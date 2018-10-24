On Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported that a bomb had been found close to Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban home. No injuries have been reported. According to NBC, the "suspicious package" was similar in build to the explosive found in liberal activist George Soros' mailbox earlier this week, but there's no firm evidence linking the two incidents. Both took place in Westchester County, however, an affluent suburb in upstate New York.

The Secret Service added in a statement Wednesday morning that yet another suspicious package had been sent to former president Barack Obama in D.C., but, as with the Clintons, had been intercepted by the Secret Service before there was a possibility of it reaching the former president.

The bomb hand-delivered to Soros' home was akin to a pipe bomb, The New York Times reported Tuesday. No firm details are available yet about the kind of bomb that someone tried to deliver to the Clintons' home or to the Obamas', but authorities are concerned that the incidents may be related, according to NBC 4.

The three incidents come during the same week, and just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

Here's the statement from the Secret Service, per anchor Jake Tapper:

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them...The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."



Although the Soros incident took place earlier this week, the proximity between the Clinton and the Obama incidents—both were discovered by the Secret Service close to Wednesday morning—suggests that it could have been a deliberate attempt to attack both at once.