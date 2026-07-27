I've been the third wheel in Hailey Bieber's relationship with Gap jeans since their hard launch in August 2025. Earlier this month, when Bieber's first denim collection with Gap made things official, I knew waiting a year to secure my own size would be worth it. Now, I'm not just styling Gap denim The Hailey Bieber Way; I'm the proud owner of The Hailey Jean.

Both Bieber and I pledged allegiance to Gap decades ago: "Gap has been a part of my wardrobe since I was a kid," she said in the Gap x Hailey Bieber press release. In the last year alone, she's worn the Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans with elevated basics, The Row bags, and her favorite flip-flop trends, totaling at least 15 street style looks by my count. But before the summer ends, I'm on track to beat Bieber in terms of re-wearing my Hailey Jeans.

Hailey Bieber's denim outfit inspired the way I styled my new Hailey Jeans from Gap. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I even scored the same Guizio tank top she styled with her Gap jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you're new to Bieber's Gap era, here's everything you need to know: To this day, the Rhode founder can't stop, won't stop styling the brand's dark-wash, low-rise denim. By July 2026, Gap and Bieber teamed up to reimagine the Low-Rise Loose and Extra Baggy Jeans in six different colors, ranging from sky blue to indigo (her favorite). Every silhouette and shade retailed for $89.95, just like the jeans that started it all.

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The Bieber-branded denim sold out within days of the online and in-store drop. Luckily, I grabbed the Extra Baggy Jeans in "Medium Indigo" before my fellow Beliebers beat me to it.

Bieber styled the Extra Baggy Jeans in a mid-wash for the campaign. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gap)

Before we get to my true thoughts on Bieber's Gap jeans, you should know I'm a very picky shopper in the denim department. My measurements (36-27-39) make it challenging to find jeans that fit my hips without being way too big around my waist. That said, I usually steer clear of straight-leg styles, including the cigarette and stovepipe trends Bieber can wear with ease. And did I mention I stand at a whopping 5 feet tall?

I haven't tried the Low-Rise Loose pair yet, but I hoped the Extra Baggy jeans would channel wide-leg denim on my curvier frame. They did just that, but the fit was roomier through the waist than I'm used to from Gap jeans.

My smile says it all: I love the Bieber-branded jeans from Gap. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

For context, the Curvy High-Rise Wide-Leg style has become my signature in recent years. They check all my denim boxes: fitted in the waist, wider around the hips and thighs, and as indigo as Bieber's go-to pair. They come in the "petite" length, while the new Hailey Jeans don't.

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The Extra Baggy bottoms stretched a few inches too far, hiding my black leather flip-flops from J.Crew (a.k.a. the closest style on my shoe rack to Bieber's beloved The Row thong sandals). A belt solved most of the waistband issues, but if you have a similar shape, you may prefer sizing down or trying them on in person. I already booked a consultation with my favorite tailor, meaning in a few weeks, I won't run the risk of accidentally distressing the hems. These relatively easy fixes are so worth it for a style with Bieber's name on it.

Plus, I'm not the only one who needs to alter them: "I always am fitting them and tailoring them to a really specific place, even if that means adjusting it in the waist by a little millimeter to make sure that it’s sitting just right," Bieber told The Cut.

Hearing that Bieber also adjusts her Gap jeans made me so excited to style them again. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

To give the low-rise, wide-leg bottoms a fair shot, I styled them with Bieber-approved pieces already in my summer closet. First, I layered my fiancé's white button-down over Guizio's racerback Classic Tank, which she debuted last summer with her Gap jeans. (Kylie Jenner recently styled the same white tank top with dark-wash jeans, though hers boasted EB Denim tags.)

Then, I accessorized with oval-shaped sunglasses, Marc Jacobs's take on the belted bag trend, and flip-flops, of course. In the campaign, Bieber also paired her Hailey Jeans with thong sandals, but I plan to recreate her stacked T-shirt set soon, too.

While awaiting the tailored-to-me Hailey Jeans, I couldn't help but compare my pre- and post-Bieber era denim from Gap. The Extra Baggy bottoms still feature the 100-percent cotton I know and love, but Bieber personalized the jeans to make them her own.

On the back patch, Gap's logo shares the stage with "1996," the campaign's theme and Bieber's birth year. "1996 was the year I was born, and I get a lot of style inspiration from the ’90s because there was something so effortless about that era and the way people wore denim," she shared in the press release.

Appreciate Bieber's custom details up close. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

You'll also find Bieber's signature inside the jeans. Since the silhouettes aren't new to Gap's catalog, both additions differentiate the Hailey Jeans from their predecessors. (These can also help you sniff out the fakes, too, because yes, they're already selling secondhand for upwards of $180.)

Inside the jeans, Bieber added her signature to the soft cotton lining. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Between the dark-wash shade, the bagginess, and the ability to be both standing and sitting jeans (IYKYK), they're the denim of my dreams. Once my tailor works his magic, the Hailey Jeans and I will be attached at the hip. Much like Bieber, I'll serve date night looks, pose for Instagram-worthy pics, and even run errands in the Gap bottoms.

To help pass the time, I'll try on the Low-Rise Loose Jeans at my local Gap store (on the off chance they're still in stock). Maybe those won't need my tailor's touch at all.

Shop the Same Gap Jeans Without Hailey Bieber's Personal Touch