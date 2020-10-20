As November 3 looms, many of us have already voted early. More than 22 million Americans and counting have already cast ballots in the 2020 election as of October 16, and some political analysts predict this election could have one of the highest turnout rates ever. How cool is that? So while you were busy double-checking your voter registration status, making sure your mailed-in ballot was requested, and stocking up on cute voter merch, some of your favorite celebrities were getting out the vote.

It's become an odd but wonderful rite of passage for stars to hit up Instagram and post a photo of them experiencing the serotonin boost that is doing your civic duty. I'm a fan of it, naturally. Someone with such a high profile using their powers for the greater good, such as sharing how people can vote and tips for filling out a mail-in ballot, screams icon status, at least to me.

Now, if you're worried if it's technically legal to take a quick little photo with your ballot and post it online, it all depends on your state. It's legally frowned upon in New York, while in California, patrons are free to snap away. (If you want to see where your state lands on the list, click here.) Ahead, check out 25 A-listers who have already hit the polls and have the selfies to prove it.