The 46 Best Tech Gifts for Everyone On Your List
From the plant parent to the skincare junkie, there's something for everybody.
You don't have to be a techie to appreciate a great tech gift. With modern technology moving at a breakneck speed, especially in the run-up to the holiday season, there's a new piece of technology for everyone—whether the people on your list are plant parents, dog parents, makeup junkies, wine lovers, or are passionate about something totally different. And if you’ve got a bunch of different people with different interests on your list, finding the perfect holiday gift can feel damn near impossible. Luckily, we took all of the hard work out of the gift-searching hunt by rounding up the best-ever tech gifts to shop in 2021, from some seriously genius finds to splurge-worthy skincare tools that they won't be able to get enough of in the new year. In short, prepare to be everyone's favorite person this year.
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition
For the Gamer
Yes, the Nintendo Switch is still a must-buy for this holiday season. This adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition Switch is great for those gamers on your list.
Beautyrest Aina Marble Faux Fur Heated Throw Blanket
For The Homebody
A heated blanket like this one will make any night spent on the couch feel a little cozier. It has three different heat settings and comes in a beautiful marble pattern that will match your home’s aesthetic.
Richmond & Finch Lipstick Charger
For The Girl Who's Phone is Always Dying
This tiny lipstick-shaped charger promises an 80 percent charge, so. it's great if someone on your list is constantly walking around with a phone that's set to Low Power Mode.
Danielle Creations Hollywood Style 6-LED Battery Vanity Mirror
For The Beauty Guru
They'll never do their makeup in bad lighting ever again. This mirror from Danielle Creations lets you choose from three brightness levels so you can achieve the perfect look.
Rifle Paper Co. Case for Apple AirPods Pro
For the Forgetful
They'll never lose track of their AirPods ever again thanks to this cute floral case from Rifle Paper Co. that comes outfitted with a massive clasp. You can even choose from a few different patterns to find their next favorite gadget.
Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush
For The Dental Hygiene-Obsessed
This toothbrush from Quip actually tracks how you brush, thanks to a handy Bluetooth-enabled app on your phone. The app even features a Good Habit Dashboard that shows you how you're brushing—and how to improve. Brush better and earn in-app rewards!
Logitech Pop Keys and Pop Mouse
For Teens
A keyboard and mouse has absolutely no business being as cute as Logitech's new retro-style POP keyboard ($100) and mouse set ($40). Perfect for the TikTok generation, or anyone who just needs a little joy injected into their workday.
Foreo Luna Mini 2 & UFO Mini 2 Facial 4-Piece Set
For The Skincare Newbie
This gift set from Foreo includes the best-selling LUNA Mini 2 and UFO Mini 2 alongside an Acai Berry Mask and a foaming cleanser from the brand. It's great for someone who has no clue what to do when it comes to getting their skin perfectly clean at night.
Apple Homepod Mini
For the Music Lover
Just in time for the 2021 holiday season, Apple unveiled new editions of the HomePod Mini in three cute colors: yellow, blue, and orange. The sound is crisp and flawless, plus they can use their HomePod to talk to Siri and control their other smart accessories.
Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
For the Self-Care Fan
Upgrade their skincare routine with this at-home facial steamer that promises spa-level results. It comes with five skincare tools for the complete facial experience, including a blackhead and blemish extractor.
Sonix iPhone 12/12 Pro Case
For Your Gen Z Cousin
This dreamy pastel phone case from Sonix is the perfect gift for your younger cousin who is constantly on their phone—or who is prone to snapping the odd mirror selfie.
ghd Unplugged Cordless Styler
For the Constant Traveler
This cordless styler from ghd is great for that person on your list who is constantly on the go. Whether she's using it from a far-away hotel room or in the comfort of her own apartment, her hair will always look on point.
Bose Frames Tenor 55mm Audio Sunglasses
For the Music Fan
These ain't your normal black sunglasses. They're outfitted with Bose-quality speakers so you can listen to your music without having to use earbuds. The best part? The people next to you won't be able to hear a thing.
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask
For The Anti-Aging Enthusiast
This LED Light Therapy Mask from CurrentBody is designed to actually fit your face better than other options on the market. It combines Red and near Infra-Red Light to rejuvenate the skin.
Buttah Skin The Buttah Vibe Brush Facial Cleansing Device
For The Skincare Clean Freak
This vibrating cleansing device from Buttah Skin makes your skin feel amazing thanks to the use of 10,000 pulses per minute. It's also made from medical-grade, antimicrobial silicone to make skin look and feel its best.
YOGASLEEP Marpac Dohm Connect Sound Machine
For The Light Sleeper
If you have someone on your list who can't seem to catch up on their beauty sleep, this tiny sound machine is perfect. It emits white noise that will soothe them to sleep with the push of a button.
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
For The Girl Who's Always Going to Events
This tool from Shani Darden targets crow's feet and nasolabial lines using sound wave technology for a younger, firmer-looking appearance. It actually fights wrinkles from deep within the skin—2.4 inches, to be exact!
ThunderBs 3 in 1 Wireless Charger Station
For The Busybody
Who needs wires, anyway? This charging station will make any room feel a little more high-tech.
LAGOS Smart Caviar Stainless Steel Link Band for Apple Watch
For the Apple Watch Wearer
This luxe stainless steel Apple Watch band from LAGOS will turn your piece of tech into something of beauty.
WITANHURST Electric Wine Opener
For The At-Home Som
This tool makes opening your next bottle of wine even easier, so it's safe to say that it's a must-buy for the holiday season.
Tangle NightBall Soccer Ball
For the Sports Fan
Now the massive soccer fan on your list can play The Beautiful Game anytime they want—even at night.
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
For The Foodie
This spiralizer from KitchenAid will let your favorite vegetarian or vegan chef make oodles of zoodles in minutes.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
For The Coffee Drinker
If you're shopping for a borderline coffee addict, give them the gift of hot coffee all day long. This best-selling mug warmer from Ember lets you choose the exact temperature that you would like your drink to be kept at while you work.
Baggu Puffy 13-Inch Laptop Sleeve
For The Commuter
If they're always running around, gift them this protective (and cute!) laptop case from Baggu.
FACETORY Portable Mint Beauty Fridge
For the Beauty Pro
If you have a skincare junkie on your list, they'll love this beauty fridge. Keeping products cool can help them last longer and perform better, so it's an essential for anyone who hoards their products.
LEXON Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner
For the Phone Lover
Keep your cell clean (and powered up!) in one chic step. This cup from Lexon magically sanitizes and charges your phone at the same time.
Moleskine Pen+ Ellipse Smart Writing Set
For the List-Maker
If they're obsessed with their to-do list, gift them an upgraded version with this Moleskine digital notebook and pen set. It automatically transfers they'll notes to your computer so they'll never lose track.
Click and Grow Smart Garden 3
For the Green Thumb
If they've been dreaming of having a garden but don't quite have the space, buy them this indoor herb garden planter.
AURA Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame
For the Grandparents
If you don't live near your grandparents, make them feel a little closer to home with this digital picture frame. They'll be able to keep up with your latest adventures from afar.
BoBo Balance Better Core Trainer Balance Board
For the Fitness Guru
Take the gym home with this balance board. It's designed for all skill levels so the entire family can get involved.
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
For the Photographer
Now, they can hang any photo they want on their bedroom wall. They can simply connect the Sprocket to their phone with Bluetooth and get printing.
Friendship Lamps Set of 2 Friendship Lamps
For the Long-Distance Couple
Doing long-distance can feel impossible. This set of lamps lights up when one person touches it, so they'll always know someone is thinking of them.
Tile Tile Pro (Pack of 2)
For the Disorganized Friend
Got someone on your list who seems to always be losing something? This set from Tile will make the perfect gift. They'll never be without their house keys or phone ever again.
THERAGUN Prime Percussive Therapy Massager
For the Cardio Queen
If they love working out, they've probably been dying for a Theragun. Now they can work out for longer without feeling sore.
VITRUVI White Stone Diffuser
For the Self-Care Obsessed
Self-care is essential, especially in the cold winter months. This diffuser blends in with the rest of their decor and will fill the room with their favorite scent.
REVLON One Step Ionic Hair Dryer and Volumizer
For the Viral Beauty Fan
If they've been on TikTok at all in the last few months, they'll have seen this tool from Revlon. It's like a blowout in one easy step.
Google Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera
For the New Homeowners
Buying a home is scary, but keeping it safe can seem even scarier. This camera from Google blends in with rest of your decor to monitor activity inside your home and warn of you of any suspicious activity.
House of Marley Smile Jamaica Wired Noise Cancelling Headphones
For the Guy Who Still Loves Wired Headphones
For the guy who never stops listening to reggae, gift him these sound-enhancing headphones from House of Marley.
T3 Micro Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron
For the Beginner
This set from T3 is like a good hair day in one step. The three interchangeable barrels makes styling your hair super easy.
Apple TV 4K
For the Binge-Watcher
Gift the cable-cutter in your life a seamless and sleek TV experience with an Apple TV.
SUDOTACK USB Streaming Podcast PC Microphone
For the Wannabe Podcaster
For the person in your life who's always talking about starting a podcast, give them a push in the right direction with this mic.
DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
For The Perfect Host
This is the top-rated speaker on Amazon, and for good reason. It's small but mighty, equipped with Bluetooth, and has 20 hours of play time.
Jusseion Bullet Blender
For the Smoothie Lover
If they love smoothies in the morning and don't already have a bullet blender, what are they doing? They'll be thanking you on their busiest mornings.
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip
For the Music Obsessee
Let wires be a thing of the past this Christmas. These on-ear headphones are the perfect travel companion, and have stellar sound quality.
LARQ Self Cleaning Water Bottle
For the Clean Freak
How often do they actually wash their go-to water bottle? This one from LARQ takes the stress out of staying hydrated.
Bevel Beard Trimmer
For the Self-Care Guy
This cordless beard trimmer is the perfect gift for your dad, brother, or boyfriend. All they have to do is adjust the sharpness using the built-in Bevel Dial for a close shave in the shower.
