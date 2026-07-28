I Tried the New Ilia Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner—It's a Major Win for Sensitive, Allergy-Prone Eyes
No bloodshot or leaky eyes here.
Eyeliner and I have always had a tricky relationship. Not only am I a chronic dry eye sufferer, which means the wrong product will turn the white of my eyes bloodshot and feel like sandpaper got stuck in the whites of my eyes, but I am also half blind, so applying eyeliner to my left eye takes some major skill and patience. I’ve learned some tricks of the trade over the years: have Lumify on hand to counteract the redness, make sure I’m working with a creamy formula that doesn’t require a perfect wing, and perhaps most importantly, be hyper-vigilant about the products I choose to use so close to my eyes.
I’ve found a few wins throughout the years—Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal Eyeliner and Sarah Creal’s Hypoallergenic Long-Wear Eyeliner. But a new formula hasn’t won me over in a minute; well, until Ilia’s Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner landed on my desk. The range, which includes 10 different shades, launches today, July 28, and is a huge win for sensitive-eye girlies like myself. It really doesn’t budge or irritate and has one of the creamiest waterproof formulas I’ve ever tried. To read my full, honest review, keep scrolling.
What’s Different About the Ilia Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner Formula?
I’ve tried hundreds of eyeliners over the years, and have found that there’s a very fine line between a creamy formula and a too-creamy formula. The former allows for quick blending but dries down fairly quickly, while the latter is very play-friendly but feels a bit more like a shadow than liner. This particular product falls into the former category—it dries completely in about 30 seconds and then doesn't budge. It contains omega fatty acids, which add a moisturizing factor that prevents irritation on the lid; avocado oil-coated pigments, which provide a creamy glide; and color-lock film formers, which provide waterproof wear.
As for the shades? There are 10 to choose from: five matte, five shimmer. My personal favorites are flourish, a sparkly copper brown, portrait, an antique gold shimmer, and dash, a matte indigo blue.
How Do I Apply the Ilia Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner Formula?
For the record: I can’t do a wing to save my life. My vibe is much more blended and messy around the lash line. I always do my eyeliner before mascara, just in case I mess anything up. Make sure the tip is fresh, especially if you’ll be applying it to the waterline. Then grab a small brush to diffuse the liner and achieve a smoky effect. I use very small, quick strokes from my inner corner to the outer corner and work my way across my upper and lower lash line. From there, I’ll quickly diffuse, add more pigment where needed, and move over to the second eye.
Is the Ilia Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner Worth It?
For reference, whenever I apply eyeliner this close to my eyes, I’m a bloodshot mess. I won’t sit here and say my eyes were pearly white, but they were about 10 times less irritated than usual. The formula didn’t make my eyes water or send little pigment flakes into the whites of my eyes. I could very clearly tell that an ophthalmologist familiar with the pain point of having sensitive eyes was heavily involved in the formulation.
The pigment payoff does require a bit of pressure, particularly with the shimmery shades. That being said, once it’s on the skin, it’s not budging. It did not drip, drag, or fade throughout an eight-hour day. And most importantly, I never look like a sleep-deprived, allergy-ridden disaster after wearing it for eight hours, which is a huge win in my book.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.