Don't underestimate The Summer of Sports on the fashion front. Whether at Wimbledon, the World Cup, or most recently, the 2026 ESPY Awards, the biggest athletes, WAGs, and VIP sports fans have been bringing their style A-game this season. At the latter, athletes like Simone Biles, Alysa Liu, and more styled red carpet looks as effortlessly as they do Team USA gear.

Following the success of the Winter Olympics and the New York Knicks NBA Finals win, style MVPs in the sports community had a lot to celebrate at Lincoln Center on July 15. Olympic figure skater Liu accepted the "Best Breakthrough Athlete" award in a backless Louis Vuitton dress, which flaunted her new lower back tattoo. Always on board for a high-low look, the hemline on Biles's champagne-gold satin style transformed her mini dress into an elegant ballgown. Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods, the designer behind the "lucky" New York Knicks bag, represented her fellow NBA WAGs in a nearly-naked Oscar de la Renta dress.

Ahead, Marie Claire put together a top-tier team of red carpet looks at the 2026 ESPY Awards.

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Simone Biles

Simone Biles served major princess energy in a champagne corset gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 ESPYs, Simone Biles set a high bar for herself in a custom Athleta dress by Zac Posen. One year later, she stole the show again, thanks to the champagne-gold gown Eman AlAjlan created just for her.

Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu's Louis Vuitton dress was made to showcase her new ink. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For one of her first red carpet events as a Louis Vuitton ambassador, Alysa Liu dazzled in a plunge-neckline halter dress, which tapped into the chocolate brown color trend. Its open back dove just as deep, spotlighting a rosary-style cross necklace and the 20-year-old's new tattoo.

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu shined in a metallic green look at the ESPYs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu stuck the sartorial landing in a one-shoulder gown from Guo Pei's Spring 2026 Couture collection. The design's intricate pleating alternated between metallic green and purple, depending on Gu's step-and-repeat poses.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns posed together at the 2026 ESPYs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To shine the spotlight on her Oscar de la Renta dress, Jordyn Woods left the Knicks' good luck charm at home. Its orange ostrich leather might've been too bold for the delicate strapless style made of gold chains.

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Lauren Betts

Lauren Betts skipped the red carpet and went straight to the ESPYs stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts didn't walk the ESPYs red carpet. That said, winning the "Best College Athlete—Women's Sports" award allowed her to show off her bedazzled, cap-sleeve black dress.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn styled a sequin dress at the ESPYs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn attended the ESPYs despite still recovering from a broken leg injury. That didn't stop her from serving a look in a single-sleeve sequin gown.

Kate Upton

Presenter Kate Upton wore Schiaparelli at the ESPYs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before presenting an ESPY award with her husband, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, Kate Upton posed in a royal blue velvet dress from Schiaparelli Fall 2025.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher's Retrofête dress came from T.J. Maxx. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Believe it or not, professional rugby player Ilona Maher sourced T.J. Maxx for her cut-out column gown from Retrofête. The bodice's rhinestones sparkled as much as her bronze Paris Olympics medal.

Ayesha Curry

The Currys delivered major couples style inspiration at the ESPYs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steph Curry took home the "Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award," but his wife's spider web-inspired Christian Siriano dress made Ayesha Curry the real prize.

Madison Chock

Madison Chock wore Christian Siriano at the ESPYs, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Christian Siriano streak continued once figure skater Madison Chock arrived at the ESPYs. Her dress's gravity-defying turquoise tulle would've made a theatrical Winter Olympics costume.

Morgan Riddle

Morgan Riddle opted for a dramatic Thom Browne gown at the ESPYs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morgan Riddle, tennis-core's biggest influencer, brought the drama in a corseted Thom Browne dress. The black gown with pink lace detailing marked a surprising (but exciting) departure from her US Open-friendly neutrals.