It's that time of year again, folks: Amazon Prime Day. And I don't know about you, but every year I write down a list of items to scour the site for while the deals are hot. This year in particular, my shopping list for Prime Day is dominated by home decor that's functional, effective, and fashionable, so that my new apartment can feel more like home.

If, like me, you're hoping to decorate your home on a budget this summer, keep scrolling for my favorite Prime Day home deals that'll wow your house guests and save your wallet.

Living Room

I spend most of my time in my living space, from watching TV to entertaining to working from home. Therefore, I do everything I can to make the space inviting, comfortable, and spacious. Below, some of the best Prime Day products that combine form and function.

(opens in new tab) Umbra Anywhere Expandable Room Divider Renters say that this divider, which utilizes a tension rod, is "a clever workaround" for those who are unable to drill holes into their walls. $47 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) WAVERLY Navarra Farmhouse Scalloped Valance Rod Pocket Window Curtain Customers say that these thin, lightweight curtains give their living spaces a delightful "antique look." $5 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase & Geometric Wall Decor Ceramic Container Reviewers call this item "super cute," "easy to hang," and say that it's great for air plants and succulents. $21 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sweet Home Collection Rocking Chair Cushion Premium Tufted Pads Obsessed with your grandma's old rocking chair, but less-than-obsessed with how it feels to sit in it? With one review entitled "from sore sitting to pleasurable sitting," we're certain that this thick cushion will have you feeling fine in no time. $34 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Creative Co-Op Driftwood Branch with Hand-Carved Mango Wood Birds I'm a big fan of birds, so I'm a little biased, but satisfied customers agree that this piece is a "unique and pretty" addition to any home decor spread. $72 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

Bedroom

Your bedroom should be an oasis of calm and comfort, but these rooms are too often characterized by clutter and chaos. The products ahead will keep your space looking chic and feeling comfortable while keeping all your belongings in order.

(opens in new tab) Umbra Estique Over-The-Door Multi-Use Organizer, White Dozens of satisfied customers write that this product is "adorable," helps them stay organized, holds a surprising amount of items, and is quite sturdy. $20 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lush Décor Harley Quilt Damask Pattern Reversible 5 Piece Bedding Set, King, Tangerine According to reviewers, this set is not only stunning, but it's also easy to wash and doesn't fade. $44 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Umbra Tesora 3-Tier Jewelry Stand, Earring Holder, Accessory Organizer and Display Just about every review calls this modern-looking jewelry stand beautiful and effective, with one pointing out that it's perfect for long necklaces. $35 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Casaphoria XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket With this extra large laundry basket, your days of overflowing clothes are over. Plus, its "huge and roomy" size and muted colorway options make it ideal for storing bedding, throws, pillows, and more. $22 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Deconovo Curtains Blackout Curtains for Bedroom Hate being woken up at dawn by streams of intense sunlight? Then check out these effective blackout curtains. One customer bought them for her son, who suffers from migraines, and says that they make his room "pitch dark," alleviating much of his pain. $23 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

Bathroom

After a long day of putting up with public bathrooms, I love coming home to my clean, sweet-smelling, ultra-feminine bathroom. A little decor goes a long way in this highly personal space, and the items ahead are a great place to start.

(opens in new tab) Lush Decor Leah Shower Curtain-Bathroom Flower Reviewers love this product, with one saying that the fabric is "soft and silky not your typical shower curtain fabric feel." $14 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lush Decor Bohemian Striped Shower Curtain Reviews describe this shower curtain as beautiful, well-made, and lightweight—but be aware that the shower hooks are sold separately! $17 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) iDesign Steel Hanging Shower Caddy, The Verona Collection Reviews says that this shower caddy is especially excellent for family bathrooms in which each member has their own collection of bath products to store. $27 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) iDesign Metal Over the Bath Caddy Basket, The Everett Collection Customers says that this handy product is ideal for standalone and clawfoot bathtubs that otherwise lack effective means of storage. $25 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) iDesign Eco Vanity Ceramic Refillable Tall Soap Dispenser This simple product is perfect for those who want to simplify the look of their bathroom by eschewing branded soap dispensers. And, according to one review, although this dispenser won't break the bank, it "looks expensive." $14 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

Kitchen

I love entertaining—so much of which revolves around making savory meals, delightful drinks, and memorable spreads. Keep reading for some of my entertaining essentials, all of which will leave a lasting impression on your next dinner party guests.

(opens in new tab) iDesign Austin Wire Countertop Utensil Holder According to a number of enthusiastic reviews, this products holds a surprising number of utensils, freeing up coveted drawer space and making cooking a breeze. $13 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) InterDesign Home Kitchen Organizer Bin for Pantry, Refrigerator, Freezer & Storage Cabinet This straightforward yet aesthetically pleasing product is referred to in reviews as sturdy, effective, and excellent for stacking. $14 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker with Double-layer Stainless Steel Filter, Coffee Dripper Brewer & Glass Coffee Pot I'm quite the coffee drinker, and when I got my first apartment, one of my priorities was to find chic coffee makers that could both beautify my kitchen and provide me with my caffeine fix. This option from COSORI is, according to reviews, sleek, fashionable, easy to use, and a breeze to clean. $26 at amazon.com (opens in new tab)

