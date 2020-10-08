A Fly Landed In Mike Pence's Hair During the VP Debate and Twitter Lost Its Mind

So there we were, watching the vice presidential debate, wincing at the interruptions and laughing at the memes—and then, out of nowhere, came The Fly. The Fly settled into Mike Pence's coiffed, icy hair and just...hung out for a while. Pence talked. And Pence talked. And Pence talked some more. And the fly just...chilled. It just hung out. For what felt like ages! And as I type this, I still don't think Mike Pence knows!
But you know who does know? Twitter. Twitter noticed. Twitter was distracted. And Twitter had some things to say.
It even has a soundtrack now!
And a Twitter account!
It's getting interview requests!
Even Joe Biden is cracking jokes about it!
Fly 2024!!!!
Jenny Hollander
Director of Content Strategy
Jenny is Marie Claire’s Director of Content Strategy, editing and writing about everything from politics to reality television to accessories and celebrity news.
