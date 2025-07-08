Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour has been a three-month-long celebration of American culture. She's embodied every iconic motif associated with the USA, from cowboy hats, assless chaps, and denim to star-spangled jumpsuits, bandana-print dresses, and boots by homegrown, women-led brands—while singing national anthems of her own creation, such as "American Requiem" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

In the final weeks of her nine-city circuit, the pop star debuted the only quintessential American garb she hasn't yet worn: a pair of Calvin Klein undies. For her two-night stint in the nation's capital, Beyoncé sported one of the most famous brand logos to come out of the United States in its 249-year history.

The "16 Carriages" singer took the stage in Washington, D.C., wearing nothing but a sports bra and bikini briefs from Calvin Klein. The brand covered their signature silhouettes in more than 28,000 gold and black crystal beads to create a specially-made look for Beyoncé. Naturally, the striped set also featured the label's calling card, trimmed with a Calvin Klein-branded elastic waistband. (You can see the set in action in this video.)

Surprisingly, stylist Shiona Turini didn't take the opportunity to style Beyoncé in yet another pair of bedazzled chaps (a calling card of her tour style). Instead, Turini allowed the custom undergarments to quite literally shine, completing the dazzling picture with a pair of matching over-the-knee boots (another Beyoncé favorite). The statement shoes featured the same striped embellishments, with a cowboy boot-inspired scalloped detail at the opening.

While Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour tapped into a similarly South-Western theme, the color story was overwhelmingly chromatic. The pop star wore silver iterations of country girl staples to nearly every show, inspiring millions of fans to do the same. For Cowboy Carter, however, she largely embraced reds, whites, and blues—using gold as her accent color.

Last February, before her tour was even announced, I predicted gilded garments would be her go-to this time around. And, thankfully, Queen Bey proved me absolutely right.

God bless the U.S. of Beyoncé.

