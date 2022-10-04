Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For those who love a dirty little secret, vibrating panties are the ultimate vibrator. These sex toys are compact, discrete toys designed to fit snugly into a pair of underwear. Some of these vibrators come with a pair of underwear specifically made for the gadget, while others are designed to sit inside any pair. Most often controlled via remote or app, these toys are perfect for solo and partner play alike, and can cater to either internal or external stimulation.

Not sure when would be the best time to break out the vibrating panty? These toys are known for the role they can play in turning up the temperature within a sexual relationship by introducing elements of surprise and mild exhibitionism. This can be valuable in a committed, long term relationship that needs a bit of spicing up or simply between partners (serious or not) who enjoy a bit of adventure. Indeed, sexologist and sexpert Dr. Jess O'Reilly says that introducing sex toys such as vibrating panties "can enhance all sexual relationships―with yourself and with a partner," explaining that "the mere presence of a sex toy often leads to new conversations about everything from desires and fantasies to boundaries and hesitations."

No partner? No problem. Sex educator and Lovehoney (opens in new tab) sexpert Javay Frye-Nekrasova argues that vibrating panties can be valuable tools in mixing up your masturbation routine.

"Vibrating panties aren't just for partner play," she says. "You can use them for a solo, hands-free masturbation session. You can have the vibrator in your panties and use it while grinding or humping another surface for added stimulation."

So, without further ado, check out the best vibrating panties on the market for both internal and external stimulation. And if you need more insight on how to make the best of your vibrating panty purchases, check out our guide on how to use every kind of vibrator.

The Best Vibrating Panties

A G-Spot Vibrating Panty (opens in new tab) LELO Ida Wave $189 at LELO (opens in new tab) "While not specifically marketed as a vibrating panty but more a remote-control vibrator, I like LELO’s IDA Wave (opens in new tab), which provides simultaneous G-spot and clitoral stimulation," says author and sexpert Dr. Laurie Mintz. "Because of the way it fits, you can place it and the put your panties on and off you go. You can have fun at home or out, internally, and externally."

A Vibrating Panty with Rumbly Vibrations (opens in new tab) We-Vibe Moxie App and Remote Controlled Wearable Clitoral Panty Vibrator $129 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) "This is the ultimate panty vibe with deep, rumbly vibrations," says Dr. Jess O'Reilly. "It’s powerful, quiet, slim and really discreet. You can control it from the toy directly or remotely from the We-Connect app (so there is no limit to the distance between partners). It’s whisper-quiet and has a tiny magnet that holds it in place (the toy goes in your underwear and the flat magnet sits on the outside, so it won’t slip around."

A Vibrating Panty for the Long-Distance Couple (opens in new tab) Lovense Ferri Wearable Magnetic Panty Vibrator, Long Distance Bluetooth Remote Reach with Music Sync, Partner & App Control $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dr. Mintz recommends this "specific clitoral vibrating panty," which also comes highly recommended by verified buyers online. One reviewer specifically recommends it for long distance relationships because of its app-enabled play, and notes that the toy has a surprisingly long battery life.

A Decorative Vibrating Panty (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Venus Butterfly 10 Function Hands-Free Vibrator $30 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This fun (and pretty) wearable vibrator is shaped like a butterfly and is made of "jelly"-like (in the words of one reviewer) material in order to hit all the right external spots and mold to the individual's anatomy. Plus, reviews say that the straps are adjustable and easy to put on, guaranteeing a hassle-free good time.

A Vibrating Panty for the Lingerie Lover Honey Birdette Perla Red Vibrating Panty Visit Site (opens in new tab) I love Honey Birdette's sex toys and lingerie, and this vibrating panty seamlessly combines the two. The lacy panty comes in both red and black, and the removable vibrator is, in the words of one customer, "sensational."

A Vibrating Panty for Private Play (opens in new tab) Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrator $90 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This option got great reviews in terms of the strength of the orgasm it provides, but customers determined that its buzzy stimulation was too loud for public use. However, the vibrator's strength and the bow ties on its accompanying underwear make it an ideal fit for foreplay, FaceTime sex, and other private moments.

A Full-Coverage Vibrating Panty (opens in new tab) OhMiBod Club Vibe 2.Oh! $90 at Adam & Eve (opens in new tab) We love a comfortable pair of underwear, and these vibrating panties fit the bill. Comfortable enough to wear outside (rather than just for sex), reviewers say that they enjoy donning these at the mall, the movies, the club, and more. One particular customer helpfully added that the vibration is "no louder than a cell phone on the highest vibrating function" and that the battery life of the vibrator lasts for two to three hours of continuous use.

The Smart-Watch Enabled Vibrating Panty (opens in new tab) Clandestine Devices Companion Wearable Remote Vibrator $150 at Babeland (opens in new tab) This vibrator has a near-perfect online rating, and it's built for discretion: Its accompanying remote comes with a smartwatch function so that you or your partner can discretely control its vibrations in public. No one has to know a thing!

A Subtle Vibrating Panty (opens in new tab) Satisfyer Little Secret Wearable Vibrator $70 at Babeland (opens in new tab) This vibrator is designed to deliver silent, rumbly vibrations that are subtle enough for public use. One reviewer says that she enjoys wearing it on the plane, in restaurants, and in other public spaces, and say that the vibrations are soft enough that she doesn't need to worry about getting too excited and causing a scene.

(opens in new tab) CalExotics Lock-N-Play 10 Function Rechargeable Vibrating Panty Teaser $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This product utilizes magnetic wings to stay strapped in, making it intuitive for anyone who's ever worn a pad. One five-star reviewer said that the volume level was low enough for the vibrator to be used in a restaurant but too loud to be used in a silent elevator. Furthermore, they enthusiastically recommended this for people with female partners, saying, "Buy this, buy it now, and be ready for her to want rip your clothes off."

For more, visit our Sexual Wellness section, where we unpack topics around consent, kink, sex toys, and more so you can have your safest and very best sexperiences yet.

Meet the Experts

Javay Frye-Nekrasova Sex Educator, Pleasure Professional, Academic, and Media Personality Javay Frye-Nekrasova, MEd, is a sex educator, pleasure professional, and sex expert for Lovehoney. Specializing in pleasure, communication, and sex toys, she is passionate about making comprehensive sex education accessible for all and is in the process of earning a PhD in Human Sexuality from the California Institute of Integral Studies. Her research focuses on sex work, porn, as well as the relationship between the media and society's understanding of sexuality. She also provides sex education via YouTube and social media for her digital series, In Bed With a Millennial. You can find her on Instagram here: @MillennialSexpert.