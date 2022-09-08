How World Leaders Are Reacting To News Of Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

- British Prime Minister Liz Truss
On the afternoon on September 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away, just hours after Buckingham Palace stated that the monarch's health had begun to sharply decline. The Queen was the longest-serving female monarch in global history, overseeing more than half a century's worth of political and cultural change. In addition to the 15 prime ministers who served during her reign, the Queen developed unique relationships with a myriad of world leaders both in the United Kingdom and abroad, from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher to Mikhail Gorbachev to Barack Obama.
Now, politicians around the world are reacting to this loss within the British monarchy, both by expressing their deep grief and by reflecting on the queen's legendary influence throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss
The Prime Minister’s statement on the death of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/CwxGL1N74hSeptember 8, 2022
American President Joe Biden
A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8NjpSeptember 8, 2022
Former American President Barack Obama
Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQSeptember 8, 2022
British Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Few of us in the House of Commons have ever known a time when Her Majesty was not there, so her passing has left a huge hole in our lives. She was our equilibrium, our history, our guide and our Queen - and we will miss her beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/MNIuYpMzVISeptember 8, 2022
British Liberal Democratic Leader Ed Davey
We mourn the loss of a great monarch who served our country faithfully all her life.The Queen was an ever-fixed mark in our lives. She represented duty and courage, warmth and compassion.My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, and everyone whose life she touched.September 8, 2022
British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer
Queen Elizabeth II21 April 1926 - 8 September 2022 pic.twitter.com/k8IDgKoGgtSeptember 8, 2022
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family. https://t.co/o2XqGJMF2SSeptember 8, 2022
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford
Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.As our longest reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy.On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time. pic.twitter.com/TMPhpVfqC6September 8, 2022
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron
At this solemn and profoundly sad time for our country, the Commonwealth and the world, I offer His Majesty The King and the whole Royal Family, my heartfelt condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. My statement: pic.twitter.com/UGGdt04v1ISeptember 8, 2022
The Archbishop of Canterbury
With profound sadness, I join the nation, the Commonwealth and the world in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/LKHdaJQYgN pic.twitter.com/Ka89dFDMfUSeptember 8, 2022
Irish President Michael D. Higgins
Statement by President Michael D. Higgins on the death of Queen Elizabeth II: https://t.co/ih16da84QA pic.twitter.com/rH5zfmSQ0tSeptember 8, 2022
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Statement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the death of H.M Queen Elizabeth.https://t.co/ehasOyXzbCSeptember 8, 2022
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
My statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/r24SWShHZESeptember 8, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.September 8, 2022
Former American President Bill Clinton
My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8September 8, 2022
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo
On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II 1/7 pic.twitter.com/Y7fFKxwCR4September 8, 2022
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom.September 8, 2022
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell
Today all Americans stand with our great friends across the Atlantic in mourning the monumental loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Elaine and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/gtEoyH4GWjSeptember 8, 2022
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
