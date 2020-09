While the presidential race is certainly the most talked about during the 2020 election cycle, what's equally important are the races in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. As we've seen following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who we elect up and down the ballot—in this case, specifically the U.S. Senate—matters. Time and time again, we are reminded that the only way to ensure we live in a democracy that works for all of us is to elect leaders that are truly interested in representing the people, and working towards a progressive future.

With the help of organizations like EMILY's List, The Collective, Vote Run Lead, LGBTQ Victory Fund, Everytown for Gun Safety, New American Leaders, and Emerge, Marie Claire created a guide to the Democratic women running for federal office—including those who are running on progressive agendas, which includes enacting bold climate change proposals and reforming our criminal justice system—this November. Consider it your cheat sheet to helping flip the Senate blue, electing more women to office, and ensuring the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives stays intact. (Remember: There are still key races to pay attention to that don't include women, like Senator Lindsey Graham vs. Democrat Jaime Harrison and Senator Cory Gardner vs. Democrat John Hickenlooper.)

By no means is this a comprehensive list, and we will continue to update this piece with candidates through November 3. In the meantime, get to know some of the Democratic women on the ballot in your state, below.

U.S. Senate

Paulette Jordan, Idaho

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Theresa Greenfield, Iowa

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Barbara Bollier, Kansas

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Amy McGrath, Kentucky

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Sara Gideon, Maine

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE



Sara Gideon is running a competitive race against Senator Susan Collins (R-ME). Collins voted to nominate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018. Portland Press Herald Getty Images

Tina Smith, Minnesota*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE



Abby Broyles, Oklahoma

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Marquita Bradshaw, Tennessee

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

MJ Hegar, Texas

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Paula Jean Swearengin, West Virginia

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Merav Ben-David, Wyoming

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

U.S. House of Representatives

Alyse Galvin (AK-AL)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Phyllis Harvey-Hall (AL-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Adia McClellan Winfrey (AL-03)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Joyce Elliott (AR-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Hiral Tipirneni (AZ-06)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Audrey Denney (CA-01)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Brynne Kennedy (CA-04)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Chris Bubser (CA-08)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Georgette Gómez (CA-09)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

If elected to office, Georgette Gómez would become the first queer Latina in Congress. Shutterstock

Kim Mangone (CA-23)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Christy Smith (CA-25)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Katie Porter (CA-45)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Diane Mitsch Bush (CO-03)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Jillian Freeland (CO-05)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Jahana Hayes (CT-05)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Margaret Good (FL-16)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Pam Keith (FL-18)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Pam Keith, a veteran, is running to defeat Republican incumbent Brian Mast in a historically red district. Tom Williams Getty Images

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Donna Shalala (FL-27)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Nikema Williams (GA-05)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Lucy McBath (GA-06)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Tabitha Johnson-Green (GA-10)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Liz Johnson (GA-12)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Abby Finkenauer (IA-01)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Rita Hart (IA-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Cindy Axne (IA-03)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Marie Newman (IL-03)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (IL-13)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Lauren Underwood (IL-14)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Pat Hackett (IN-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Christina Hale (IN-05)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Michelle De La Isla (KS-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Sharice Davids (KS-03)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Lori Trahan (MA-03)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Ihssane Leckey (MA-04)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Ayanna Pressley (MA-07)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is expected to win reelection in November. Pressley was part of the record number of women elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. Tom Williams Getty Images

Hillary Scholten (MI-03)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Haley Stevens (MI-11)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Angie Craig (MN-02)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Ilhan Omar (MN-05)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Quinn Nystrom (MN-08)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Cori Bush (MO-01)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Cori Bush, pictured here leading a Black Lives Matter protest, defeated 10-term incumbent Lacy Clay in the 2020 primaries. If elected, Bush will become the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri. Michael B. Thomas Getty Images

Jill Schupp (MO-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Kathleen Williams (MT-AL)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Deborah Ross (NC-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Kathy Manning (NC-06)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Pat Timmons-Goodson (NC-08)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Cynthia Wallace (NC-09)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Kara Eastman (NE-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Amy Kennedy (NJ-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Deb Haaland (NM-01)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-03)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Patricia Ackerman (NV-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Susie Lee (NV-03)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Nancy Goroff (NY-01)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Jackie Gordon (NY-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) is also running for reelection and belongs to the group of record-breaking representatives who won in the 2018 midterm elections. Tom Williams Getty Images

Tedra Cobb (NY-21)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Tracy Mitrano (NY-23)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Dana Balter (NY-24)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Kate Schroder (OH-01)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Vanessa Enoch (OH-08)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Desiree Tims (OH-10)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Hillary O’Connor Mueri (OH-14)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Danyell Lanier (OK-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Kendra Horn (OK-05)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Christina Finello (PA-01)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Susan Wild (PA-07)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Kristy Gnibus (PA-16)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Adair Boroughs (SC-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Kim Nelson (SC-04)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Melissa Watson (SC-07)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Sima Ladjevardian (TX-02)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Lulu Seikaly (TX-03)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (TX-07)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Adrienne Bell (TX-14)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Veronica Escobar (TX-16)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Wendy Davis (TX-21)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Gina Ortiz Jones (TX-23)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Candace Valenzuela (TX-24)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

If elected, Candace Valenzuela will become the first Black Latina in Congress. Bill Clark Getty Images

Julie Oliver (TX-25)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Jessica Cisneros (TX-28)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Sylvia Garcia (TX-29)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Elaine Luria (VA-02)*



Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Abigail Spanberger (VA-07)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Jennifer Wexton (VA-10)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Carolyn Long (WA-03)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Kim Schrier (WA-08)*

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Marilyn Strickland (WA-10)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

Beth Doglio (WA-10)

Election Date: November 3, 2020

LEARN MORE

*Incumbent

