Well, it's official, folks: After four years of Donald Trump's presidency, two years of campaigning from both sides, and four days of ballot counting, Joe Biden is our next president. The news broke just before midday Saturday, November 7, with the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania being called for Biden, which allowed him enough electoral votes to be officially declared the next president-elect. Kamala Harris also made history as the first Black and Asian-American woman to be vice president.
Many people on Twitter were absolutely over the moon. Here, some of the reactions to the news.
The Whole of New York Cheers
Emotional moment on CNN with @VanJones68 breaking down: "It's easier to be a parent this morning, it's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters." pic.twitter.com/8U2q4djZSj
