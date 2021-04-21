If you, like me, are also having trouble keeping track of the days, this is your official PSA that Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9. As we all know, mothers deserve the world, but sometimes all we can afford to show our appreciation—especially during these rough times—is a shower wine holder (yes, this exists). Don't stress over an expensive gift when you can pick from any of these affordable options under $75, ahead, that look way more expensive than they are. Think: a cozy knit blanket, a personalized notebook, and the slippers of her dreams.