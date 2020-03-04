With the Democratic primaries happening across the country through June and the general election taking place on November 3, it can be difficult to pinpoint where to focus our efforts during the 2020 election season. If we want to save our democracy and create a progressive America, not only will we need to remove Donald Trump from office, but we'll also need to keep the House of Representatives blue and flip the Republican Senate. The former currently holds the most diverse class of representatives our country has seen in the legislative body's 230-year history. The latter, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is preventing us from passing bi-partisan laws, like H.R.8 requiring universal background checks, that will save American lives.



With the help of Swing Left—a national grassroots organization founded after the 2016 election—we can make a difference by paying attention to the 12 Super States, a.k.a. the swing states, that are comprised of mixed populations (urban, suburban, rural, etc.) and tend to flip between red and blue each election cycle. This includes Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

"Swing states are the most critical states in the upcoming election. They're essentially the tipping point of who's going to win the electoral college, then win the presidency," explains Swing Left National Field Director Marisa Kanof. "You look at the 50 states and you have the 15-20 that Democrats are going to win and the 15-20 that Republicans are going to win. These states in the middle...you win enough of them and you win the presidency."

In addition to engaging with voters, volunteering, and fundraising for campaigns in the swing states, record voter turnout is key. (You can register to vote here.) The first step, though, is being aware of the states that will determine the fate of our country. Here, MarieClaire.com and Swing Left outline the swing states that we should be targeting in the 2020 election cycle and beyond with specific goals for each of them.

Arizona

Goals:

1) Flip the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Martha McSally

2) Win the state’s 11 Electoral College votes

3) Break unified Republican control of the state government by flipping one or both state legislative chambers

Colorado

Goals:

1) Flip the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Cory Gardner

2) Win the state’s nine Electoral College votes

Florida

Goals:

1) Win the state’s 29 Electoral College votes

2) Break unified Republican control of the state government by flipping the Florida State House

Georgia

Goals:

1) Flip both U.S. Senate seats up for election

2) Compete for the state’s 16 Electoral College votes

3) Break unified Republican control of the state government by flipping the Georgia State House

Iowa

Goals:

1) Flip the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Joni Ernst

2) Compete for the state’s six Electoral College votes

3) Break unified GOP control of the state government by flipping the Iowa State House

Maine

Goals:

1) Flip the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Susan Collins

2) Win the state’s four Electoral College votes

Michigan

Goals:

1) Win the state’s 16 Electoral College votes

2) Flip control of the Republican-led Michigan State House

North Carolina

Goals:

1) Flip the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Thom Tillis

2) Win the state’s 15 Electoral College votes

3) Break Republican control of the state legislature by flipping one or both chambers

Ohio

Goals:

1) Compete for the state’s 18 Electoral College votes

2) Curb Republican control of the state government by breaking the GOP’s legislative supermajority in the Ohio State House

Pennsylvania

Goals:

1) Win the state’s 20 Electoral College votes

2) Break Republican control of the state legislature by flipping one or both chambers

Texas

Goals:

1) Flip the U.S. Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn

2) Compete for the state’s 38 Electoral College votes

3) Break unified GOP control of the state government by flipping the Texas State House

Wisconsin

Goals:

1) Win the state’s 10 Electoral College votes

2) Protect Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ veto power by preventing GOP supermajorities in the Wisconsin State Senate and State Assembly

3) Lay the groundwork to flip the state legislature in 2022

If you want to help make a difference, whether you live in a swing state or not, find out how to volunteer for Swing Left and invest in a progressive future here.

