The pandemic elevated joggers to one of the most important items in our wardrobe. And while we’re truly delighted to be able to get dressed up again, it’s good to know that our favourite joggers are still there waiting for us when we get home. Comfort doesn’t mean a lack of style, either. From coordinated matching sweatsuits in this season’s most in-demand hues to designer sweats that look as chic as they are comfortable, shop our edit of the joggers you need.