Kendall Jenner Scoops a $4,100 Loewe Jacket and $890 Ballet Flats for an Ice Cream Run
When you want to look casual, but still expensive.
The countdown to the 2025 Met Gala is on, and Kendall Jenner's weekend-before-the-Met-Gala prep plan included a time out for an ice cream run.
The model and perennial Met Gala attendee was spotted treating herself out in New York City in the run-up to the annual—and, of course, iconic—fashion event during a casual afternoon out with friends on Saturday, May 3.
On Monday night, of course, Jenner will be decked out in something befitting the Met Gala's 2025 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (the official dress code is "Tailored for You"), but she and stylist Dani Michelle opted to lean into a casual comfort aesthetic with her pre-Met Gala street style look.
For her ice cream outing, Jenner wore a simple, classic white tee and dark wash jeans and elevated the look with a $4,100 Loewe Turn-Up Jacket in Suede Lambskin and high-end designer accessories, including a pair of black Gucci Gg 2455/S Sunglasses and two pieces from her much-beloved The Row: a pair of Black Eva Two Ballerina Flats from The Row and the brand's Nuance Tote in Black Leather.
That priority for comfort that's so apparent in some of her best street style moments also came through loud and clear at last year's Met Gala, particularly at the event's afterparty, where she looked like a literal fallen angel in her second Givenchy archival look of the night. Jenner's stylist, Dani Michelle, dressed her in the 1997 Spring/Summer Haute Couture look—a dress with a flowy silk skirt and a leather corset sculpted to look like white, feathery wings that had only been worn once, by model Carrie Salmon during its runway debut in the '90s, before Jenner flexed with it at the 2024 Met Gala afterparty.
Speaking to Vogue about the look, Jenner explained that comfort and movement were key factors for her.
“I want to dance,” she explained. “I just want to have fun; I want my look to have fun with me.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Now, let's see if Jenner and Michelle incorporate that same spirit into her tailored looks at this year's Met Gala.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Why King Charles Is Reportedly \201cFrustrated and Upset\201d by Prince Harry’s Security Appeal
Charles is also reportedly upset with Harry "on a more personal level."
-
Sabrina Carpenter Is a Pre-Met Gala Mermaid in a Custom Seafoam Versace Dress
This dress is giving Disney princess in *such* a literal way.
-
Doechii Aces the 2025 Met Gala Dress Code Early in a Louis Vuitton Suit and Matching Flower Basket Bag
And she accessorized her custom Louis Vuitton with more than $4,000 worth of additional LV pieces.
-
Kendall Jenner Pregames the 2025 Met Gala in a $14,170-Worth The Row Outfit
If this is her off-duty look, I can only imagine what Monday's event will bring.
-
I Track Celebrity Street Style for a Living—These 7 Affordable Spring Trends Are Officially A-List Material
I can't resist following their lead.
-
Kendall Jenner Puts Her L.A. Minimalist Spin on the Collarless Jacket Trend Parisian Women Love
It's chic in any zip code.
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid Wear Alo's Pieces on Repeat—Now They’re Under $100
They're sure to sell out during Alo's once-a-year sale.
-
Kendall Jenner Honors Her Self-Imposed Paris Dress Code in a Corporate Gray Suit
She owns this outfit in multiples herself.
-
Kendall Jenner Confirms Adidas Tokyo Sneakers Are a TSA-Approved Travel Shoe
Leave your ballet flats in your checked bag.
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber Swear By These Affordable Nike Sneakers
Get the A-list look for less.
-
Kendall Jenner Gives a Classic White Tee the Coachella Treatment With Camo Print Add-Ons
She's going back to her roots.