tragedies." Amira's doesn't reference Floyd's murder specifically, and she's said she'll upload another video if it's demonetized. Keep an eye out to see if there are other videos like hers (this one looks to be another).

Donate your travel points or cash back.

The full article with instructions is here, but there are a few ways that you can dedicate points or credit to relevant causes right now:

AmEx JustGiving lets you choose to donate points via eligible cards to causes that include Black Lives Matter, chapters of the ACLU, the NAACP, the Innocence Project, and many more.

Hilton has partnered with PointWorthy so you can donate your points, too. Go to the Hilton Honors portal and click on the Donate With Points button. Causes include the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund. This option's also relevant because COVID-19 is keeping a number of us unable to travel at the moment.

On many credit cards, you can redeem points for cash back (which appears as a credit)—and then you can take the amount and donate it wherever you like.

Sign petitions for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others.

On Change.org, when you sign one of these petitions, it asks for a super-small donation (think: $3) to help push the movement forward. Or, if you'd prefer, you can amplify the message on social media instead, encouraging others to donate and thus contributing to the cause indirectly.

Here are just a few of the very worthy petitions to sign.

Justice for George Floyd (Color of Change has another)

Justice for Breonna Taylor (Color of Change has another)

Justice for Belly Mujinga.

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery.

Justice for Tony McDade.

Justice For Joāo Pedro.

There are many more, so look out for causes that speak to you.

Set up a fundraiser of your own on Facebook or GoFundMe.

This one's probably the most time-intensive (and you'll want to educate yourself about picking the most appropriate cause), but Facebook allows you to set up a simple fundraiser that donates directly to a nonprofit. You'd set it up in the same way you'd set up a regular post: Click on the pencil icon to create a post from your page, click the three dots, then click Raise Money. You then select a nonprofit to support and go from there.



If you're not using Facebook, GoFundMe will let you set up a donation page on behalf of others. The same idea applies here, however: You'd want to do your homework, see what else is out there, and assess your network to maximize the chances your page will be successful. There are also virtual fundraising ideas gaining popularity during a time that many of us remain quarantined because of COVID-19—so if you belong to a volunteer organization, club, nonprofit, or even a cause-focused workplace, this could be an opportunity to sync resources.

If none of these options are available to you and you still want to help, think about non-monetary options:

Can you share articles or resources with your personal and professional network?

Can you encourage people to vote, and vote for change yourself at the local and national levels?

Can you deepen your anti-racism network by following relevant people and organizations?

Note: There are some funds and nonprofits that have been inundated with support (such as the Minnesota Freedom Fund) that are asking for donations to go elsewhere, so check on the cause before you donate.

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.