Queen Elizabeth Took Time to Get to Know Princess Kate "As a Person," Says Royal Author
"She spoke to her about headstrong husbands, which she had certain experience of."
In recent years, Princess Kate has taken on a crucial role within the Royal Family, particularly as she will one day be Queen. According to one royal expert, the late Queen Elizabeth II was a big fan of the Princess of Wales and embraced Prince William's wife from the very beginning.
In an interview with the Mirror to promote his new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, Russell Myers revealed how Princess Kate's close bond with Queen Elizabeth first started. "Right from the off, The Queen was really interested in Catherine as a person, and really interested in being able to support her and mentor her as well," Myers told the outlet.
According to the expert, Queen Elizabeth made a real effort to support Princess Kate in a way that "really extended beyond offering her certain jewelry for her wedding." The Princess of Wales, of course, wore Queen Elizabeth's Cartier "Halo" Tiara during her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011.
Of Kate's bond with her husband's grandmother, Myers shared, "There was a real sense that The Queen was looking out for her as well." Myers continued, "She had invited her for private chats. She spoke to her about headstrong husbands, which she had certain experience of...[Kate] really took that to heart."
Ultimately, Kate and Elizabeth reportedly developed a strong relationship. "She adored the late Queen," Myers said of the Princess of Wales. "She really appreciated the love and guidance and support that she had given her."
It seems as though Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth shared an extremely special bond.
