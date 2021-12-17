Cute 2021 Wall Calendars That Double as Decor
Trust me—it'll be hard to choose just one.
By Rachel Epstein published
After ordering a new 2021 planner, it's time to find a fresh wall calendar to remind yourself that the days are, in fact, passing. With designs ranging from abstract art and words of wisdom to florals and moons, these chic 2021 wall calendars from local and nationally-recognized stationary brands, ahead, can help you do just that while adding a fun touch to your space. Trust me, it will be hard to choose just one.
Morgan Harper Nichols Morgan Harper Nichols 2021 Wall Calendar
Poet Morgan Harper Nichols has transformed her beautiful art and words of wisdom into a 17.5 x 8 calendar with just enough space to jot down important dates, to-do's, and goals.
Papier 2021 Friendship Calendar
For a dose of optimism that we'll be able to spend time with friends next year, order Papier's 2021 friendship calendar that will remind you of all your favorite activities together.
Aya Paper Co. Affirmation 2021 Calendar
Aya Paper's Co.'s 8.5 x 14 calendar has it all in one place with a daily mantra to repeat to yourself every morning: "You are so smart, and strong, and beautiful. The world is lucky to have you."
Rifle Paper Co. 2021 Wall Calendar
Floral worshippers will love Rifle Paper Co.'s 17 x 11 wild garden calendar that features a different floral wreath every month.
1canoe2 2021 XL Wall Calendar: Gather
Missouri-based 1canoe2's XL wall calendar is equipped with a wooden hanger to help display each month's symbolic holiday or activity. Prepare for it to spark some much-needed joy.
Society6 Artists 2021 Wall Calendar
Society6's annual limited-edition wall calendar features art from a different artist each month. A collection of their work can be found here.
Snow & Graham 2021 Wall Calendar
Minimalists will appreciate Illinois-based Snow & Graham's 12 x 18 2021 wall calendar featuring pretty designs from fruit to flowers.
Greer Chicago 2021 Moon Calendar
Keep tabs on when mercury is in retrograde during a full moon (yikes!) thanks to this 11.5 x 13.5 moon calendar created by Japanese design house, Replug.
Sourcebooks 2021 The Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wall Calendar
Honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with this inspiring 12 x 12 wall calendar filled with her words of wisdom. According to Sourcebooks, a portion of the profits from the calendar will "benefit causes Ruth Bader Ginsburg believed in and supported throughout her life."
Paper Source 2021 Celestial Calendar
It's written in the stars...and the planets and the sun, courtesy of this 13 x 19 celestial wall calendar.
42 Pressed Scape 2021 Wall Calendar
This unique 12 x 16 calendar from Charleston, South Carolina-based 42 Pressed is hand-teared and reveals a new landscape every two months.
Chronicle Books This Is My Bookstore 2021 Wall Calendar
Book lovers, rejoice! Chronicle Books' "This Is My Bookstore" 12 x 12 calendar showcases a new bookstore each month from across the globe.
The Met Harlem Renaissance and Beyond Wall Calendar 2021
The Met's Harlem Renaissance and Beyond wall calendar showcases beautiful paintings, prints, collages, and tapestries from Black artists of the Harlem Renaissance that can also be found inside the museum.
OnceUponATuesdayUK 2021 Abstract Rainbow Wall Calendar
This bestselling 8.3 × 11.7 rainbow wall calendar is complete with abstract designs that can brighten up any room.
Wilde House Paper 2021 Intentional Wall Calendar
Never met an intentional calendar I didn't like, including this 12 x 8 one from Wilde House Paper that includes monthly moods, inspiring notes, and key dates.
Ban.do Best Year Ever Wall Calendar 2021
Ban.do's 11.5 x 8 wall calendar has a new illustration on each month from an array of artists, plus a full sticker page...because why not?
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
