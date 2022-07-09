Duchess Kate Revealed That Even She Gets Guilted by Her Kids

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Parental guilt is a real thing: Between the blogs and parenting “experts” constantly saying what you're doing wrong, the social media filtration that makes it seem like everyone else has figured it out so easily, and the urge to compare yourself unfavorably to other parents in your social circle…yeah, being a parent is super hard. (And in case you need a reminder, you’re doing great!)

But you know who dishes out the worst kind of guilt on parents? Kids themselves.

Just ask Kate Middleton. Even beyond the constant intense scrutiny and the parenting “pros” who weighed in on how Louis’s silliness during the Queen’s jubilee must have somehow reflected Kate’s parenting (it didn’t, kids are just kids), she admitted she's getting hit with guilt from George, Charlotte, and Louis on the home-front too.

Duchess Kate appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast to discuss her long-standing activism for early childhood education and healthcare, and while she was chatting, mentioned that her kids are more like your kids than you might think.

As reported by Express , podcast host Giovanna Fletcher asked the Duchess if she ever dealt with mom guilt, to which Kate replied, “Yes, absolutely. I think anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying. Yes, all the time.”

She even offered an example of how her kids lay it on: “Even this morning before I went on the nursery visit, George and Charlotte said, 'Mummy, how can you possibly not drop us off at school this morning?' No, it’s a constant challenge.”

Can you imagine? Sorry kids, Mummy is the future Queen of England and can’t always drop you off!

While Kate didn’t give any specific advice (because parents get enough of that as it is!), she did offer some solidarity: “You hear it time and time again from mums. You're always questioning your own decisions and your own judgements. I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.”

So next time your kids are guilting you and you feel like a terrible parent, just remember: With endless resources and a palace staff to help out, even Kate Middleton’s kids are making her feel like crap. And isn’t that kind of reassuring?