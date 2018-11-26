Christine Blasey Ford Is Donating Her GoFundMe Money To Sexual Assault Survivors

Since the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings in October, Christine Blasey Ford has kept a low profile. The last anyone had heard from her was in October, when she released a statement on her GoFundMe page. But that all changed last week, when Blasey Ford released a second statement, and the sentiment was a little different this time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $650,000 in two months, has allowed Blasey Ford and her family to "take reasonable steps to protect ourselves against frightening threats, including physical protection and security for me and my family, and to enhance the security for our home." Blasey Ford has had to move houses four times, the professor has received death threats, and has hired private security to help protect her family since coming forward with her accusations in mid-September. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

There was an inkling of positivity, however: “Your tremendous outpouring of support and kind letters have made it possible for us to cope with the immeasurable stress, particularly the disruption to our safety and privacy,” Blasey Ford wrote. “Because of your support, I feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal.”



She took the time to announce the GoFundMe will cease to accept further donations, and confirmed that once security expenses were completed, she'd be donating the remaining funds to organizations that support trauma survivors. She promised to let us know what those organizations are and when it would be completed. (Psst, Dr. Ford: Charity Navigator is a great place to get started.)

The note ends with her pointing out that yes, it was difficult to come forward, but it may have all been worth it. "Although coming forward was terrifying, and caused disruption to our lives, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty. Having done so, I am in awe of the many women and men who have written me to share similar life experiences, and now have bravely shared their experience with friends and family, many for the first time. I send you my heartfelt love and support."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE