Well, it's official, folks: After four years of Donald Trump's presidency, two years of campaigning from both sides, and four days of ballot counting, Joe Biden is our next president. The news broke just before midday Saturday, November 7, with the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania being called for Biden, which allowed him enough electoral votes to be officially declared the next president-elect. Kamala Harris also made history as the first Black and Asian-American woman to be vice president.

Many people on Twitter were absolutely over the moon. Here, some of the reactions to the news.

The Whole of New York Cheers

The sound of NYC right now. pic.twitter.com/q6qa3o4tH6 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 7, 2020

Role Models

I couldn't let my kids watch Trump on television bc I didn't know what cruel or crass thing he might say. I can't wait for them to grow up with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as role models. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 7, 2020

A Message to White Supremacists

We didn’t just beat trump. Trump isn’t the only one who lost. We just sent a loud message to racists and white supremacists. This ain’t yo country bruh



You are all losers. — Adele Dazeem (@lisabexperience) November 7, 2020

"I Can Feel the Springs In My Body Uncoiling"

I can feel the springs in my body uncoiling and relief washing through my veins. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 7, 2020

"End of an Error"

End of an error — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 7, 2020

Will Someone Think of Steve?

msnbc set gonna collapse like the end of ‘The Hills’ as steve kornacki walks off into the sunset — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 7, 2020

A Lovely Moment on CNN

Emotional moment on CNN with @VanJones68 breaking down: "It's easier to be a parent this morning, it's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters." pic.twitter.com/8U2q4djZSj — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 7, 2020

"There Is Going to Be a Female Vice President"

There is going to be a female Vice President of the United States of America. — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) November 7, 2020

"I Feel Like Our Ancestors Are Rejoicing"

I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing.



For the first time, a Black and South Asian woman has been elected Vice President of the United States.



My sister has made history and blazed a trail for future generations to follow.



We love you, @KamalaHarris. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

