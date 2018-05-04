Most Restrictive Abortion Ban in the Country Just Signed Into Law by Iowa's Governor

In today's WTF is happening news: Iowa governor Kim Reynolds just signed the most restrictive abortion ban in the United States, prohibiting women in the state from getting a safe, legal abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Under the new bill—which goes into effect on July 1—a woman seeking an abortion must have an ultrasound prior to the procedure. If a fetal heartbeat can be detected, the physician must deny the woman her constitutional right to an abortion. (Yeah, this is for real, and effed up.)

According to the American Pregnancy Association, a fetal heartbeat can be found at just 6 weeks into the pregnancy through a vaginal ultrasound. That means many women in Iowa may not even realize they are pregnant until it's too late to have the procedure.

Planned Parenthood's executive vice president Dawn Laguens is extremely upset by Reynolds' decision. “Politicians in Iowa are hell bent on controlling women’s bodies, taking away our rights, and blocking access to health care," she said in a statement.

"People will not stand for it, and we will not stand for it. Now is the time for us to unite and fight for every person’s right to access the care they need. Gov. Reynolds, we’ll see you in court. We will fight for our patients rights and access to care with everything we’ve got.”



NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue, also released this statement:

“This is a sad day for women and families in Iowa—their legislature and governor has thrown away their ability to plan their families and their futures. Banning abortion before most women even know they’re pregnant, this law will undoubtedly be challenged by the courts like other unconstitutional abortion bans before it. This law is not just about the women and families of Iowa, it’s about all Americans having the right to decide if, when, and how to have a family. This should be deeply concerning to anyone who believes women should be allowed to make decisions about their bodies and control their destinies, and we now look to the courts to defend our essential human rights.”

Basically, if you were planning to move to Iowa in the near future, you might want to reconsider. Maybe somewhere where your state politicians will actually take women's rights into consideration? Just saying.

