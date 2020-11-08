Today's Top Stories
Kamala Harris Wears Suffragette White to Deliver Victory Speech

"While I might be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last."

By Sally Holmes
president elect joe biden and vice president elect kamala harris address the nation after election win
Tasos KatopodisGetty Images

Tonight, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation in Wilmington, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden. For the occasion, Harris—who will be the first woman to hold the office of Vice President of the United States, as well as the first vice president who is Black and of South Asian descent, making history—wore all white, a nod to the suffragette movement.

In the early 1900s, the suffragettes wore white to attend marches, and recently many women politicians have worn the color as a political statement. In 2019, several freshman congresswomen including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Madeleine Dean, and Ilhan Omar wore white suits to their swearing-in ceremony, and Hillary Clinton wore white during her run for president in 2016 as well as to Donald Trump's inauguration—quite the message.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said in her address as hundreds in the crowd cheered. "Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."

vice president elect kamala harris arrives to deliver remarks in wilmington, delaware, on november 7, 2020, after being declared the winner with joe biden of the presidential election photo by roberto schmidt afp photo by roberto schmidtafp via getty images
ROBERTO SCHMIDTGetty Images

"Dream with ambition," she said to all the little girls watching. "Lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way."

The vice-president elect wore what appears to be Tory Burch's white silk bow blouse under her white suit, which is reportedly Carolina Herrera.

In her speech, Harris thanked the poll workers who worked tirelessly over the last few days, and, of course, the people who turned up to vote. "For four years you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives and for our planet. And then you voted. And you delivered a clear message: You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A moment in history we will never forget.

