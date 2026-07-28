Zendaya Takes a Method Approach to the Sheer Shoe Trend at the 'Spider-Man' L.A. Premiere

Christian Louboutin stilettos are the trusted sidekick of modern-day superhero Zendaya. As with her press tours for The Drama and The Odyssey, the pointy sky-high pumps have followed her to the ends of the earth while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On July 27, Zendaya and her beloved Louboutins reunited at the Marvel movie's L.A. premiere, where they showcased a method-inspired take on the sheer shoe trend.

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, saved the most extravagant black gown for the film's last red carpet event: a gravity-defying dress from Ashi Studio's Fall 2026 Couture collection, which featured a cinched corset, a voluminous high-low skirt, and antennae on either side of the plunge neckline. "It's more of an abstract way to present the spider," Roach told Variety while Z showcased her creepy-crawly couture.

Meanwhile, the Emmy winner's most on-the-nose tribute to Spider-Man appeared a few feet south of her diamond Boucheron earrings and east-west engagement ring by Jessica McCormack.

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Zendaya arrived at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day wearing spidery sheer shoes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya stayed loyal to Christian Louboutin pumps, but these weren't your average So Kates. The red bottoms stood just as tall as her signature silhouette, except Italian leather traded places with semi-sheer mesh. On top, black webbing set the pedicure-revealing pair apart from other takes on the naked shoe trend. To take the method dressing masterclass to the next level, lifelike 3-D spiders crawled across Zendaya's transparent toe boxes and ankles.

If Marvel hadn't already cast Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, I'd say the actress was teasing the evolution of her character in the new superhero movie.

Appreciate the Black Widow-esque drama of Zendaya's sheer shoes up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of evolutions, it's about time Zendaya gave her affinity for the mesh ballet flats trend a red carpet makeover. Perhaps—when she and Roach brought their vision to Christian Louboutin—naked heels worn by Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Anne Hathaway made it on her mood board.

This summer, it's not enough for fashion girls to flaunt their pedicures: They're displaying every square inch of their soles.

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Back in May, Rihanna elevated her bomber jacket, tank top, and black trousers with entirely transparent wedge sandals. Fast forward to Paris Couture Week, Lopez pulled off peep-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps sculpted entirely from peekaboo PVC. As recently as The Odyssey press tour, Hathaway proved sheer Aquazzura wedges are pregnancy-proof on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Rihanna started the summer in the naked sandal trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Then, J.Lo brought it to Paris Couture Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It even earned its late-night close-up, thanks to Anne Hathaway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day era may be over, but the sheer shoe trend will live on. (According to Fall 2026 fashion shows from Mugler, Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton, we're in for another season of see-through footwear.) Expect no shortage of the heatwave-ready heels on August's red carpets—minus Z's fresh-from-the-terrarium tarantulas.

Shop the Sheer Shoe Trend Inspired by Zendaya

TOPICS Zendaya