DACA Will Remain in Effect After a Landmark Supreme Court Ruling

The court ruled that the Trump administration's call to end DACA was "arbitrary and capricious."

By Rachel Epstein
us court immigration dreamers
MANDEL NGANGetty Images

In the second landmark ruling of the week, the Supreme Court has voted against President Trump's call to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a.k.a. DACA. This is a major victory for hundreds of thousands of children, known as "Dreamers," and allows them to remain safe from deportation.

The Obama-era legislation lets children of immigrants brought into the country before their 16th birthday, prior to June 2007, live and work in the U.S. The Supreme Court voted 5-to-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts casting the fifth vote and stating that the Trump administration's call to shut down the legislation was "arbitrary and capricious." Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor also voted in favor of keeping DACA.

The White House could try to repeal DACA again, but as NBC News' Pete Williams puts it, "The White House might not want to end such a popular program in the heat of a presidential campaign." Naturally, people are thrilled with the decision—especially after the Supreme Court voted in favor of protecting LGBTQ rights in the workplace just a few days prior.

You can read the Supreme Court's full decision here.

