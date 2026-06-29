10 Bold Fashion Moments Defining the 2026 BET Awards Red Carpet
Doechii, Keke, and Janet twisted traditional award season styling on its head.
The 2026 BET Awards broadcasted live from Hollywood on June 28, months after this year's award season officially wrapped. Still, the award show's best fashion moments from Keke Palmer, Doechii, and Janet Jackson were double-take worthy.
Last night, Black musicians, actors, athletes, and even a Love Island alum or two received their much-deserved flowers inside Peacock Theater, after the evening's naked dressing theme dominated the red carpet. Contrary to last year's Miu Miu bandana top, Doechii bared it all in a vintage Dsquared2 Spring 2006 gown. The BET Her award winner—and her risqué cut-outs—gave summer's signature crochet dress a super sultry makeover. Then, Lizzo arrived in a crystalized, chocolate brown gown from Christian Cowan. One week after Zendaya wore his Fall 2026 fringe, Lizzo looked "Good as Hell" in custom peekaboo corsetry.
Once stars warmed up the red carpet, the music legends just kept coming. Queen Latifah, Janet Jackson, and Lauryn Hill all made appearances in riffs on their signature styles. Needless to say, these BET Awards red carpet fashion moments deserve a second look.
Keke Palmer wearing Gucci
Picking up where her 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party look left off, Keke Palmer sourced Gucci again for a $10,500, one-shoulder dress crystalized from top-to-bottom. The price tag wasn't the most jaw-dropping part, however. Once she turned around, the Nope actor's open back revealed a chainlink thong. Belly chains, be gone.
Lizzo wearing Christian Cowan
Lizzo claimed her Christian cowan crown in a sleeveless, semi-sheer slip, which sparkled with every step. Zoom in to appreciate the chocolate chiffon's delicate drapery atop her blink-and-you'll-miss-it corset.
Doechii wearing Vintage Dsquared2
Clearly, Doechii took a page from Zendaya's Big Book of Archival Dressing. Stylist Sam Woolf tracked down a crocheted halter-neck number from Dsquared2 Spring 2006 for his star client. Not only was the entire espresso-tinted style mostly transparent, the Grammy winner's neckline plunged just as far as her waist cut-outs.
Cardi B
Cardi B skipped the red carpet, but winning Female Hip-Hop Artist of the Year gave her black BET Awards gown a proper close-up. Thankfully, its velvet bodice, lacy skirt, and feather-fluffed train didn't go unnoticed.
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Teyana Taylor wearing Stéphane Rolland
After a stellar award season run, Teyana Taylor returned to the red carpet in a Stéphane Rolland Spring 2026 Couture ballgown. Rich burgundy-dyed taffeta atop her strapless corset and voluminous skirt matched the Golden Globe winner's gravity-defying headband.
Chase Infiniti wearing custom GapStudio
GapStudio's Zac Posen is collecting fashion girls like infinity stones. At the 2026 BET Awards, the designer dressed Chase Infiniti in a custom, mock-neck long-sleeve and a ruched, mermaid maxi skirt. The blue, red, green, ivory, and brown matching set was sculpted from Gap's recognizable "Happy Stripe" pattern, which dates back to the '90s.
Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Roberto Cavalli
What's a summer red carpet without a little Roberto Cavalli? Jodie Turner-Smith represented the label's Pre-Fall 2026 line in a plunge, multi-color halter gown. She accessorized with fingerless opera gloves.
Queen Latifah wearing Kilian Kerner
Leave it to Queen Latifah to give an independent designer—German creative Kilian Kerner—the spotlight at the 2026 BET Awards. The Last Holiday actor played with proportions by stacking a satin slip dress beneath a bubbled, robe-style jacket.
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson endorsed the graphic tee renaissance in a Tupac T-shirt, layered over a cuffed, pinstripe button-down. The "Rhythm Nation" singer's grommeted belt and leather waist cincher gave her two tops an hourglass silhouette. Always on board for extra accessories, Jackson pulled off a tilted fedora, a birdcage veil, and no shortage of shiny silver bangles.
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill was the embodiment of her new Living Legend Icon Award in a voluminous, puff-sleeve gown crafted from brown, crinkle-effect nylon. Turns out, Beyoncé debuted the same ruffled style from Saint Laurent before the 2026 Met Gala. It seems the Spring 2026 style was made for icons.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.