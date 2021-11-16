Our Place's Always Pan Is On Major Sale Right Now at Nordstrom

When I moved into my first solo apartment earlier this year, I immediately made a Pinterest board of how I would love each corner of my teeny studio to look. I completed the kitchen-themed board first and filled it with images of green peel-and-stick tiles and images of Our Place's cult-favorite Always Pan. If you don't know it by name, you've probably seen it in the kitchens of many of your favorite influencers—and it's currently on sale on Nordstrom right now.

This pan landed a top spot on my Pinterest for a reason: This one handy pan serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, a steamer, a skillet, and a saucepan in your kitchen, making it ideal for someone who doesn't have a ton of storage space, or who hates doing dishes. The set also includes a wooden spoon—and the pan's handle also doubles as a spoon rest—so say goodbye to having messy stained countertops after a long evening of cooking. While the pan usually retails for $145, it's currently on sale for $99 as a part of Nordstrom's massive early Black Friday sale. Yes, you read that correctly. The impossible-to-keep-in-stock, Instagram-famous pan is majorly discounted right now.

While it's not often that I fangirl over any product these days, much less a pan, I think I'll have to make an exception in this case. Our Place’s Always Pan is so cute and versatile, you'll want to serve all of your yummy dishes straight out of it in the future rather than you know, on actual plates. You can buy it in the dusk shade of blue above, or in classic black, a peachy color called Spice, a sage green, or in a red shade called Terracotta.

This pan was actually created with small spaces in mind, so it’s specifically designed to do it all without taking up a ton of space once you’re done with it. You can, for instance, drain your pasta directly from the pan after you boil it without needing to grab any other tools. The nonstick capabilities are what really made the Always Pan go viral, though—users who left glowing reviews on Nordstrom’s site claim to not need any extra oil when cooking things like eggs, so it’s also great if you’re a kitchen newbie. Their only note? You can’t throw in the dishwasher. But cleaning it should be a breeze in the sink given the fact that nothing tends to stick to the bottom!

In short, if you're looking to buy one brand-new thing for your kitchen this holiday season—or if, like me, you just moved in somewhere new and fancy!—you need this pan in your life. Here's to wowing all of your friends and family when you host your annual Friendsgiving at your apartment this year. And here’s to not having to do a ton of pesky dishes once they all leave at the end of the night.