The 16 Best Fleece-Lined Joggers to Snuggle Up In

It’s almost 2022, and we’re still dressing nicely exclusively from the waist up. While some people opt for a pair of black leggings to coordinate with their nicest Zoom-ready tops, I tend to go for a pair of sweatpants—but only if they’re lined with fleece. The winter weather has settled in here in New York, so I rely on my favorite, coziest, sweats to keep me warm.

But it seems that a few of my most favorite pairs haven’t exactly been holding up so well due to the constant wear over the last 12 months. So, I rounded up a definitive list of all the best pairs of fleece-lined sweatpants that you can buy now and wear until you can step outside without needing ten different layers once again. From colorful, printed pairs to wide-leg picks that could almost double as a pair of work-appropriate bottoms, this list has it all. No one will ever know that you're not wearing a pair of office-approved trousers just off-screen.

Beyond Yoga Cozy Fleece Sweatpants $99 at Nordstrom These tapered sweatpants have a slightly slouchy fit for maximum comfort, no matter where and how you wear them.

COS Elasticated Wide-Leg Joggers $69 at COS If you're after a pair of sweats that could totally double as a pair of actual pants, consider this white option from COS. The modern, wide-leg silhouette updates them for this season.

New Balance x Bandier Fleece Sweatpant $128 at Bandier New Balance and Bandier's collaborative collections continue to crush it when it comes to cool versions of your coziest wardrobe essentials. This deep green pair of sweatpants is proof.

Sundry Fleece Sweatpants $108 at Bloomingdales The washed black look of this pair of sweatpants make them look perfectly lived-in.

Nike Essentials Fleece Cuffed Cargo Sweatpants $65 at ASOS For an edgier, '90s-inspired vibe, consider this pair of olive green cargo-style pants from Nike.

Monrow Fleece Track Pants $158 at Bloomingdales You can't go wrong with a pair of classic black sweatpants in the winter. Prepare to never want to take these off.

Splendid Eco Fleece Wide Leg Pants $88 at Bloomingdales How stunning is the cranberry hue on this pair of sweatpants from Splendid? The baggy, wide-leg fit is ideal for optimal comfort.

Zella Cozy Up Polar Fleece Sweatpants $69 at Nordstrom There are fleece sweatpants, and then there are polar-fleece-lined sweatpants. Consider me a fan of the latter, which is sure to keep you feeling cozy when the temps drop.

Good American Boyfriend Fleece Sweatpants $85 at Nordstrom Brown is one of this season's most in-demand colors, so pick up a few wear-everywhere items in the color—like these Boyfriend Fleece Sweatpants.

Richer Poorer Classic Sweatpant $72 at Revolve This pair of best-selling sweatpants comes in four colors, but the bright orange colorway is my personal favorite. In a world of neutral-colored loungewear, it's fun to experiment with color.

Danielle Guizio Fleece Sweatpant $158 at Revolve So many celebrities have been spotted in pieces from New York-based label Danielle Guizio lately, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. It's not hard to see why, considering that this baggy pair of boyfriend-inspired sweatpants is the epitome of cool.

Rachel Parcell Fleece Joggers $33 at Nordstrom While some fleece joggers have a chunkier look, this pair from Rachel Parcell has a slim, smooth finish.

Madewell MWL Ribbed Seamed Sweatpants $79.50 at Nordstrom Did you know that Madewell's athleisure selection was just as good as its range of denim styles? No? Well then these sweatpants should be at the top of your shopping list.

Boys Lie Flo Classic Pants $130 at Revolve If you're looking for a pair of perfectly lived-in fleece-lined sweatpants, this colorful pair from Boys Lie is for you.

Donni Gem Sweatpant $170 at Revolve Donni's range of super soft loungewear pieces have garnered cult-favorite status, and for good reason. This pair of coral-colored sweatpants is tailored to perfection and works for everyday wear.