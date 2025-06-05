If I've learned anything from street style, it's that celebrities prefer a very specific uniform during errand runs. Whenever Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, or Gigi Hadid are out and about, they all wear at least two of these staples: lightweight trousers, a "fits everything" tote bag, and walking-friendly flat shoes. On June 5, Holmes went three for three.

During another stylish stroll, Holmes paired gray straight-leg sweatpants with—you guessed it—black ballet flats, one of her all-time favorite shoes. Complete with elasticized tops and rear pull-tabs, her footwear appears to be from Mansur Gavriel. She's infatuated by the New York label's various flats, as well as the designer's carry-alls.

Katie Holmes elevates her gray sweatpants with black ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On top, Holmes sourced her everyday essentials once more for a trendy denim button-down. Always on board for a spacious tote, she carried a leather shopper bag from Mango atop her shoulder. Her exact style is on sale for $46, which is a welcome substitution for her go-to $745 Manu Atelier tote.

Throughout 13 years living in the New York, Holmes has mastered the ultimate cool-girl maneuver for walks around the city: She can elevate even the most bland wardrobe basics. A plain white tee? She's got it. A neutral trench? No problem. And yesterday, the Dawson's Creek alum truly outdid herself by making sweatpants feel sleek.

Holmes paired her sweats and denim shirt with an on-sale Mango tote. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In 2024, Marie Claire meticulously catalogued Holmes's ballet-flat-filled comings and goings in New York. This year, there have been fewer outfits to copy and paste. The Our Town star has been laying low this spring, making only a handful of appearances clad in head-to-toe Tory Burch and off-the-runway cargo pants.

As remote writer, Holmes's laid-back OOTD popped up at the perfect time—I needed some at-home outfit inspo. The next time I style sweatpants (likely tomorrow), I'll dress up my pants du jour the Holmes way.

