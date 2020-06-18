In the second landmark ruling of the week, the Supreme Court has voted against President Trump's call to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a.k.a. DACA. This is a major victory for hundreds of thousands of children, known as "Dreamers," and allows them to remain safe from deportation.

The Obama-era legislation lets children of immigrants brought into the country before their 16th birthday, prior to June 2007, live and work in the U.S. The Supreme Court voted 5-to-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts casting the fifth vote and stating that the Trump administration's call to shut down the legislation was "arbitrary and capricious." Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor also voted in favor of keeping DACA.

BREAKING: DACA remains in effect. #SCOTUS holds that the Trump administration's rescission of DACA was "arbitrary and capricious." Opinion is by Chief Justice Roberts. pic.twitter.com/9Del7TW9DM — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 18, 2020

The White House could try to repeal DACA again, but as NBC News' Pete Williams puts it, "The White House might not want to end such a popular program in the heat of a presidential campaign." Naturally, people are thrilled with the decision—especially after the Supreme Court voted in favor of protecting LGBTQ rights in the workplace just a few days prior.

TODAY, The Supreme Court blocked Trump from ending DACA which means 800,000 #Dreamers are now safe from Trump's attempt to rip them away from their families and communities!!!!!!!! — Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) June 18, 2020

Congratulations #Dreamers! The preservation of #DACA is only step one. We must vote in 2020 to guarantee a permanent solution to a broken immigration and too many broken promises. https://t.co/7GConObweg — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 18, 2020

Veterans, business owners, students: DREAMERS

Neighbors, friends, coworkers: DREAMERS

Athletes, artists, actors, singers: DREAMERS

Mothers, brothers, sisters, fathers: DREAMERS



We celebrate #SCOTUS decision to protect DACA and the dreams of those who love our country as home. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 18, 2020

🗣 LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR ALL MY DACA HOMIES WE’RE CELEBRATING BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYY https://t.co/egnAEqjiHn — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 18, 2020

The Trump Administration failed to give an adequate reason for ending #DACA because there isn’t one.



A victory for Dreamers is a victory for all of us who care about fairness and equality under the law. https://t.co/kkJGYfKB3B — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 18, 2020

Trump’s decision to end DACA was one of the ugliest and cruelest decisions ever made by a president in modern history.



He lost.



Congratulations to DREAMers and all who fought to make this enormous victory possible.



The fight for justice continues! https://t.co/3iLmLingzQ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 18, 2020

Congratulations to all the undocumented youth, advocates and organizations who have fought so hard to protect #DACA. You deserve today’s news. #IStandWithImmigrants — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) June 18, 2020

Wow!!!!!! I cannot hold back the tears of joy I feel for all of the young people in our country who have been petrified and can now breath a sigh of enormous relief. Supreme Court rules Trump administration illegally ended DACA https://t.co/XpP5eW55CO — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) June 18, 2020

We won at the Supreme Court — #DACA is here to stay! Today we celebrate & tomorrow we will continue to fight b/c Trump's attacks on the immigrant community must end. Join the #HomeIsHere rally! https://t.co/qn3qELbdWr pic.twitter.com/FOzyY2MVtu — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) June 18, 2020

John Roberts doesn’t get a cookie for doing the right thing. Give credit for today’s win to the people who worked hard for years to make DACA a reality then fight like hell for it to stay. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) June 18, 2020

YES! #DACA is #HeretoStay. Grateful for all the activists and organizers who fought for DACA recipients, families and communities all across this country. 🎉 #HomeIsHere https://t.co/1G2sit43Wj — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 18, 2020

We did it!! The power of the people won today. #SCOTUS sides w/ #DACA recipients in history win! #HeretoStay pic.twitter.com/RZz4l9FJoW — Cristina Jiménez (@CrisAlexJimenez) June 18, 2020

Cinthia Padilla, a DACA recipient who is preparing to take the bar exam this summer in Louisiana, said she felt revived when she saw the SCOTUS ruling.



"I am feeling specially thankful and optimistic that I get to continue to serve in our country without fear." — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) June 18, 2020

You can read the Supreme Court's full decision here.

