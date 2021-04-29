Another year, another Mother's Day that looks a little different from normal. With many of us unable to see our moms in 2021, we're dreaming up some creative solutions. Because your mom deserve to know how much you care, especially amid all the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you can't see your mom IRL this year, try gifting her one of these digital options, from online workouts you two can do together to virtual classes. These are our favorites Mother's Day gift ideas for 2021, so you can show her how much you love her...from a socially appropriate distance.

Sur La Table - Online Cooking Class $29.00 at surlatable.com Sur La Table offers a wide variety of online cooking classes for your mom to perfect her skills with. Options range from learning how to make the Parisian pan-seared salmon to cooking the perfect pad thai. Plus, Sur La Table will provide your mom with a prep packet with shopping lists and a pre-class prep-guide.

Uncommon Goods - Birth Month Flower Grow Kit $34.00 at uncommongoods.com No, flowers aren't cliché on Mother's Day—let's face it, they're a classic. This year, give mom the tools to grow her own bouquet and enjoy your sweet-smelling gift even longer.

Jo Malone - Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne $142.00 at jomalone.com All moms have a unique scent, but the question is: Do they have a signature scent? May I introduce you to Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne? It's one of the brand's bestselling scents, and the fresh fragrance is a combination of Ambrette seeds, sea salt, and sage. You'll love smelling it as much as she'll love wearing it.

Lingua Franca - Piqué Cotton Button Down Embroidery Kit $200.00 at linguafranca.nyc An embroidery kit doubles as both an artsy gift and an activity to keep mom busy if she's stuck indoors. This kit includes a high-quality cotton shirt, an embroidery hoop, and a needle threader, among other tools. Go the extra mile and add on the Virtual Embroidery Zoom class, led by Lingua Franca's lead designer. The woman-owned brand is famous for their embroidered pieces, so mom will be learning from the best.

Yoga Class

(Image credit: Getty Images, Peter Kovalev)

Your local gym or yoga studio might be out of commission for now, but have you checked their website? Odds are that they’re probably offering online classes instead (and if not, you can find a full list of online workout classes here). Call mom before class starts to roll out your mats and warm up together, stay on FaceTime during the class, then check in again after you're done.

Face Gym - Hyaluronic Roller $95.00 at facegym.com Treat mom to an at-home spa day, and start her off with this Hyaluronic Roller. Face Gym calls it "a mini bootcamp for your face." Throw in some of Face Gym's new skincare, and finish off with a virtual 1:1 session. They offer a variety of online workouts ranging from to cheek sculpting to tension and stress relief.

Wine of the Month - Wine of the Month Club $168.00 at wineofthemonthclub.com If your happy hour has moved inside, odds are your mom's has too. Just 'cause she'll have to wait to check out that new wine bar doesn't mean she should have to wait to try some new wines.

Amazon - Brunch Cookbook $14.99 at amazon.com So maybe you can't make mom breakfast in bed this year, but you can give her all the inspiration she needs for a yummy Mother's Day brunch. If she's more of a pancake or frittata person, try calling your local bookstore for recommendations, then order directly from them. Take this idea really over the top by cooking the same breakfast yourself, then eating it together over Zoom or FaceTime.

Feminist Book Club - Feminist Book Club Subscription Box $42.00 at feministbookclub.com Start your own book club with mom this Mother's Day with a feminist book club subscription box. It's probably a good idea to cool it at the bookstore for the foreseeable future, but you can make sure mom still gets the best feminist reads (and cute extras) with a monthly subscription. (And if you two love reading books together, consider #ReadWithMC, our own book club!)