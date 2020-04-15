Online Workout Classes to Stream While You Practice Social Distancing
12 p.m. workouts are a thing now!
As we all navigate this new normal of social distancing, gym and fitness classes across the country are offering free workout classes to help us retain a little balance during the unprecedented times we're living in. Though the first few days without a gym might feel like the end of the world (I promise it's not, no matter what your Instagram feed tells you!), it's incredible to see boutique fitness classes that normally cost up to $35 per class offer free workouts from their incredible trainers simply in the name of health...and sanity.
If you're having trouble saving all of the workouts you've been seeing on the 'gram, we did it for you. Here, the best workout classes to stream from your phone or computer for a mid-day or post-WFH sweat. We’ll continue to update this list as we receive more online workout recs.
Rumble Boxing trainers are creating free HITT workouts on their Instagram feeds (see below!), in addition to the daily Instagram Live workouts on the main Rumble Instagram account. Follow the main Rumble account for a lineup of weekly workout schedules.
A post shared by Erika Hammond (@erikaannhammond)
A photo posted by on
Orange Theory has studios located across the country, but now they're bringing the workouts right at home with you. Every day, they'll share a 30-minute workout from coaches around the world. No special equipment needed.
A post shared by Orangetheory Fitness (@orangetheory)
A photo posted by on
Our friends over at Women's Health are hosting free Instagram live workouts throughout the week with trainers and fitness experts like Angela Gargano and Charlee Atkins. If you can't make it during the specific time, all workouts will stay on WH's Instagram stories for 24 hours. They also posted a great tip in their comment section: If you need a screen bigger than your iPhone to watch the workouts, there's a Chrome extension called "IG Stories for Instagram" that you can use on your laptop.
A post shared by Women's Health (@womenshealthmag)
A photo posted by on
Janedo, a New Jersey-based cross training workout studio created by former Radio City Rockettes, is hosting live scheduled classes. If you're not a member, you can take 20 percent off class packages using code: SMALLBIZBABES. Classes are 50 minutes long and target all areas of your body.
A post shared by Jane DO (@janedo)
A photo posted by on
A "transformative workout of the body and mind," The Class By Taryn Toomey is live-streamed seven days per week from its Tribeca studio. Classes cost $40 per month or $400 per year after a 14-day free trial.
A post shared by The Class (@theclass)
A photo posted by on
The Peloton App offers a 90-day free trial for access to live and on-demand workouts including running, strength, toning, cycling, yoga, and meditation. They also recently introduced dance cardio!
A post shared by Peloton (@onepeloton)
A photo posted by on
P.volve is offering its community a free 30-day streaming trial, which gives access to hundreds of workouts through the P.volve online streaming platform. Click here for access, create an account, and enter the promo code: ONEPVOLVE to start your free trial immediately.
P.volve will also be posting free live workouts on Instagram Live. Here's the schedule:
A post shared by P.volve (@pvolve)
A photo posted by on
Zumba is hosting virtual dance classes from hundreds of its instructors. Sign up for livestream Zumba classes via Zoom by checking the #ZumbaVirtual hashtag on social. The search will lead to a variety of instructors' class times/schedules and the link to their classes.
A post shared by Zumba (@zumba)
A photo posted by on
Forward Space, a New York-based dance studio that hosts incredible 50-minute sweat sessions with amazing music, is streaming free daily digital dance parties via Instagram Live at 2:05 p.m. EST.
A post shared by FORWARD__Space (@forward__space)
A photo posted by on
305 Fitness, a dance cardio workout class, is live streaming two free workouts per day—12 p.m. and 6 p.m.—on YouTube. Find the classes on their YouTube channel below.
Y7 yoga, located in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, is best known for its candlelit yoga with amazing hip-hop music. (Truly, it's one-of-a-kind.) Now, the studio is providing free Instagram Live classes with new schedules dropping weekly.
The Down Dog app has made its yoga classes completely free until April 1st along with offering free access until July 1st for all students and teachers (K-12 and college) and healthcare professionals.
A post shared by Down Dog: Great Yoga Anywhere (@downdogapp)
A photo posted by on
Brooklyn-based yoga studio, Jewel City, created live virtual classes that cost $10 per class. They'll send over a Zoom link to the specific class you signed up for.
A post shared by Arise Yoga Brooklyn (@ariseinbrooklyn)
A photo posted by on
Sky Ting Yoga, a New York-based studio, has been hosting free daily one-hour live streams. Donations can be made to their PayPal or Venmo found here.
A post shared by SKY TING (@skyting)
A photo posted by on
Don't let the name fool you—Brooklyn-based YvaYoga hosts online yoga, pilates, and barre classes. Classes are available on Zoom in both English and Spanish.
A post shared by YvaYoga (@yvayoga)
A photo posted by on
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
-
Nordstrom's Black Friday 2021 Sale: Our Picks
One of the biggest sales of the year has begun!
By The Editors •
-
This TikTok-Approved Tool Is the Key to Amazing Heatless Curls
It works like magic.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 22 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers In 2021
They're enough to make anyone a morning person.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Senator Klobuchar: "Early Detection Saves Lives. It Saved Mine"
Senator and breast cancer survivor Amy Klobuchar is encouraging women not to put off preventative care any longer.
By Senator Amy Klobuchar •
-
How Being a Plus-Size Nude Model Made Me Finally Love My Body
I'm plus size, but after I decided to pose nude for photos, I suddenly felt more body positive.
By Kelly Burch •
-
I'm an Egg Donor. Why Was It So Difficult for Me to Tell People That?
Much like abortion, surrogacy, and IVF, becoming an egg donor was a reproductive choice that felt unfit for society’s standards of womanhood.
By Lauryn Chamberlain •
-
The 20 Best Probiotics to Keep Your Gut in Check
Gut health = wealth.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Simone Biles Is Out of the Team Final at the Tokyo Olympics
She withdrew from the event due to a medical issue, according to USA Gymnastics.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The Truth About Thigh Gaps
We're going to need you to stop right there.
By Kenny Thapoung •
-
3 Women On What It’s Like Living With An “Invisible” Condition
Despite having no outward signs, they can be brutal on the body and the mind. Here’s how each woman deals with having illnesses others often don’t understand.
By Emily Shiffer •
-
The High Price of Living With Chronic Pain
Three women open up about how their conditions impact their bodies—and their wallets.
By Alice Oglethorpe •