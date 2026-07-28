Eyeliner and I have always had a tricky relationship. Not only am I a chronic dry eye sufferer, which means the wrong product will turn the white of my eyes bloodshot and feel like sandpaper got stuck in the whites of my eyes, but I am also half blind, so applying eyeliner to my left eye takes some major skill and patience. I’ve learned some tricks of the trade over the years: have Lumify on hand to counteract the redness, make sure I’m working with a creamy formula that doesn’t require a perfect wing, and perhaps most importantly, be hyper-vigilant about the products I choose to use so close to my eyes.

I’ve found a few wins throughout the years—Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal Eyeliner and Sarah Creal’s Hypoallergenic Long-Wear Eyeliner. But a new formula hasn’t won me over in a minute; well, until Ilia’s Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner landed on my desk. The range, which includes 10 different shades, launches today, July 28, and is a huge win for sensitive-eye girlies like myself. It really doesn’t budge or irritate and has one of the creamiest waterproof formulas I’ve ever tried. To read my full, honest review, keep scrolling.

What’s Different About the Ilia Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner Formula?

I’ve tried hundreds of eyeliners over the years, and have found that there’s a very fine line between a creamy formula and a too-creamy formula. The former allows for quick blending but dries down fairly quickly, while the latter is very play-friendly but feels a bit more like a shadow than liner. This particular product falls into the former category—it dries completely in about 30 seconds and then doesn't budge. It contains omega fatty acids, which add a moisturizing factor that prevents irritation on the lid; avocado oil-coated pigments, which provide a creamy glide; and color-lock film formers, which provide waterproof wear.

As for the shades? There are 10 to choose from: five matte, five shimmer. My personal favorites are flourish, a sparkly copper brown, portrait, an antique gold shimmer, and dash, a matte indigo blue.

How Do I Apply the Ilia Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner Formula?

For the record: I can’t do a wing to save my life. My vibe is much more blended and messy around the lash line. I always do my eyeliner before mascara, just in case I mess anything up. Make sure the tip is fresh, especially if you’ll be applying it to the waterline. Then grab a small brush to diffuse the liner and achieve a smoky effect. I use very small, quick strokes from my inner corner to the outer corner and work my way across my upper and lower lash line. From there, I’ll quickly diffuse, add more pigment where needed, and move over to the second eye.

Is the Ilia Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner Worth It?

For reference, whenever I apply eyeliner this close to my eyes, I’m a bloodshot mess. I won’t sit here and say my eyes were pearly white, but they were about 10 times less irritated than usual. The formula didn’t make my eyes water or send little pigment flakes into the whites of my eyes. I could very clearly tell that an ophthalmologist familiar with the pain point of having sensitive eyes was heavily involved in the formulation.

The pigment payoff does require a bit of pressure, particularly with the shimmery shades. That being said, once it’s on the skin, it’s not budging. It did not drip, drag, or fade throughout an eight-hour day. And most importantly, I never look like a sleep-deprived, allergy-ridden disaster after wearing it for eight hours, which is a huge win in my book.

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More Ilia Products I Love

Ilia Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner With Up to 24-Hour Wear - Gesture $26 at Sephora My eyes are so easily aggravated—I very much appreciate that this eyeliner can be used in my waterline, and stay there for hours, without contributing to redness, scratchiness, or irritation. Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Lipstick + Lip Liner Crayon - Untitled $27 at Sephora My summer beauty routine is pretty low-key, so any product that's multi-purpose is a win in my book. Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint - in the Mood $36 at Sephora This has been a staple in my routine for years. Shade In the Mood is the most gorgeous cool-toned pink that is the perfect pop on fair skin. Ilia the Base Face Milk Lightweight Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid $58 at Sephora Think of this like a tall drink of water for your skin. If my skin isn't too dry, I'll sometimes use this without any additional moisturizer—it's super hydrating. Ilia Mini Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara - Before Dawn $17 at Sephora Hands-down one of the best mascaras on the market, this gives amazing length and volume. Plus, the brown shade is very subtle for daily glam.

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