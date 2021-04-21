32 Affordable Mother's Day Gifts Under $75
Mother's Day gift ideas that are actually cheap (most are way under $75) that she'll love.
By Rachel Epstein published
If you, like me, are also having trouble keeping track of the days, this is your official PSA that Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9. As we all know, mothers deserve the world, but sometimes all we can afford to show our appreciation—especially during these rough times—is a shower wine holder (yes, this exists). Don't stress over an expensive gift when you can pick from any of these affordable options under $75, ahead, that look way more expensive than they are. Think: a cozy knit blanket, a personalized notebook, and the slippers of her dreams.
CV x Every Mother Counts Canvas Tote Bag
Translation: "I love you mom." Thirty percent of the proceeds from this double-sided canvas tote bag will be donated to Every Mother Counts, which aims to improve access to equitable maternal care around the world.
MoMA Design Store Heart Bowl
Every time she looks down at her heart-shaped fruit or cereal, she'll think of you!
Adidas x Peloton Muscle Tank Top
Once she's able to attend her in-person workout classes again, she's going to need a cute tank, like this Adidas x Peloton one, to rock on the treadmill.
Steamery Pilo Fabric Shaver
Moms love practical gifts, like this fabric shaver that will safely removes lint bobbles and pill balls from her favorite cashmere sweater. Its rechargeable USB port makes it easy to use and accessible for future travel.
Rifle Paper Co. Kitchen Shelf Recipe Cards
With this set of 12 metallic gold kitchen recipe cards, she can jot down ingredients and instructions to her favorite recipes that she plans to share with you.
Bookshop 'Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter's Story' by Mazie K. Hirono
Senator Mazie K. Hirono's Heart of Fire is an ode to her mother who brought her from Japan to Hawaii—completely changing her life. Immigrant mothers and daughters will relate to Senator Hirono's heartwarming and honest storytelling as she details her journey to becoming the first Asian American woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Give her the gift of #youth with Laneige's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask that soothes and moisturizes lips while eliminating fine lines and flakiness.
Papier Brocade Bird Personalized Notebook
Find a photo of the two of you that you love and place it on this personalized notebook from Papier she'll cherish for years to come.
Slowdown Studio Outsiders Division Disposable Camera
Bring back those fun childhood memories you had together with this limited-edition disposable camera, which she can use during the next special occasion (i.e. a holiday or wedding) and eventually create a new family photo album.
Jungalow Ivory Mirrored Pot
Jungalow's planters are a dream, including this ivory mirror pot waiting to become the home of your mom's next mini fiddle-leaf fig.
Phenomenal Phenomenal Mother Hat
The perfect Mother's Day gift does, in fact, exist.
Bookshop 'Black Futures' by Kimberly Drew & Jenna Wortham
In this inspirational coffee table book, Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham celebrate Black voices by asking an essential question: What does it mean to be Black and alive right now? Read through it with your mom to make the book feel extra special.
Le Labo Le Labo Santal 33 Bar Soap
Will she ever buy herself a luxe bar of soap? Probably not, which is exactly why you should gift her a Santal 33 bar soap this Mother's Day.
Everlane The Do-It-All Tote in ReKnit
Found: a machine-washable tote bag, available in five different colors (!), she'll actually want to schlep around while running errands.
Goodnight Darling Co. Tea Mug
Tea lovers will finally feel seen with this mug that isn't made for coffee. Plus, it will remind her of you when she takes her first sip every morning.
UrbanStems UrbanStems Floral Shears
...When she's actually a plant mom. She'll appreciate a handy pair of shears specifically designed for cropping flower stems into beautiful countertop bouquets.
Hudson Grace "That's a Horrible Idea" Matches
If she was a regular hostess in the Before Times, order this "That's a Horrible Idea. What Time?" box of matches from Hudson Grace that will easily become her next piece of coffee table decor.
Bookshop 'My Broken Language' by Quiara Alegría Hudes
If your mom is a fan of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights, gift her this new memoir from the play's writer Quiara Alegría Hudes that centers on how her family shaped her into the artist she is today.
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance™ Lipstick
If she's a lipstick gal, treat her to one of Pat McGrath's signature lipsticks that will look great during her first post-vaccine night out.
Brother Vellies Cloud Socks
Behold: the coziest pair of socks she's ever worn that will become a frequent alternative to her favorite slippers (more on those later).
Gray Malin The Beach Picture Frame
Get mom excited for that next beach trip you're going to take together with travel photographer Gray Malin's gorgeous beach picture frame. Bonus points if you include a picture of you two on vacation inside.
Google Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
For those of us still quarantining at our parents' house with siblings, gift mom a Google Nest Mini (that's currently on sale!) to make the WiFi situation a little better for you all. It can also play songs from Spotify and YouTube—ideal for those mid-day dance parties.
Uncommon Goods Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder
Transform her bathroom into a fancy hotel with this suctioned wine holder. After a long workday, mom can grab a glass of vino and head straight to the tub for some much-needed R&R without worrying about spilling her drink in the tub—or worse, on her brand new tile floors.
Serena and Lily St. Helena Spa Slippers
Aside from being extremely cozy, these slippers will make her feel like everyday is an at-home spa day.
Moleskine Wine Passion Journal
Wine connoisseurs will love Moleskine's wine journal that's made to keep record of all the vintages mom has sampled over the years.
Hidrate Spark Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle
For the mom who attends Orange Theory classes like it's her religion, she'll appreciate Hidrate's smart water bottle that seamlessly tracks how much water she's drinking throughout the day. Put the battery in, sync the bottle to a phone, and voilà—she can now making drinking water part of her daily hourly routine.
Gilded Body Pink Onyx Marble Candle
What kind of daughter would you be if you didn't give her her first Gilded Body candle? Once she's done with it, she can turn it into a mini vase or a pencil holder.
Voluspa 12-Candle Archive Gift Set
On the other hand, if choosing one scent is too complicated, why not let her choose from 12 different ones?
BHLDN Callie Earrings
Give her pearls a modern upgrade with this gorgeous set from BHLDN.
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Your mom deserves her beauty sleep—help her achieve it with Silk's highly-praised sleep mask. It's chic enough to take on vacation for those long plane rides too (you know, once we can safely travel again).
Moleskine Booklight
How many times have you heard her complain that she can't see the menu? Avoid the embarrassment of the blaring iPhone light in the middle of the restaurant (we've all been there) and give mom this portable reading light. When she's reading her book in bed later, she won't have to deal with dad complaining about turning off the lights either.
Gorjana Power Gemstone Beaded Bracelet
Depending on which gemstones you choose, Gorjana's power beaded bracelet represents balance, healing, calming, focus, protection, wisdom, luck, or strength—everything your mom embodies, so you really can't go wrong.
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
-
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down "Sexist" Question About Tom Cruise
We 100% understand her frustration.
By Caitlin Morton
-
"Emily in Paris" Fans Want Kim Cattrall to Make a Samantha Jones Cameo
The crossover the world needs right now.
By Caitlin Morton
-
No One on 'Jeopardy' Knows Who Machine Gun Kelly Is
I’ll take "awkward silence" for $800, Alex.
By Caitlin Morton
-
13 Luxury Advent Calendars to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
24 days of truffles? Say less.
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 46 Best Tech Gifts for Everyone On Your List
From the plant parent to the skincare junkie, there's something for everybody.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Gifts Under $20 That Are Meaningful and Affordable
From artwork to books to donations on their behalf.
By Rachel Epstein
-
26 Coffee Table Books to Liven Up Your Living Room
You know, since that's where we spend most of our time these days.
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 28 Best Games to Play on Zoom Right Now
Get ready to put your game face on.
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
Emma Roberts on the Freedom of Plastic-Free Living: "It Just Feels Good"
The actress challenged herself to not use plastics for a week in partnership with Grove Collaborative.
By Julia Gall
-
The 10 Best Virtual Mother's Day Gifts of 2021
She deserves to be spoiled, even if you can't see her IRL.
By Cecilia Nowell
-
18 Best Online Flower Delivery Services to Order From
Send a beautiful bouquet to your S.O. or a best friend.
By Rachel Epstein