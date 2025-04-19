King Charles's home in Sandringham is set to receive a security upgrade. According to multiple reports, the monarch's home in Norfolk faced a security threat after mysterious drones were seen hovering over the property.

A "no-fly zone" was announced at the Sandringham Estate, with an official order revealing it was crucial to provide "security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House," per The Sun. The drones were allegedly spotted soon after the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Charles at Sandringham in early March.

According to a source, one drone was found to belong to a man without press credentials or security access who was sitting in a car close to the estate. "It prompted a security scare," the source told The Sun. "The operator was tracked down and spoken to."

The Sandringham Estate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, some of the drones spotted flying above Sandringham were untraceable, and it remains unclear who was operating the devices. "There were several drones over Sandringham and not all were accounted for," a source told the outlet. "Days later the total all-year round drone ban was imposed."

The source continued, "There have been mysterious and unexplained drone sightings at three U.S. air bases in East Anglia where Russia has been suspected...Zelensky visiting Charles would be of huge interest to Russian spies."

The main house on the Sandringham Estate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new order regarding The King's Norfolk home reads, "The Secretary of State has decided that it is necessary in the public interest to restrict flying in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk, having regard to the security considerations associated with this location by reason of it being the residence of members of the Royal Family."

The order further explained (via Hello! magazine), "In view of the need for security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House and at the request of the security services, it has been agreed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport that flying should be restricted in the vicinity of that location for reasons of public safety and security."