With the concept of "wearing jeans" completely thrown out the window—I personally have hit day 30 since I wore denim–it's time to get a little more creative with our new normal daily attire. Today's loungewear goes way beyond your S.O.'s old college crewneck—we're ditching the classic gym-class-gray oversized sweatpants and reaching for more exciting tie-dye sweat sets and colorful cotton pullovers. Loungewear has developed into a full-blown fashion category, from sweat sets to cozy cashmere pieces and pajamas so cute you'll happily take them for a spin outside the house. Our edit of the best loungewear brands will introduce you to labels like Softwear, which makes ultra-soft loungewear in New York, to RAEY, a collection of effortless pieces for the modern woman. So lets get down with those weekend vibes and the no-bra-needed look, please.

1. Dayo

Dayo's range of refined, elevated basics is here to completely reimagine your loungewear collection. Shop the brand's Elements Collection to check out some of its classic pieces.

2. Wknd Nation

Wknd Nation makes loungewear that would look just as good at work as they do on your couch. Many of their styles are created using 100 percent organic cotton and recycled polyester to boot.

3. Pangaia

PANGAIA describes itself as a "materials science company" that designs pieces that are meant to be lived in. The brand's line of sweatshirts, sweatpants and more are all created using bio-based and recycled materials and are dyed using organic, botanical dyes. The pieces are even made with antibacterial peppermint so that they stay fresher for longer.

4. Sundry

Sundry combines a French sartorial sensibility with a laid-back Californian approach—Founder Matthieu Leblan was born in Aix en Provence before moving to southern California. The resulting line features a series of washed-out and sun-drenched hues and patterns.

5. Richer Poorer

California-based brand Richer Poorer creates pieces that are the perfect balance between the basics you know and love (and live in) and those special pieces that you only pull out when you want to feel extra cozy. The brand sells everything from intimates to dresses that are designed with a laidback sensibility.

6. Comme Si

Comme Si is designed for women who secretly love to lounge around the house in men's boxers. Its range of boxers and luxe-feeling socks will make you never want to put actual clothes on again.

Barefoot Dreams may have earned its celebrity approval thanks to its range of blankets and robes, but the brand has way more to offer by way of cozy loungewear. The CozyChic Lite® Ribbed Midi Dress, $128, for instance, works for day or nighttime wear.

8. Michael Stars

Back in 1986, Michael Stars’ co-founders Michael Cohen and Suzanne Lerner set out to create a line of tees and tanks that would last a lifetime. The brand has since expanded and now creates a complete range of bottoms, dresses, jumpsuits, and more. Even better, over 85 percent of Stars’ products are made in Los Angeles.

9. Cotton Citizen

If you’re sick of wearing your favorite black hoodie or your classic grey sweatpants on a daily basis, it’s time to check out Los Angeles-based brand Cotton Citizen. The family-run label takes pride in its range of luxe, sustainable lounge- and knitwear, all of which are available in a range of saturated hues—plus a few neutrals, of course!

10. Bleusalt

Founded in 2017, Bluesalt sustainably produces all of its pieces in Los Angeles, California. The brand uses Tencel Modal Fibers to create what they’re calling the softest fabric on earth, and each product is shipped to you using minimal-waste materials. Oh—and the pieces are all totally machine washable, so there’s no need to be too precious about when (or how) you wear them.

11. Donni

Donni's founder, Alyssa Wasko, started the brand in 2009 with a line of oversized scarves. Now, Donni produces a line of comfort-first basics like hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and more that can—and should—be worn on a daily basis.

12. Lunya

Ever woken up in the middle of the night choked by your tank top or with your underwear riding up? Lunya is here to save you from all that tossing and turning. They've developed their own fabrics with straps that don't fall down, briefs that won't slide up, and silky sets that are breathable and won't be ruined in the wash.

13. Aviator Nation

For a sweat set that feels comfortingly worn-in from the very first wear, meet Aviator Nation. Their bright surf-inspired loungewear featuring their trademark rainbow motif is all hand-made in California and perfectly distressed.

14. Leimere

Affordable cashmere? Say no more. Leimere Cashmere creates cashmere-infused knit separates and sets that are meant to be lived in. Leimere is able to supply their customers with the lux and comfy loungewear they're looking for by being a direct-to-consumer brand. Take a look at some of their best sellers like Mykonos Set, $126, and the Baja Tee, $48.

15. Tribe Kelley

Brian Kelly and his wife Brittany started Tribe Kelley in 2014 from the back of Florida Georgia Line's tour bus. The newest addition to their collection are their "Butter Sweatpants." These over-washed sweats are intended to be so soft they're actually like butter, baby.

16. Vuori

Inspired by the outdoor Cali lifestyle, Vuori integrates fitness, surf, sport, and art into every piece of apparel. Wear their creations surrounded by nature or amongst the bustling city streets.

17. Daily Sleeper

Started by two former fashion editors on a mission to create dreamy sleepwear, Sleeper has everything from feathers to ruffles and the softest linens around. It's lounge-ready and fashion girl-approved.

18. Eberjey

Eberjey started as a lingerie brand, but has grown into a well-known lifestyle brand that sells sexy, cozy and timeless pajamas, loungewear, and swim. Their loungewear consists of collections—like the Georgia collection that's sophisticated and cozy, or the Finley collection that's both effortless and sexy.

19. Skin Worldwide

Valuing both simplicity and sustainability, Skin's goal is to create versatile clothing for women that toes the line between leisurewear and ready-to-wear. Basically, pieces from the collection are built to feel like a second skin.

20. Babaà

Made in Spain, Babaà makes premium knitwear for women and kids. All of Babaà's colorful and comfy knitwear is created from 100 percent natural materials, all sourced from local herders and farmers. Their designs are brought to life by local Spanish craftswomen who create silhouettes that are relaxed, timeless, and will stay with you season after season.

21. Softwear

Softwear is a female-owned company that makes quality basics that are sustainably made in New York. Softwear uses a combination of natural fibers and non-toxic materials to make a fabric that eliminates any of that annoying pilling and makes you feel like you're wrapped in a cloud.

22. The Elder Statesman

Artisanal loungewear brand The Elder Statesman specializes in whimsical yet luxe cashmere pieces with a relaxed, East Coast ethos.

23. Pour Les Femmes

Actress Robin Wright and designer Karen Fowler created Pour Les Femmes with the intention of creating the perfect lightweight loungewear pieces. The charitable brand also helps support women in conflict regions around the world.

24. Baserange

Baserange's minimalist designs focus on clean lines and easy-to-wear styles. Pieces are crafted from natural fibers and recycled materials to help minimize the environmental impact of new collections.

25. Skims

Skim's size-inclusive shape and loungewear brand is focused on creating a new generation of leisurewear. The brainchild of Kim Kardashian, the brand has amassed a cult social following.

26. Oyun Studio

After 20 years in the fashion industry, Sanaz Gera started Oyun, an elevated and ethically made loungewear brand. From Oyun's popular ribbed-knit skirt to the tunic hoodie, the entire collection is made from natural fibers and can be mixed and matched, making for the ultimate travel uniform.



27. Joah Brown

Inspired by her husband's oversized wardrobe, founder Joah Brown wanted to start a leisurewear brand for women that was comfortable and modern. Based in Los Angeles, Joah Brown makes sexy and trendy lounge and streetwear. Check out their Empire Joggers, $128; Cut-Off Boyfriend Tanks, $68; and other loungewear pieces all in cool, modern neutral colors.

28. Olivia Von Halle

Inspired by her love of Coco Chanel's own silk pajamas, Olivia von Halle launched the 'Lila,' her first pajama set, in 2011. Since then, the brand has grown into a lifestyle brand that consists of everything glamorous and girly. From her famous silk-satin pajamas to dresses to eye masks, all of von Halle's silky collections are so comfortable and lavish you'll want to wear them everywhere—not just the bedroom.

29. Naked Cashmere

Naked Cashmere is an eco-friendly cashmere brand that produces a variety of loungewear styles. Their company focuses on making the best environmentally friendly products for their customers, all at an affordable price. Check out some of their new styles from their limited-edition Black Friday collection, like the Stella Pullover, $99 and the Katherine Joggers, $150.

30. ERES

From beachwear to lingerie, separates to sleepwear, Eres is a French brand that that has been creating beautiful silhouettes for years. Eres' loungewear designs are no different: Their collections consist of silk pajama sets, cashmere leggings, and satin camisoles all with the sense of ease and elegance intrinsic to every chic French girl.

31. Les Tien

With their straightforward basics made for both men and women, Les Tien is an L.A. based brand that crafts everyday items in almost every colorway—like their Crop Zip Hoodie, $275; Mock Neck Raglan $177; and their Classic Sweatpants, $146. Celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Sofia Richie have been seen all around L.A. rocking Les Tien.

32. Hanro

The Swiss lingerie brand Hanro has been producing lingerie and sleepwear for men and women since 1884. With years of experience under their belt, the brand continues to focus on quality fabrics and classic styles with each collection. Whether it's lingerie or loungewear, robes or tops, Hanro products are always made with the highest quality materials—they're described as "pure luxury on the skin."

33. Raey

RAEY is exclusively sold on Matches Fashion and is described as "subtle, luxurious and lasting." The brand is full of contemporary, effortless, loose fitting pieces, like their Oversized Crew-neck Chunky Wool-Blend Sweater, $502.

34. The GREAT

Founders Emily Current & Meritt Elliott created THE GREAT in 2015 with their shared fixation of everything Western and girly. The GREAT is known for their weekend casual designs. Their Folktale Lodge Cardigan, $395 and Cropped Sweatpant, $185, make for the perfect winter cozies.

35. Lou & Grey

No matter what kind of loungewear you love, Lou & Grey has it all. Their matching sets feel like butter and come in a huge array of colors, plus they make petite and plus-sized options so you never have to compromise on fit.

36. LESET

LESET is an L.A. based loungewear brand that refuses to give up style for comfort and ease. Pieces like their Willow Waffle Drawstring Gauho, $148, and coordinating Willow Waffle Slim Fit Long Sleeve, $110, is exactly what I wish I was wearing right now. LESET keeps their collections comfortable and ideal for lounging.

37. Splendid

Splendid is the one-stop-shop for everything super cozy and comfortable—apparel, accessories, and more. It's a longstanding L.A.-based brand that provides their customer with wear-anywhere pieces. Take a look for yourself at their Super Soft Collection and load up on all the essentials you need.

38. Set Active

With leggings that fit your body like a glove, coordinating tops, and unisex sweatsuit sets, Set Active is here to put the comfort, function and style into your new normal. They come in an array of solid neutral colors that will match your at-home routine, whether you're being productive or lounging around from couch to couch.

39. Ninety Percent

Ninety Percent is a sustainable new loungewear brand bringing you beautiful basics in a new way. Ninety Percent vows to distribute 90 percent of its profits between those who make each of their collections and four charities their customers can decide on. Elevate your basics with their Organic Funnel- Neck Sweater, $111, or an Organic Cotton One-Shoulder Midi Dress, $108, and put some life back into your sustainably conscious wardrobe.

40. TSE

TSE (pronounced "say") produces high-quality women's cashmere ready-to-wear and loungewear. Some of TSE's most classic pieces are their cashmere/silk turtlenecks, cashmere hoodies, and cotton t-shirts. None of TSE's products are produced in large quantities, which helps their brand focus on craftsmanship and details of each piece. Take a peek at their chic Cashmere/Silk Cardigan, $445, and their best-selling Silk-Cashmere Rib Turtleneck, $435.

41. Zulu and Zephyr

Australians know how to do laid-back and effortless style, and this brand is no exception. Created in Bondi Beach, Zulu and Zephyr makes luxury knitwear, casual denim, and their signature swim. Check out their soft and chunky pullover sets—perfect for lounging around or going to the beach.

42. Paper Label

Paper Label is a woman-owned loungewear brand from Vancouver, Canada. Their mission: To make loungewear that is cozy, eco-friendly and able to move you from day to night. Shop Paper Labels tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, sweaters and more—all made from their "TENCEL" jersey fabric that feels as "soft as silk".

43. Prayers and Plans

Amaka Ikpeazu launched Prayers and Plans in 2017 with one goal: to provide women with basics that make them feel capable of achieving anything they set their mind to. Each of their luxurious silk pieces is designed for day-to-night wear, so prepare to literally never want to take them off.

44. Feat

Founded in 2015, Feat set out to design "the most comfortable athleisure clothing in the world." Their bestselling BlanketBlend fabric feels like the coziest warn-in sweatshirt from the very first wear, so they come pretty close. Check out their Blanketblend Crewneck, $89 if you're on the hunt for the perfect piece to spend the whole day in.

45. TWENTY Montreal

TWENTY Montreal has sought to find the "balance between timeless versatility, edgy sophistication, and effortless style" since they launched in 2011. Thanks to his background in knitwear, founder David Helwani bridges the gap between high-tech sportswear and clothes you want to lounge around the house in.

46. Tier NYC

Tier NYC's collection of coordinating sweatsuits make for the perfect WFH wardrobe. Get comfortable in a series of super soft pieces that make you feel instantly put-together without a ton of effort.

47. Gil Rodriguez

When Eliana Rodriguez couldn't find the perfect basic pieces to add to her collection, she decided to design them herself. Gil Rodriguez, a brand comprised of highly curated and perfected essentials, was the end result. Each piece is designed to be a timeless staple of the modern wardrobe, from '90s-inspired baby tees to the perfectly slouchy sweatshirt—I recommend the Diana Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $115.

48. Raquel Allegra

From tie-dyed silk separates to jersey dresses, Raquel Allegra designs loungewear for "strong women of all ages and different walks of life." Prepare to always look put together, even if the pieces feel like your favorite pair of pajamas. The Jersey Rhea Dress, $370, is a modern update to the classic maxi dress.

49. Deiji Studios

Deiji Studios designs pajamas, bedding, and ready-to-wear pieces, so you know the clothes are going to be comfortable. The Australian label seeks to blur the lines between sleepwear and ready-to-wear. The end result is a collection of pieces that you'll never want to take off.

50. Re Ona

Re Ona believes clothes should be "effortless, minimal and comfortable"—sign us up! Their lightweight and pared-down pieces celebrate your curves while being timeless and modern. Make layering easy this winter with the Signature Long Sleeve Top, $58.

51. LACAUSA

Responsibility and good ethics are in LACAUSA's DNA. After all, their name literally translates to "the cause." The brand is committed to providing customers with radical transparency in their design and production practices—most of their essential pieces are designed and produced in Los Angeles. The final product is a line of redefined basics for you to live in.

