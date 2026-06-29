The 2026 BET Awards broadcasted live from Hollywood on June 28, months after this year's award season officially wrapped. Still, the award show's best fashion moments from Keke Palmer, Doechii, and Janet Jackson were double-take worthy.

Last night, Black musicians, actors, athletes, and even a Love Island alum or two received their much-deserved flowers inside Peacock Theater, after the evening's naked dressing theme dominated the red carpet. Contrary to last year's Miu Miu bandana top, Doechii bared it all in a vintage Dsquared2 Spring 2006 gown. The BET Her award winner—and her risqué cut-outs—gave summer's signature crochet dress a super sultry makeover. Then, Lizzo arrived in a crystalized, chocolate brown gown from Christian Cowan. One week after Zendaya wore his Fall 2026 fringe, Lizzo looked "Good as Hell" in custom peekaboo corsetry.

Once stars warmed up the red carpet, the music legends just kept coming. Queen Latifah, Janet Jackson, and Lauryn Hill all made appearances in riffs on their signature styles. Needless to say, these BET Awards red carpet fashion moments deserve a second look.

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Keke Palmer wearing Gucci

Keke Palmer's Gucci streak continued with a chainlink thong. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Picking up where her 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party look left off, Keke Palmer sourced Gucci again for a $10,500, one-shoulder dress crystalized from top-to-bottom. The price tag wasn't the most jaw-dropping part, however. Once she turned around, the Nope actor's open back revealed a chainlink thong. Belly chains, be gone.

Lizzo wearing Christian Cowan

Lizzo shined in a sheer Christian Cowan dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzo claimed her Christian cowan crown in a sleeveless, semi-sheer slip, which sparkled with every step. Zoom in to appreciate the chocolate chiffon's delicate drapery atop her blink-and-you'll-miss-it corset.

Doechii wearing Vintage Dsquared2

Doechii demonstrated her vintage sourcing skills at the 2026 BET Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Doechii took a page from Zendaya's Big Book of Archival Dressing. Stylist Sam Woolf tracked down a crocheted halter-neck number from Dsquared2 Spring 2006 for his star client. Not only was the entire espresso-tinted style mostly transparent, the Grammy winner's neckline plunged just as far as her waist cut-outs.

Cardi B

Cardi B snuck into the 2026 BET Awards in a luscious black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B skipped the red carpet, but winning Female Hip-Hop Artist of the Year gave her black BET Awards gown a proper close-up. Thankfully, its velvet bodice, lacy skirt, and feather-fluffed train didn't go unnoticed.

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Teyana Taylor wearing Stéphane Rolland

Teyana Taylor looked every bit the Fashion Vanguard Award winner in couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a stellar award season run, Teyana Taylor returned to the red carpet in a Stéphane Rolland Spring 2026 Couture ballgown. Rich burgundy-dyed taffeta atop her strapless corset and voluminous skirt matched the Golden Globe winner's gravity-defying headband.

Chase Infiniti wearing custom GapStudio

Chase Infiniti brought GapStudio to the 2026 BET Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

GapStudio's Zac Posen is collecting fashion girls like infinity stones. At the 2026 BET Awards, the designer dressed Chase Infiniti in a custom, mock-neck long-sleeve and a ruched, mermaid maxi skirt. The blue, red, green, ivory, and brown matching set was sculpted from Gap's recognizable "Happy Stripe" pattern, which dates back to the '90s.

Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Roberto Cavalli

Jodie Turner-Smith's Roberto Cavalli look was the perfect pick for a Sunday evening in summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's a summer red carpet without a little Roberto Cavalli? Jodie Turner-Smith represented the label's Pre-Fall 2026 line in a plunge, multi-color halter gown. She accessorized with fingerless opera gloves.

Queen Latifah wearing Kilian Kerner

Queen Latifah went bold for the 2026 BET Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Queen Latifah to give an independent designer—German creative Kilian Kerner—the spotlight at the 2026 BET Awards. The Last Holiday actor played with proportions by stacking a satin slip dress beneath a bubbled, robe-style jacket.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson turned heads at the 2026 BET Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janet Jackson endorsed the graphic tee renaissance in a Tupac T-shirt, layered over a cuffed, pinstripe button-down. The "Rhythm Nation" singer's grommeted belt and leather waist cincher gave her two tops an hourglass silhouette. Always on board for extra accessories, Jackson pulled off a tilted fedora, a birdcage veil, and no shortage of shiny silver bangles.

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill took center stage in a puff-sleeve statement gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauryn Hill was the embodiment of her new Living Legend Icon Award in a voluminous, puff-sleeve gown crafted from brown, crinkle-effect nylon. Turns out, Beyoncé debuted the same ruffled style from Saint Laurent before the 2026 Met Gala. It seems the Spring 2026 style was made for icons.