On August 28, 2019, 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York City, sailing thousands of miles away from her home across the Atlantic Ocean, in preparation for the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit. Since then, the teen learned how to navigate the NYC subway system (a nearly impossible task), hung out in Central Park, and led a global climate strike that brought millions of people together across the world to fight for our planet. As many signs stated, "There is no planet B."

If all of that sounds pretty wild to you, it should. Thunberg has been holding school strikes, known as #FridaysForFuture, since 2018, and today at the UN Climate Action Summit she made it clear that this absolutely should not be her job. "This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she exclaimed in her speech to UN leaders. "Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!"

She continues, "You have stolen my dreams, my childhood with your empty words. And yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of economic growth. How dare you."

Greta Thunberg speaks at the UN climate summit: "You all come to us young people for hope? How dare you!"

It's reported that President Trump only spent 15 minutes at the summit, and completely ignored Thunberg. (There's a GIF to prove it.) Yet her speech immediately went viral, garnering support from people like Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). And much like her plea to save our planet, the reactions are incredibly powerful...even if the president doesn't have one.

Watch every second of this speech. @GretaThunberg is the epitome of courage.



She’s 1000% correct. What’s being advocated is not new. It’s the accelerated wholesale transformation of an entire industry, in proper response to a crisis. The US did it during WWII in response to a different crisis, thanks to FDR. We can do it again. https://t.co/WihdFbI6LY — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg is a supernova. Adults can either help facilitate her ascendance or get the hell out of the way. She will not be stopped. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 23, 2019

.@GretaThunberg is right: we are currently failing our nation's youth by not taking swift action to combat the climate crisis. We owe it to them to stand up to polluters and stop poisoning our planet.pic.twitter.com/coGN5JQOmA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg, at 16 years old, has more courage and moral clarity on climate change than an entire room full of world leaders.



The science is clear. Her anger is justified. If we do not act now to protect our planet, the consequences will be dire. https://t.co/q8zk39seKA — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 23, 2019

I really admire Thunberg's rejection of sentimentality, which she correctly identifies as being used by adults to trivialize and ultimately dismiss her. https://t.co/PAwysSbW1o — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) September 23, 2019

The world has found its shero, and her name is @GretaThunberg. #howdareyou pic.twitter.com/x1ivMd0oA9 — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) September 23, 2019

The image of Trump, a grown man, swaggering into UN climate summit, swinging his arms & throwing his weight around, in stark contrast to a dignified 16 yr old Greta Thunberg standing behind him, but with a strength that puts him to shame, is a reminder of how wrong this all is. — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) September 23, 2019

Watch Thunberg's full speech, below, and find out how you can participate in your local climate strike here.

