If there was one outfit that enjoyed a surge in popularity last year, it was the sweatsuit. The need for cozy, comfy hoodies, pullovers, and, of course, sweatpants to ride out a turbulent year in was crucial for most people, save for the few who found sanity in their jeans (I'm not sure how they did it). Now into the colder months, sweatsuits will naturally creep back into our wardrobes if we let them. For those who are pro-sweats, I've rounded up the best matching sweatsuit sets to shop this season; I love a good coordinating look, especially one that takes zero effort to put together. Should you feel like your set needs a little flair, style with the season's top accessory trends. And for those who can't stand the thought of spending yet another winter in sweats, here are all the non-sweatsuit pieces you'll want to add to your closet instead.