Marie Claire
×
Search
Celebrity
Fashion
Beauty
Culture
Power
Nice Talk
Style At Large
More
Politics
Career & Money
Health & Fitness
Power Play
Travel
Promo Codes
Food & Cocktails
About Us
Subscribe
Love & Sex
Newsletter
RSS
Don't miss these
Trending
The Oscars
Diet Coke Nails
Sarah Pidgeon
Emerald Jewelry
By
Michaela Bushkin
published
16 March 2026
in
Features
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands
Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors
Michaela Bushkin
Fashion Director