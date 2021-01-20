At 12 p.m. on January 20, 2021, Kamala Devi Harris will officially become the first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president of the United States of America. When Harris's election victory was projected on November 7, women across the country—particularly Black and South Asian women—expressed the importance of seeing themselves represented in the second-highest office in the land. In this day filled with historic moments, the excitement continues.

Harris will be sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor—the first Latina member of the Court—using a Bible once owned by the late Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, and another bible that belongs to Regina Shelton, a close family friend whom Harris considers a second mother.

Harris's outfit has significant meaning as well. While taking the oath of office, Harris will wear designs from Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, along with her signature pearls designed by Wilfredo Rosado—an ode to her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisterhood—and a David Yurman American flag lapel pin. Rogers is a Brooklyn-based Black designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Hudson is a Black designer from South Carolina. Former First Lady Michelle Obama has also been seen wearing Hudson's designs, including today.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty of thoughts about Harris's outfit, praising her choice of designers.

Kamala Harris and Jill Biden are both wearing outfits designed by American designers! Thank you, it’s great to have America recognized again! @FLOTUSBiden @KamalaHarris — Sue Massa (@SueMassa256) January 20, 2021

Madam Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, you simply LOVE to hear it!!!!!! — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) January 20, 2021

Kamala’s wearing Sergio Hudson! Columbia, SC stand up! — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris in Christopher John Rogers? You bet I'm pre-shaking. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 20, 2021

Harris's outfits will likely remain symbolic throughout her vice presidency. During a COVID-19 memorial service on inauguration eve, Harris wore a coat from Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. Notably, Jean-Raymond gathered PPE for hospital workers and provided $50,000 in grants for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

That's our vice president!

