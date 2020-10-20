Today's Top Stories
Every Celebrity Who Voted In the 2020 Election and Posted a Photo to Prove It

It's not an election without a (legal) voting selfie, okay?!

By Bianca Rodriguez
celebrities who voted 2020
Instagram

As November 3 looms, many of us have already voted early. More than 22 million Americans and counting have already cast ballots in the 2020 election as of October 16, and some political analysts predict this election could have one of the highest turnout rates ever. How cool is that? So while you were busy double-checking your voter registration status, making sure your mailed-in ballot was requested, and stocking up on cute voter merch, some of your favorite celebrities were getting out the vote.

It's become an odd but wonderful rite of passage for stars to hit up Instagram and post a photo of them experiencing the serotonin boost that is doing your civic duty. I'm a fan of it, naturally. Someone with such a high profile using their powers for the greater good, such as sharing how people can vote and tips for filling out a mail-in ballot, screams icon status, at least to me.

Now, if you're worried if it's technically legal to take a quick little photo with your ballot and post it online, it all depends on your state. It's legally frowned upon in New York, while in California, patrons are free to snap away. (If you want to see where your state lands on the list, click here.) Ahead, check out 25 A-listers who have already hit the polls and have the selfies to prove it.

Kerry Washington
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Elizabeth Banks
Camila Morrone
Kevin Jonas
Ashlee Simpson Ross
View this post on Instagram

Get out and vote! No excuses!

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on

Lucy Hale
Zoë Kravitz
Elle Fanning
View this post on Instagram

That #voteearly glow !

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on

Whoopi Goldberg
Reese Witherspoon
Joe Jonas
Tracee Ellis Ross
Mandy Moore
Mae Whitman
View this post on Instagram

WELP I STRAPPED ON MY PEARLS AND MY SUNDAY BEST AND VOTED EARLY BY DROPPING OFF MY MAIL IN BALLOT AT A SECURE LEGAL DROP OFF BOX AND IT WAS SO SEXY AND GOOD MY FRIENDS! For helpful voting information state by state check out http://nbcnews.com/PlanYourVote now I want to see all y’all put on your best hat and get out the vote!!! Pics or it didn’t happen!!! This election is imperative, we must save our country from dictatorship. Seriously!!! Vote vote vote! And plz make sure you read all the specific rules and regulations pertaining to your ballots in your state, so you’re voting safely and legally and not say in some random ass jenky ass metal box the GOP has been illegally setting up (yes, that’s really happening 🙄 ) I love you now vote vote vote!!! Also this post was amended because I had people concerned about me posting my ballot showing I voted for joe and kamala. Actually, IT IS legal in California to do a “ballot selfie” AND it’s legal many other states, but I wouldn’t want to mislead anyone in the states where it’s still a tricky gray area SO THANKS FOR THE HEADS UP! In case you’re wondering I... voted for joe and kamala. Did I mention that? 😉

A post shared by mae margaret whitman (@mistergarf) on

Joey King
Bebe Rexha
View this post on Instagram

I voted. I hope you do too. whenweallvote.org

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Halle Berry
Salma Hayek
View this post on Instagram

#ivoted #votingmatters

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Yara Shahidi
Busy Philipps
Will Ferrell
Cobie Smulders
Laura Dern
