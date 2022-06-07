Prince William and Kate Middleton Joked About Louis' Hilarious Antics at the Jubilee

Prince Louis continues to be the talk of the town after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, where he made some rare public appearances with his family.

The youngest Cambridge kid, at just four years old, stole the spotlight and royal fans' hearts as he struggled to stay still during some of the lengthier weekend events. He was spotted alternatively pulling hilarious faces, shushing his mom with a hand over her mouth, annoying his big sister Charlotte, cuddling various family members, and sometimes simply waving like I imagine he was instructed to (although perhaps too vigorously at times).

After photos of Louis were made into countless memes and viral articles, his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—elder millennials who know what's up—addressed their youngest son's very-youngest-son antics in a Twitter thread.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

They started off seriously, of course, writing, "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special."

They thanked everyone who contributed to the celebrations in some way. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership," they continued. "From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

They then added, as a very kind courtesy, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" including an eyes emoji for good measure. Hehe.

The Queen also seemed to be enjoying little Louis' energy while they watched a 70-aircraft flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony, pointing out planes and helicopters to the rapt prince.