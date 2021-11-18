2022 Wall Calendars That Will Brighten Up Your Home or Office
Yes, a 'Bridgerton' wall calendar exists!
The year 2022 is upon us, which means it's time to find a new wall calendar that will double as decor in your kitchen, home office, or actual office (remember those?). From a wall calendar featuring the beautiful people of Bridgerton to one that not only helps you keeps your dates straight but also provides intentional reminders each month, there are plenty of options to choose from, depending on the aesthetic you're looking for. Below, we've rounded up our favorite 2022 wall calendars. And while you're getting your life organized, make sure to find yourself a cute 2022 planner or agenda after.
'Bridgerton' 2022 Wall Calendar
Why yes, I do need to stare at Regé-Jean Page every month. And now I can, thanks to this incredible 'Bridgerton' calendar that makes all of my Regency-era dreams come true. It's the only acceptable way to prepare for season two of the hit Netflix show, which is set to premiere in the spring.
Morgan Harper Nichols 2022 Wall Calendar
If you love Morgan Harper Nichols, then add this to your cart. The poet and artist's 12-month 2022 wall calendar displays a different piece of her inspirational artwork each month.
World Traveler 2022 Wall Calendar
Manifest a year of travel after many months at home with this Rifle Paper Co. world traveler calendar. It features dreamy destinations like Mexico, Kenya, and Australia.
"The Month of" Wall Calendar
A great holiday gift: This Papier 2022 wall calendar, which can be customized with your recipient's name and features a beautiful new illustrated design each month.
2022 Intentional Calendar
Made out of recycled paper and wire, Wilde House Paper's 2022 intentional calendar offers monthly horoscope-like moods and suggested purposes—a reminder to live each day intentionally.
2022 The Legacy of RBG Wall Calendar
The legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg lives on with this "yearlong tribute to the Notorious RBG." The wall calendar includes inspirational quotes from the late Supreme Court justice alongside illustrations designed by women artists.
Floral Bloom 2022 Wall Calendar Art Print
Rather than purchasing a traditional calendar that you have to flip at the start of each month, go for this floral bloom print from Society6. It displays the entire year on one page. Ideal for all of the big-picture thinkers out there!
2022 Wall Calendar
Boutique stationery brand Snow & Graham offers a gorgeous 12 x 18 inch 2022 wall calendar that could be mistaken for a piece of art.
2022 Celestial Wall Calendar
Your year is written in the stars! Keep track of your spiritual alignment with Paper Source's 2022 celestial wall calendar, which includes a detailed look at the moon phases.
Roam Scape 2022 Wall Calendar
Want an actual work of art adorning your walls? 42Pressed's thick letterpressed wall calendar is made to be hand-ripped every two months to reveal a new landscape.
2022 Wall Calendar: This Is My Bookstore
Book lovers, rejoice: Chronicle Books' "This Is My Bookstore" calendar gives bookworms a peek into quirky, cozy bookstores across the world.
New York in Art Wall Calendar 2022
Celebrate the magic of New York City with The Metropolitan Museum of Art's "New York in Art" wall calendar, which features 13 paintings and prints of NYC by Georgia O'Keeffe, Florine Stettheimer, John Marin, and more.
Best Year Ever Wall Calendar 2022
The good news? Twenty-twenty-two can't possibly be worse than 2021 or 2020, so you might as well subscribe to Ban.do's declaration that 2022 will be the best year ever. This colorful calendar includes illustrations from a variety of artists and comes with a page of stickers!
