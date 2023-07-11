I’ve been obsessed with shoes for as long as I can remember. Some people collect handbags, but I collect shoes. Nearly my entire shoe rack is filled with trendy new sneakers and timeless classics alike. It’s gotten to the point where I don’t let myself shop them unless they’re on sale. Lucky for me, tons of sneakers are currently discounted right now for Amazon Prime Day. It’s time to do some shopping.

If you, too, are in love with sneakers, you’ll be happy to know that I did the hard work for you. I spent hours—and I do mean hours—scrolling through Amazon’s pages and pages of footwear options to find the very best, worth-it, sneakers on sale right now. Amazon’s Prime Day sale is running on July 11 and July 12, so you only have a few days to score the deals before they go back to being full-price. Therefore, it’s best to take my advice and get shopping before these picks all sell out.

The options on this list run the gamut—I’ve included best-selling picks from fan-favorite brands like Saucony and Keds, while also selecting some cult- and editor-favorite options from PUMA and Adidas too. Keep reading to find the best white sneakers to wear daily, black sneakers that are basically the summertime version of ankle boots, plus a few designer sneakers that Amazon sneakily put on sale, too.

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneakers (Were $60) $45 at Amazon A pair of best-selling black sneakers going for less than $50? Sign me up! This pair of PUMA Carina Sneakers have racked up nearly 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers love them because they run true to size, but also say that they're stiff at first and require a touch of breaking in. However, that breaking in does not come with blisters.

Customer Review: "These shoes are great and perfect for summer attire. goes with just about anything, from jeans, shorts, long skirts and summer dresses. Shows are very comfortable and easy to keep clean. I would order again." — Amazon

Adidas Superstar Sneakers (Were $100) $74 on Amazon These Adidas Superstars are beloved by Marie Claire's very own Social Media Editor, Lucia Tonelli. "As a kid with constantly growing feet, my dad would take me to get a new pair of Adidas Superstars every year," she says. "While I may not have had much say in my shoe choices back then, there's a reason why we went with this style year after year: they're perennially stylish, wholly comfortable, and as versatile as it gets. I still rock Superstars to this day." Shop these all-time classic kicks for under $100 right now.

Customer Review: "Absolutely love my shoes! I purchased the white & rose gold ones I’m usually a size 6.5-7 but reading reviews I went with a size 6 & they fit perfect! Very comfortable & stylish." — Amazon

Vince Womens Gabi Dipped Lace Up Sneakers (Were $250) $175 at Amazon These Vince sneakers come in a few colorways, but these limeade-hued ones are my personal favorite. I love a pair of white sneakers that have a colorful pop somewhere, and the gummy soles on these are perfect for wearing with white dresses or denim cutoffs alike.

ASICS Women's Japan S PF Sportstyle Shoes (Were $85) $60 at Amazon If pale green isn't your favorite, try pale yellow instead, courtesy of these ASICS sneakers. They come in half sizes, are available for just $60, and come in nine colorways total. Reviewers love them because they add a bit of height thanks to the thicker sole. Think of these as the happy medium between trendy slender sneakers and the chunky sneakers of yesteryear.

Customer Review: "These look great! They are also comfortable. Unlike most platforms, they are not super stiff or heavy. I recommend!" — Amazon

Keds Women's Kickstart Retro Court Leather Sneakers (Were $65) $58 at Amazon You can't go wrong with a pair of Keds. They're classic summer sneakers because they go with everything and are daintier than other traditional silhouettes. This pair originally retailed for $65 but are now on sale for just $58. Reviewers say that they run true-to-size but that they're on the narrow side, so they may not be great if you have wider feet.

Customer Review: "Cute, comfortable, and trendy! I typically don't buy white shoes since they're hard to keep clean but the leather makes these much more practical than cloth." — Amazon

New Balance Women's 574 V2 Transcendent Pearl Sneakers (Were $85) $70 at Amazon There's no denying that New Balance sneakers are still popular. They're supremely comfortable and come in tons of colors. This pair was reasonably priced before the Prime Day sale at $85, but you can snag them now for $70.

Customer Review: "True to size. Really great sneaker and is comfortable for every day walking." — Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Alessy Sneakers (Were $65) $39 at Amazon If you're looking for a great everyday sneaker you can wear to work, stop your search—I've found them for you. This option from Tommy Hilfiger comes in two colors—white and a navy blue print—and are made from a lightweight woven material that's also supremely easy to clean. Plus, they come in half-sizes and run true to size. They're a great where-everywhere sneaker thanks to the lack of obvious branding, too.

Katy Perry The Rizzo Sneakers (Were $89) $63 at Amazon Don't sleep on Katy Perry's shoe range. I have a pair of ballet flats from the brand that I am constantly wearing in the summer, so I have my eye on this pair of Rizzo Sneakers as my next purchase. They come in seven colors including this pastel blue shade, a floral pattern which is *so* cute for spring, and a classic black. Some reviewers say they run roughly a half-size small.

Tommy Hilfiger Laddi Sneakers (Were $59) $36 at Amazon These pale pink and white sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger have over 600 five-star reviews on Amazon right now. Available in sizes 5 through 11 (including half-sizes!), reviewers say they run true-to-size. However, some reviewers also said that they require a little breaking-in. Snag them for just $36 right now.