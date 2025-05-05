Kendall Jenner Scoops a $4,100 Loewe Jacket and $890 Ballet Flats for an Ice Cream Run

The countdown to the 2025 Met Gala is on, and Kendall Jenner's weekend-before-the-Met-Gala prep plan included a time out for an ice cream run.

The model and perennial Met Gala attendee was spotted treating herself out in New York City in the run-up to the annual—and, of course, iconic—fashion event during a casual afternoon out with friends on Saturday, May 3.

On Monday night, of course, Jenner will be decked out in something befitting the Met Gala's 2025 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (the official dress code is "Tailored for You"), but she and stylist Dani Michelle opted to lean into a casual comfort aesthetic with her pre-Met Gala street style look.

For her ice cream outing, Jenner wore a simple, classic white tee and dark wash jeans and elevated the look with a $4,100 Loewe Turn-Up Jacket in Suede Lambskin and high-end designer accessories, including a pair of black Gucci Gg 2455/S Sunglasses and two pieces from her much-beloved The Row: a pair of Black Eva Two Ballerina Flats from The Row and the brand's Nuance Tote in Black Leather.

That priority for comfort that's so apparent in some of her best street style moments also came through loud and clear at last year's Met Gala, particularly at the event's afterparty, where she looked like a literal fallen angel in her second Givenchy archival look of the night. Jenner's stylist, Dani Michelle, dressed her in the 1997 Spring/Summer Haute Couture look—a dress with a flowy silk skirt and a leather corset sculpted to look like white, feathery wings that had only been worn once, by model Carrie Salmon during its runway debut in the '90s, before Jenner flexed with it at the 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

Speaking to Vogue about the look, Jenner explained that comfort and movement were key factors for her.

“I want to dance,” she explained. “I just want to have fun; I want my look to have fun with me.”

Now, let's see if Jenner and Michelle incorporate that same spirit into her tailored looks at this year's Met Gala.