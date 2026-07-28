Kaia Gerber Goes Sheer, Cindy Crawford Satin—But They Share the Same Taste in One Accessory

During The Shards premiere in New York City, Kaia Gerber told Entertainment Tonight that her mom, Cindy Crawford, was en route. Once both VIPs arrived at the after-party, all eyes went to their twinning sky-high stilettos.

Since Gerber is the star of Ryan Murphy's new thriller, Crawford didn't walk the red carpet. The 24-year-old held down the fashion fort in a custom column dress by Valentino, which featured spaghetti-slim straps, a semi-sheer beaded base, and thousands of rhinestones arranged in a diamond gridlock. Her new stylist, Emma Jade Morrison, paired the nearly-naked design with diamond stud earrings, a feather-trimmed coin purse, and strappy metallic silver sandals. Four itty-bitty bands—two atop her toes and the others around her ankles—kept the five-inch stilettos secure.

Maybe Crawford messaged her daughter for shoe trend inspiration before heading to El Quijote, the Spanish restaurant located inside NYC's Chelsea Hotel. Their styles were cut from the same strap-maxxing cloth.

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Kaia Gerber arrived at The Shards after-party in strappy sky-high sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minutes later, paparazzi spotted Crawford's post-premiere dress, complete with a silky turquoise-tinted sheen, ruching around the waist, and a slit that stretched up her thigh. The supermodel kept her accessories simple, styling oversized hoop earrings with a chainlink bracelet and an indigo clutch to complement her dress. Then, Crawford slipped on gladiator-looking gold sandals, which could've been on loan from Gerber's shoe rack.

Additional straps aside, she mirrored her daughter's shoe silhouette, down to the buckled ankle bands and super skinny heels. In fact, Gerber wore an almost identical pair at another after-party for the BAFTAs in 2024.

Cindy Crawford joined her daughter at the party in similar stiletto sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crawford has always been a proud mom, especially as Gerber makes a name for herself in Hollywood. But at The Shards soirée, she served a look her daughter would be proud of, too.

Whether she's channeling Crawford's little black dresses or stealing something from her archives, Gerber is constantly honoring her mother's personal style. For the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, she wore Crawford's Hervé Léger bandage dress from the 1993 Oscars. That said, it's about time the teacher became the student.

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Shop Strappy Sandals Inspired by Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford