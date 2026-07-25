Minimal manicures aren’t going anywhere, but this week, the best nail looks seem determined to make them a little more interesting. The base colors are still sheer, soft, and incredibly wearable. It’s what happens on top that gives each look a little more oomph.

A classic French manicure gets a sliver of gold along the tips, while a milky pink set fades into a brighter aura at the center. Even the week’s more playful designs exercise some restraint. Tiny multicolored gems are scattered across otherwise bare nails, and pastel teal tips add just enough color without taking over the entire manicure. The same pared-back mood extends to pedicures, where clean, barely-there polish feels particularly right for the final stretch of sandal season.

The best part is that none of these designs require committing to full-blown nail art. They still feel clean and understated, with just enough detail to make a sheer manicure feel new again. Minimal doesn’t have to mean boring, after all.

Aura Hour

Aura nails have officially entered their soft-focus era. Minimalist nail artist Mateja Novakovic had the concentrated pink center bring a little heat to the sheer base, while the glossy finish kept everything looking hazy rather than neon. It’s an easy way to wear bright pink without fully committing to it.

Match Point

Matching fingers and toes can sometimes skew overly coordinated, but this milky neutral—with a little something extra thanks to the French tip toes—makes a strong case for it. The barely-there shade looks especially fresh against a fun summer sandal and saves you from debating two polish colors at the salon.

Gilded Edge

(Image credit: IG @betina_goldstein)

All it took was a hairline of gold to completely change the mood of this barely-there French manicure, created by Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein, who dubs the look "Naked and Famous." The metallic tip catches the light like a tiny piece of jewelry.

Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Polish Special Effect Top Coat - Satin Pearl $11 at Ulta Beauty

Bare Minimum

(Image credit: IG @millymason_)

There’s something very chic about skipping polish altogether. Clean shaping and a healthy sheen make this bare pedicure look intentional rather than unfinished—especially when sandal season is nearing the end.

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Bare Hands The Dry Gloss Manicure Kit. $42 at Bare Hands

Pop of Glitz

(Image credit: IG @craftedbyaprince)

Call it maximalism on a technicality. Tiny gems, blue stars, and colorful charms are scattered across an otherwise naked base—which, nail artist Prince says is OPI's Bare My Soul—so the manicure still has plenty of breathing room. It’s playful, but not nearly as busy as the embellishments might suggest.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bare My Soul $11.99 at Amazon US

Teal Haze

(Image credit: IG @nailsbymilee)

The teal here isn’t painted into a crisp tip; it diffuses softly over the ends of the nails. Against the opalescent slightly shimmery base, the washed-out effect feels dreamy and a little aquatic.

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