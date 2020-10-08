A Fly Landed In Mike Pence's Hair During the VP Debate and Twitter Lost Its Mind

So there we were, watching the vice presidential debate, wincing at the interruptions and laughing at the memes—and then, out of nowhere, came The Fly. The Fly settled into Mike Pence's coiffed, icy hair and just...hung out for a while. Pence talked. And Pence talked. And Pence talked some more. And the fly just...chilled. It just hung out. For what felt like ages! And as I type this, I still don't think Mike Pence knows!

But you know who does know? Twitter. Twitter noticed. Twitter was distracted. And Twitter had some things to say.

I miss the bug. It was the best thing about him. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) October 8, 2020

the fly stuck to his hair gel could answer these questions better — melissa kravitz hoeffner (@melissabethk) October 8, 2020

That fly took one look at Mike Pence and said “yep, looks like a piece of shit to me.” #VPDebate — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 8, 2020

biiiiiig corpse energy rn with that fly — Jen Ortiz (@jenortiznyc) October 8, 2020

I haven’t loved a fly this much since David Cronenberg turned Jeff Goldblum into one. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) October 8, 2020

ITS A FLY ON HIS HEAD — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 8, 2020

“Thank you, Susan,” - the fly — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 8, 2020

fly on pence’s head is poetic — Noel Miller (@thenoelmiller) October 8, 2020

I’m not saying he’s an alien but I never seen a bug sit so comfortably on anyone since Men In Black. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2020

Forever more this debate will be known as “The Fly Debate “. I feel bad for Pence — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 8, 2020

📈 Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time:



'fly'#VPDebate — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020

The fly knows. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

Give that fly a SAG Award. — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 8, 2020

We all know what flies are attracted to. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 8, 2020

That fly is an American hero. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 8, 2020

The fly is on Watch What Happens Live tonight. — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) October 8, 2020

Fun science fact: flies vomit on whatever they land on. Okay, back to the issues! #VPDebate — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 8, 2020

What if that #Fly was hoping for a fight? #VPDebate — scott foley (@scottkfoley) October 8, 2020

the thing about the fly is that it knew when it’s two minutes were up — Eric Lach (@ericlach) October 8, 2020

I wish I was backstage just so I could hear this exchange:

“How’d I do? What are people saying?”

“There was a fly on your head for a really long time. It’s mostly that.” — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) October 8, 2020

That fly is Mike Pence’s only black friend pic.twitter.com/bxWuZM3qT7 — Subhah (@Subhah) October 8, 2020

The fly came to say gay rights — gabrielle korn (@Gabrielle_Korn) October 8, 2020

I sent the fly.

- RBG — ken olin (@kenolin1) October 8, 2020

Pence apologizing to Mother right now for getting to 3rd base with the fly — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

Biden Camp needs to tell us to text fly to 30330 RIGHT NOW — Elyssa (@lyssronik) October 8, 2020

It even has a soundtrack now!

The fly was on US Vice President Mike Pence's head for approximately 2 minutes and 9 seconds. I added the music because I think it's funny. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/sSr7FYOsaN — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 8, 2020

And a Twitter account!

That was awful. — Mike Pence's Fly (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

It's getting interview requests!

.@ fly would you be interested in an interview on my Instagram live? you’d be an iconic guest pic.twitter.com/XgXb76L124 — ziwe (@ziwe) October 8, 2020

Even Joe Biden is cracking jokes about it!

Fly 2024!!!!

Jenny Hollander Director of Content Strategy Jenny is Marie Claire’s Director of Content Strategy, editing and writing about everything from politics to reality television to accessories and celebrity news.

