Over 28,000 Beads Coat Beyoncé's Bedazzled Calvin Klein Bra and Undies Set for the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
She Beyoncé-fied yet another traditional American motif.
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour has been a three-month-long celebration of American culture. She's embodied every iconic motif associated with the USA, from cowboy hats, assless chaps, and denim to star-spangled jumpsuits, bandana-print dresses, and boots by homegrown, women-led brands—while singing national anthems of her own creation, such as "American Requiem" and "Texas Hold 'Em."
In the final weeks of her nine-city circuit, the pop star debuted the only quintessential American garb she hasn't yet worn: a pair of Calvin Klein undies. For her two-night stint in the nation's capital, Beyoncé sported one of the most famous brand logos to come out of the United States in its 249-year history.
The "16 Carriages" singer took the stage in Washington, D.C., wearing nothing but a sports bra and bikini briefs from Calvin Klein. The brand covered their signature silhouettes in more than 28,000 gold and black crystal beads to create a specially-made look for Beyoncé. Naturally, the striped set also featured the label's calling card, trimmed with a Calvin Klein-branded elastic waistband. (You can see the set in action in this video.)
Surprisingly, stylist Shiona Turini didn't take the opportunity to style Beyoncé in yet another pair of bedazzled chaps (a calling card of her tour style). Instead, Turini allowed the custom undergarments to quite literally shine, completing the dazzling picture with a pair of matching over-the-knee boots (another Beyoncé favorite). The statement shoes featured the same striped embellishments, with a cowboy boot-inspired scalloped detail at the opening.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
While Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour tapped into a similarly South-Western theme, the color story was overwhelmingly chromatic. The pop star wore silver iterations of country girl staples to nearly every show, inspiring millions of fans to do the same. For Cowboy Carter, however, she largely embraced reds, whites, and blues—using gold as her accent color.
Last February, before her tour was even announced, I predicted gilded garments would be her go-to this time around. And, thankfully, Queen Bey proved me absolutely right.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
God bless the U.S. of Beyoncé.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.