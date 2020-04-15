Online Workout Classes to Stream While You Practice Social Distancing

As we all navigate this new normal of social distancing, gym and fitness classes across the country are offering free workout classes to help us retain a little balance during the unprecedented times we're living in. Though the first few days without a gym might feel like the end of the world (I promise it's not, no matter what your Instagram feed tells you!), it's incredible to see boutique fitness classes that normally cost up to $35 per class offer free workouts from their incredible trainers simply in the name of health...and sanity.

If you're having trouble saving all of the workouts you've been seeing on the 'gram, we did it for you. Here, the best workout classes to stream from your phone or computer for a mid-day or post-WFH sweat. We’ll continue to update this list as we receive more online workout recs.

Rumble Boxing trainers are creating free HITT workouts on their Instagram feeds (see below!), in addition to the daily Instagram Live workouts on the main Rumble Instagram account. Follow the main Rumble account for a lineup of weekly workout schedules.

Orange Theory has studios located across the country, but now they're bringing the workouts right at home with you. Every day, they'll share a 30-minute workout from coaches around the world. No special equipment needed.

Our friends over at Women's Health are hosting free Instagram live workouts throughout the week with trainers and fitness experts like Angela Gargano and Charlee Atkins. If you can't make it during the specific time, all workouts will stay on WH's Instagram stories for 24 hours. They also posted a great tip in their comment section: If you need a screen bigger than your iPhone to watch the workouts, there's a Chrome extension called "IG Stories for Instagram" that you can use on your laptop.

Janedo, a New Jersey-based cross training workout studio created by former Radio City Rockettes, is hosting live scheduled classes. If you're not a member, you can take 20 percent off class packages using code: SMALLBIZBABES⁠. Classes are 50 minutes long and target all areas of your body.

A "transformative workout of the body and mind," The Class By Taryn Toomey is live-streamed seven days per week from its Tribeca studio. Classes cost $40 per month or $400 per year after a 14-day free trial.

The Peloton App offers a 90-day free trial for access to live and on-demand workouts including running, strength, toning, cycling, yoga, and meditation. They also recently introduced dance cardio!

P.volve is offering its community a free 30-day streaming trial, which gives access to hundreds of workouts through the P.volve online streaming platform. Click here for access, create an account, and enter the promo code: ONEPVOLVE to start your free trial immediately.

P.volve will also be posting free live workouts on Instagram Live. Here's the schedule:

Zumba is hosting virtual dance classes from hundreds of its instructors. Sign up for livestream Zumba classes via Zoom by checking the #ZumbaVirtual hashtag on social. The search will lead to a variety of instructors' class times/schedules and the link to their classes.

Forward Space, a New York-based dance studio that hosts incredible 50-minute sweat sessions with amazing music, is streaming free daily digital dance parties via Instagram Live at 2:05 p.m. EST.

305 Fitness, a dance cardio workout class, is live streaming two free workouts per day—12 p.m. and 6 p.m.—on YouTube. Find the classes on their YouTube channel below.

Y7 yoga, located in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, is best known for its candlelit yoga with amazing hip-hop music. (Truly, it's one-of-a-kind.) Now, the studio is providing free Instagram Live classes with new schedules dropping weekly.

The Down Dog app has made its yoga classes completely free until April 1st along with offering free access until July 1st for all students and teachers (K-12 and college) and healthcare professionals.

Brooklyn-based yoga studio, Jewel City, created live virtual classes that cost $10 per class. They'll send over a Zoom link to the specific class you signed up for.

Sky Ting Yoga, a New York-based studio, has been hosting free daily one-hour live streams. Donations can be made to their PayPal or Venmo found here.

Don't let the name fool you—Brooklyn-based YvaYoga hosts online yoga, pilates, and barre classes. Classes are available on Zoom in both English and Spanish.

