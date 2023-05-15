In case you haven't heard, May is Masturbation Month—a month devoted to celebrating the benefits of self-pleasure. Masturbation has a variety of benefits, including reduced stress, better sleep, strengthened pelvic floor muscles, menstrual cramp relief, improved self-esteem, and more. And to celebrate this once-taboo self-care practice, a number of sex toy brands are having monumental sales throughout the month, including cult-favorite Velvet Co. (opens in new tab)

Until May 22, Velvet Co. will be hosting a sale across all its brands, including price cuts to all products starting at 25 percent off. Certain select picks are even 50 percent off, including some of the brand's most iconic toys, like the customizable Universal Thruster as well as the Thruster Mini.

Below, the must-have picks from this limited sale. Happy Masturbation Month, indeed.

(opens in new tab) Velvet Co. The Universal Thruster $160 $80 | Velvet Co. (opens in new tab) This award-winning toy is caters to any and every body, because it's completely customizable. You can choose the color of the head and base as well as the shape of the head, culminating in a toy that looks and feels precisely the way you want it. And when you use the promo code UNIVERSAL at checkout, it's only $80.

(opens in new tab) Velvet Co. Universal Thruster Mini $160 $116 | Velvet Co. (opens in new tab) This mini sex toy is made from body-safe silicone, has six different vibration speeds, and is highly flexible. It also has a suction cup base—perfect for a bit of fun in the shower. And when you use the promo code MINI4MAY, you can get it for 30 percent off.

(opens in new tab) Velvet Co. Puissante, Mini Coco, Suction Vibrator $100 $90 | Velvet. Co (opens in new tab) This suction vibrator is perfect for those who enjoy clitoral stimulation rather than penetration. It's also designed simply, with only two straightforward buttons to adjust its settings and vibration intensities.

(opens in new tab) Velvet Co. Alien Sex Toy, Bob $38 $36 | Velvet Co. (opens in new tab) This sex toy is perfect for those who prefer a discreet toy that doesn't look like a sex toy. And when you're ready to take it off and put it to use, rest assured that it's effective, with ten unique vibration settings.

(opens in new tab) Velvet Co. Puissante, Coco, Suction Vibrator $125 $99| Velvet Co. (opens in new tab) Made from high-quality body-safe silicone, this vibrator is double-ended and flexible, with an air pulse stimulator on one end and a traditional vibrator on the other. It also features 10 different modes of functionality, including seven intensity settings and three random modes.

(opens in new tab) Velvet Co. Lipstick Vibrator $34 $30 | Velvet Co. (opens in new tab) Yet another subtle option for when you don't want people to know your vibrator is a vibrator, this clever bullet is shaped like a chic tube of lipstick and boasts ten powerful vibration settings.

(opens in new tab) Velvet Co. Capo - Vibrating Stainless Steel Dildo $139 $119 | Velvet Co. (opens in new tab) Some people prefer metal or glass sex toys—they're smooth to the touch, easy to clean, and safe to use with oil- and silicone-based lubes. And this particular dildo also vibrates, allowing you to enjoy the best aspects of the two most popular types of sex toys.