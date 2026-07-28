Kaia Gerber Goes Sheer, Cindy Crawford Satin—But They Share the Same Taste in One Accessory
The mother-daughter duo subtly matched their looks for the premiere of Gerber's thriller 'The Shards.'
During The Shards premiere in New York City, Kaia Gerber told Entertainment Tonight that her mom, Cindy Crawford, was en route. Once both VIPs arrived at the after-party, all eyes went to their twinning sky-high stilettos.
Since Gerber is the star of Ryan Murphy's new thriller, Crawford didn't walk the red carpet. The 24-year-old held down the fashion fort in a custom column dress by Valentino, which featured spaghetti-slim straps, a semi-sheer beaded base, and thousands of rhinestones arranged in a diamond gridlock. Her new stylist, Emma Jade Morrison, paired the nearly-naked design with diamond stud earrings, a feather-trimmed coin purse, and strappy metallic silver sandals. Four itty-bitty bands—two atop her toes and the others around her ankles—kept the five-inch stilettos secure.
Maybe Crawford messaged her daughter for shoe trend inspiration before heading to El Quijote, the Spanish restaurant located inside NYC's Chelsea Hotel. Their styles were cut from the same strap-maxxing cloth.
Minutes later, paparazzi spotted Crawford's post-premiere dress, complete with a silky turquoise-tinted sheen, ruching around the waist, and a slit that stretched up her thigh. The supermodel kept her accessories simple, styling oversized hoop earrings with a chainlink bracelet and an indigo clutch to complement her dress. Then, Crawford slipped on gladiator-looking gold sandals, which could've been on loan from Gerber's shoe rack.
Additional straps aside, she mirrored her daughter's shoe silhouette, down to the buckled ankle bands and super skinny heels. In fact, Gerber wore an almost identical pair at another after-party for the BAFTAs in 2024.
Crawford has always been a proud mom, especially as Gerber makes a name for herself in Hollywood. But at The Shards soirée, she served a look her daughter would be proud of, too.
Whether she's channeling Crawford's little black dresses or stealing something from her archives, Gerber is constantly honoring her mother's personal style. For the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, she wore Crawford's Hervé Léger bandage dress from the 1993 Oscars. That said, it's about time the teacher became the student.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.