Duchess Kate Revealed That Even She Gets Guilted by Her Kids

And the royals have never been more relatable.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Parental guilt is a real thing: Between the blogs and parenting “experts” constantly saying what you're doing wrong, the social media filtration that makes it seem like everyone else has figured it out so easily, and the urge to compare yourself unfavorably to other parents in your social circle…yeah, being a parent is super hard. (And in case you need a reminder, you’re doing great!)

But you know who dishes out the worst kind of guilt on parents? Kids themselves.

Just ask Kate Middleton. Even beyond the constant intense scrutiny and the parenting “pros” who weighed in on how Louis’s silliness during the Queen’s jubilee must have somehow reflected Kate’s parenting (it didn’t, kids are just kids), she admitted she's getting hit with guilt from George, Charlotte, and Louis on the home-front too. 

Duchess Kate appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast to discuss her long-standing activism for early childhood education and healthcare, and while she was chatting, mentioned that her kids are more like your kids than you might think. 

As reported by Express, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher asked the Duchess if she ever dealt with mom guilt, to which Kate replied, “Yes, absolutely. I think anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying. Yes, all the time.” 

She even offered an example of how her kids lay it on: “Even this morning before I went on the nursery visit, George and Charlotte said, 'Mummy, how can you possibly not drop us off at school this morning?' No, it’s a constant challenge.”

Can you imagine? Sorry kids, Mummy is the future Queen of England and can’t always drop you off!

While Kate didn’t give any specific advice (because parents get enough of that as it is!), she did offer some solidarity: “You hear it time and time again from mums. You're always questioning your own decisions and your own judgements. I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.”

So next time your kids are guilting you and you feel like a terrible parent, just remember: With endless resources and a palace staff to help out, even Kate Middleton’s kids are making her feel like crap. And isn’t that kind of reassuring? 

Marie Claire Editors

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally-recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.